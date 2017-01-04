of
  • Volg ons via
    • menu

    • Libelle TV

    Gert-Jan Segers: "Ontbijt is een heilig moment in ons gezin"
    Zo gebruikte je een muffinvorm nog nooit
    Een soepele en sterke rug met sportvlogger Lot
    Vochtige schoonmaakdoekjes? Die maak je zélf
    Sonja Bakker: "Snel, gezond & makkelijk: tortilla met kip en groenten"
    Van suiker word je drukker: waar of niet?
    Brr... wat een kou! Warm weer op bij je zelfgemaakte kacheltje
    Wanneer en hoe vaak mogen je kinderen gamen? Gezinsvlogger Christien regelt het zo!
    Zo schil je supersnel een mandarijn
    Kathalijne Buitenweg (GroenLinks): "Soms voel ik me wel een fundamentalist"
    In no-time een schilderij aan de muur zónder gepriegel, het kan!
    Dokter Rutger: aanvalsgewijze draaiduizeligheid: wat kan je ertegen doen?
    Vrouwen mét make-up zijn aantrekkelijker - waar of niet waar?
    Tuinvlogger Loes: zo snoei je de druivenplant!
    Help, kringen op je mooie houten tafel! Hoe krijg je die weg?
    Boswachter Hanne: "Net de tamme gans uit Nils Holgersson"
    Vannacht toast je met... ijskoud gekoelde champagne!
    Zo leuk is Leeuwarden! Reisvlogger Bonnie laat ’t zien
    Liefde- en passievlogger Guusje: "Dit wordt jouw goede voornemen voor 2017"

    Kristina schrapte dít uit haar menu en viel 45 kilo af

    door

    Het dikkertje: zo werd de 25-jarige Kristina jarenlang genoemd door haar klasgenoten. Toen ze naar een nieuwe stad verhuisde, besloot ze het roer om te gooien. Ze viel 45 kilo af door met één ding drastisch te stoppen: koolhydraten. 

    De Amerikaanse verhuisde vanuit Tuscon (Arizona) naar New York en besloot dat dit het moment was om ervoor te gaan. “Dit was de dag waarop ik nooit meer zou zeggen dat ik ‘ooit’ zou afvallen, maar het gewoon ging doen”, vertelt Kristina aan People Magazine.

    2006 vs 2016 // 14 years old vs 25 years old… I weigh about 30 pounds less now than I did then! 😮 2006 was in that weird time where I didn’t have a cell phone, so no selfies; didn’t have a Facebook yet (had a MySpace but I deleted it ages ago); and didn’t have my own digital camera – this is like, one of two pictures I can find from that year without digging through the MILLIONS of printed pictures my family has (and like, 5% of them are organized by year 😂). I learned how to smile, fixed my damn brows, and glowwwwwwed up! #0616 #2006vs2016 . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #weightloss #weightlossjourney #keto #ketoaf #ketogenic #ketogeniclifestyle #ketocommunity #ketosis #ketolife #ketofam #ketogenicdiet #lchf #lowcarbhighfat #eatfatlosefat #losingweightfeelinggreat #extremeweightloss #100poundsdown

    Een foto die is geplaatst door Kristina (@ellipticalifragilistic) op

    Pizza of pasta 
    Kristina leerde via internet over het ketogeendieet, waar koolhydraten – afgezien van het beetje koolhydraten in groenten – permanent geskipt worden. De kilo’s vlogen eraf bij de 25-jarige. Ook geen wonder, want vroeger at ze cornflakes bij het ontbijt, nachos als lunch en pizza of pasta als avondeten. Nu vult ze haar maag met vlees, kaas en vooral héél veel groenten.

    #transformationtuesday, anyone? Roughly 1 month before starting keto vs 2.5 years keto! 100 pounds down. I miss my long hair 😭😭😭 but I don’t miss being that size, so I’ll take the L on the hair thing I guess. I was totally wearing 2 white tank tops in the before pic to layer and ~artfully rumple~ the top one in a weird, failed attempt to disguise how tight they both were (skin tight…2XL tanks, btw) and I just FELT huge. Like sometimes I didn’t feel *that big* but oooohhhh boy, this was not one of those times. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Same bitching shower curtain, though. I’m keeping that thing forever. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (edit: I miss my hair because I cut it off! It fell out a little, yeah, but that ended. I cut it all off and it grows slow) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #weightloss #weightlossjourney #keto #ketogenic #ketogeniclifestyle #ketocommunity #ketosis #ketolife #ketofam #ketogenicdiet #lchf #lowcarbhighfat #eatfatlosefat #losingweightfeelinggreat #extremeweightloss #100poundsdown #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #beforeandafter #beforeandduring #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandduringweightloss #progresspics #transformation

    Een foto die is geplaatst door Kristina (@ellipticalifragilistic) op

    Inspiratie 
    De Amerikaanse ging van 113 kilo naar een keurige 68 kilo en daar is ze – heel terecht – ontzettend gelukkig mee. Op haar Instagram-pagina inspireert ze haar ruim 23 duizend volgers nu om hetzelfde te doen.

    It’s the last #transformationtuesday of the year! 2011 ➡️ 2016. I didn’t start losing weight until 2014…this is just a good example of how the classic hand-on-hip pose looks a bit different now 😂 100 pounds later! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #weightloss #weightlossjourney #keto #ketogenic #ketogeniclifestyle #ketocommunity #ketosis #ketolife #ketofam #ketogenicdiet #lchf #lowcarbhighfat #eatfatlosefat #losingweightfeelinggreat #extremeweightloss #100poundsdown #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #beforeandafter #beforeandduring #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandduringweightloss #progresspics

    Een foto die is geplaatst door Kristina (@ellipticalifragilistic) op

    De deskundige 
    Maar is dat wel zo verstandig, helemaal geen koolhydraten meer? Wij vroegen het Wendy Walrabenstein, voedingsdeskundige en auteur van het boek Food Body Mind. Je leest haar uitgebreide advies hier.

    LEES OOK:

    VIDEO: Helena ging van maat 52 naar maat 42. Nu krijgt ze een metamorfose.

    Bron: Nieuwsblad.be. Beeld: Instagram 

    Lees meer over:

    Libelle Voordeel

    jesus-christ-musical-libell
    Jesus Christ Superstar de musical: nu met € 20,- korting per ticket
    beeld-telefoon
    De makkelijkste smartphone voor maar € 149,95*!
    Burkely
    Deze aanbieding wil je hebben: laptoptas + portemonnee
    Email VoordeelPas 2016 - 790 x 474
    Altijd korting met de Libelle Voordeelpas!
    dagje rotterdam
    Bestel hier het combiticket Rotterdam voor € 10,- p.p.
    minicruise
    Boek nu voordelig een ontspannen MiniCruise naar Newcastle
    ANDRELON_A3_proef.indd
    Privé: Luxe Andrélon haarpakket voor maar € 10,-*!
    Disney
    Top cadeau voor de sinterklaas Disney Voorlees Collectie van 99,95 voor 49,95*
    Shop nu de leukste outfits voor de feestdagen bij Mart Visser
    Shop nu de leukste outfits voor de feestdagen bij Mart Visser
    950x535_dci-header-sanoma_klassiekeconcerten_libelle
    Privé: Klassieke muzikale belevenis Messiah van G.F. Handel voor maar € 49,-*!
    libelle-vrouw1
    Het perfecte cadeau voor de feestdagen en het nieuwe jaar!

    Samen met Libelle

    Meest bekeken

    Jongetje gaat helemaal los vanwege cadeau
    Daar gaan we weer: welke kleur hebben deze slippers
    Pony werpt meisje subtiel van rug voor modderbad
    Jochie ging viral met leugentje en krijgt nu verrassing