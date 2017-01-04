







Het dikkertje: zo werd de 25-jarige Kristina jarenlang genoemd door haar klasgenoten. Toen ze naar een nieuwe stad verhuisde, besloot ze het roer om te gooien. Ze viel 45 kilo af door met één ding drastisch te stoppen: koolhydraten.

De Amerikaanse verhuisde vanuit Tuscon (Arizona) naar New York en besloot dat dit het moment was om ervoor te gaan. “Dit was de dag waarop ik nooit meer zou zeggen dat ik ‘ooit’ zou afvallen, maar het gewoon ging doen”, vertelt Kristina aan People Magazine.

Pizza of pasta

Kristina leerde via internet over het ketogeendieet, waar koolhydraten – afgezien van het beetje koolhydraten in groenten – permanent geskipt worden. De kilo’s vlogen eraf bij de 25-jarige. Ook geen wonder, want vroeger at ze cornflakes bij het ontbijt, nachos als lunch en pizza of pasta als avondeten. Nu vult ze haar maag met vlees, kaas en vooral héél veel groenten.

Inspiratie

De Amerikaanse ging van 113 kilo naar een keurige 68 kilo en daar is ze – heel terecht – ontzettend gelukkig mee. Op haar Instagram-pagina inspireert ze haar ruim 23 duizend volgers nu om hetzelfde te doen.

De deskundige

Maar is dat wel zo verstandig, helemaal geen koolhydraten meer? Wij vroegen het Wendy Walrabenstein, voedingsdeskundige en auteur van het boek Food Body Mind. Je leest haar uitgebreide advies hier.

