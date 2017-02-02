Meisje dat ‘Koekiemonster’ werd genoemd valt 38 kilo af

Elke dag werd Savannah Ortiz gepest op school, zo noemden jongens uit haar klas haar Koekiemonster. Nu ze het roer heeft omgegooid en 38 kilo is afgevallen, smeken dezelfde jongens om een date met haar. (Tekst gaat door onder de video).
Maar van die jongens die haar Koekiemonster noemden wil Savannah (gelukkig!) niets meer weten.
Al sinds kinds af aan kampte Savannah met overgewicht. Haar alleenstaande moeder maakte lange dagen als verpleegster, dus moesten de kinderen zelf voor eten zorgen. Dan kwamen vaak pizza’s of patat op tafel. Hoe ouder ze werd, hoe meer haar gewicht toenam. Als tiener woog ze 110 kilo.
Keerpunt voor Savannah was toen haar moeder met diabetes in het ziekenhuis werd opgenomen en haar voet moest worden geamputeerd. Zo wilde Savannah zelf niet eindigen, dus besloot ze gezond te gaan eten en te gaan sporten. Met succes. Kijk maar naar haar transformatie!
Your know as the big one, the fat girl, the girl with the cute face but too big, the “she’s cool as a friend” one. That was me 🙋🏻 I got made fun of, I got called fat – still to this day I remember the people who called me names because of my weight. It’s crazy how you can forget what someone says but never how they made you feel. Or all the boys who never even looked at me back then but are now in my inbox saying “hey beautiful” – boy bye ✌🏻️I’ve always been an outgoing person with a smile on my face I never really knew how big I was or looked. Confidence was not something I thought I lacked. But being over weight stopped me from doing so many things! I’d back out on things because I couldn’t find something to wear and would then become depressed. It makes me sad on how many things I missed out on because of being over weight. I am so happy that I stopped being alive in my body and started living life in my body! 💛💜💛💜 Same yellow dress 🙈🙊
Aspire to inspire _____________________ When I first started losing weight I didn’t tell anybody. Not even my boyfriend. Only my family knew and one close friend. I wasn’t public about it at all and when anybody would say “oh my gosh you look so good” I just smiled and said thank you leaving it simple. I don’t know why I did, I have ideas like I was embarrassed, what if I didn’t succeed, what if they laughed like I couldn’t do it.. so many what ifs. I’m not use to being a public person, I could be dying inside and smile like I’m the happiest person straight to someone’s face. So going public with something I’m sensitive about has been a blessing in disguise. The amount of support I’ve received, guidance, knowledge, and motivation has been amazing. Something I was so scared about is the best thing I could ask for. At the end of the day YOU have to fight the battle : you vs. you. Believe in yourself. #girlswholife #weighttraining #liftheavy #openandhonest #nutrition #believeinyourself #workhard #transformation #transformationtuesday
You think it’s impossible. That it can’t be done. It will never happen to you. I know all those thoughts because I’ve said them myself. I had finally got to the point of just accepting that I was going to be overweight the rest of my life. Well that wasn’t true for me!!! Nor does it have to be true for you. I traded fast food for healthy food and I took my ass to the gym two times a day & became a cardio bunny! The first week I started I lost 8 damn pounds! At that point I knew “this time was different” was a true statement for me. Life happens, some days are harder then others and some days you feel like no one can tell you shit because your just killin it! It goes back and forth but I must say losing weight has changed my life in such a positive way. I wish I would have educated myself way before I actually did. I will NEVER let myself get back into such an unhealthy lifestyle. That’s a promise I’ve made to myself. [ 243 on the left / 180 on the right ; Currently 15 pounds down from the right but this photo is an all time favorite to reflect back on ] #dontgiveup #transformationtuesday #transformation #dontgiveup #thistimewasdifferent #motivation
Getting rid of clothes [actually] has its perks! Found this gem & decided to take a picture before I donate it. Oh. My. Goodness. The most rewarding thing is to physically see your progress, not a number! I feel like I have been rushing myself lately just to lose the last 14 pounds but this reminded me that this journey is a process and nothing happens overnight. Whatever you do, don’t give up on yourself, it can be a day, week, or even month of bad eating or not going to the gym! Continue, get back up & kill it! We all fail but those who stand back up and fight are the ones remembered, everyone else is forgotten. 👌🏻#transformation #transform #goals #ididthat #killit #dontgiveup #iamproud #byebyeweight
