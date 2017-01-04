Het dikkertje: zo werd de 25-jarige Kristina jarenlang genoemd door haar klasgenoten. Toen ze naar een nieuwe stad verhuisde, besloot ze het roer om te gooien. Ze viel 45 kilo af door met één ding drastisch te stoppen: koolhydraten.
De Amerikaanse verhuisde vanuit Tuscon (Arizona) naar New York en besloot dat dit het moment was om ervoor te gaan. “Dit was de dag waarop ik nooit meer zou zeggen dat ik ‘ooit’ zou afvallen, maar het gewoon ging doen”, vertelt Kristina aan People Magazine.
2006 vs 2016 // 14 years old vs 25 years old… I weigh about 30 pounds less now than I did then! 😮 2006 was in that weird time where I didn't have a cell phone, so no selfies; didn't have a Facebook yet (had a MySpace but I deleted it ages ago); and didn't have my own digital camera – this is like, one of two pictures I can find from that year without digging through the MILLIONS of printed pictures my family has (and like, 5% of them are organized by year 😂). I learned how to smile, fixed my damn brows, and glowwwwwwed up!
Pizza of pasta
Kristina leerde via internet over het ketogeendieet, waar koolhydraten – afgezien van het beetje koolhydraten in groenten – permanent geskipt worden. De kilo’s vlogen eraf bij de 25-jarige. Ook geen wonder, want vroeger at ze cornflakes bij het ontbijt, nachos als lunch en pizza of pasta als avondeten. Nu vult ze haar maag met vlees, kaas en vooral héél veel groenten.
#transformationtuesday, anyone? Roughly 1 month before starting keto vs 2.5 years keto! 100 pounds down. I miss my long hair 😭😭😭 but I don't miss being that size, so I'll take the L on the hair thing I guess. I was totally wearing 2 white tank tops in the before pic to layer and ~artfully rumple~ the top one in a weird, failed attempt to disguise how tight they both were (skin tight…2XL tanks, btw) and I just FELT huge. Like sometimes I didn't feel *that big* but oooohhhh boy, this was not one of those times. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Same bitching shower curtain, though. I'm keeping that thing forever. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (edit: I miss my hair because I cut it off! It fell out a little, yeah, but that ended. I cut it all off and it grows slow)
Inspiratie
De Amerikaanse ging van 113 kilo naar een keurige 68 kilo en daar is ze – heel terecht – ontzettend gelukkig mee. Op haar Instagram-pagina inspireert ze haar ruim 23 duizend volgers nu om hetzelfde te doen.
It's the last #transformationtuesday of the year! 2011 ➡️ 2016. I didn't start losing weight until 2014…this is just a good example of how the classic hand-on-hip pose looks a bit different now 😂 100 pounds later!
De deskundige
Maar is dat wel zo verstandig, helemaal geen koolhydraten meer? Wij vroegen het Wendy Walrabenstein, voedingsdeskundige en auteur van het boek Food Body Mind. Je leest haar uitgebreide advies hier.
Bron: Nieuwsblad.be. Beeld: Instagram