Foto van fantastisch (echt fantastisch!) huwelijksaanzoek gaat het internet over

We hebben al een hoop geweldige huwelijksaanzoeken voorbij zien komen en mis zien gaan (zie video), maar dit is toch wel weer een huwelijksaanzoek om te vermelden.
Als je allebei fotograaf bent, dan moet er natuurlijk ook wel iets spectaculairs gebeuren voor de verlovingsfoto’s. De Australische fotograaf wist dus ook al heel lang dat hij zijn vriendin bij het noorderlicht ten huwelijk wilde vragen. In Australië is dat niet te zien, dus ze moesten er eerst een reisje voor maken.
Ring
Het stel ging vorig jaar op reis naar IJsland en tijdens deze reis moest het gaan gebeuren. Het was de bedoeling dat zijn vriendin de ring in zijn koffer niet zou ontdekken, maar dat ging niet helemaal zoals gepland. De man wilde dat het aanzoek toch echt een verrassing zou zijn en wachtte op een volgend tripje naar het noorderlicht. Vorige week ging het stel naar Noorwegen en daar ging hij wél op zijn knieën voor zijn vriendin. En natuurlijk zei ze ja!
Waanzinnig plaatje
Dat moment werd vastgelegd en leverde een waanzinnig plaatje op. De fotograaf deelde het kiekje op Instagram, waar het al tienduizend likes heeft. En waarschijnlijk krijgt het ook een mooi plekje aan de muur.
Lofoten, Norway… ______________________________________ WE’RE ENGAGED! What a better way to propose than in the heart of the Arctic Circle under the Northern Lights. It’s taken a few years to plan but I always had this moment in mind & it seemed fitting as we are both landscape photographers who share a passion for photographing the aurora. Originally I was going to propose in Iceland last year but unfortunately Karlie decided to discard my secretly stashed ring (yes, that actually happened 😂 lol, we were trying to cut weight on a connecting flight from the Faroe Islands). Fortunately though my plan worked & tonight the aurora was firing in one of the most incredible displays of colour we have ever seen. I tricked Karlie into believing we were shooting a selfie & used a torch to light us up for the image. Much to her shock, it wasn’t any normal selfie, and much to my shock, she said yes! 😝 This is a single image that was taken during the proposal. And now we may not have any of our own images up hanging on our walls at home…we may however, make an exception for this one. 💍 Dale & Karlie
Flakstad Beach, Norway… ______________________________________ Would you believe we waited for almost 5 hours for this moment in -15 degrees & it didn’t disappoint! 😮 This beach is popular with tourists & photographers, but, we always like to think outside the square & put our own spin on locations such as this. Most people who come here don’t venture up this far towards the rocks & at low tide one afternoon when scouting for different compositions other than the infamous beach reflection, we found this absolute gem of a spot! On low tide & with the help of the waxing gibbous moon (3/4), it helped light up this rock pool & with very small swell entering the pool it made for a great refection of the northern lights in the water. We were so surprised when the Aurora finally came out, but more so at this shape that only lasted a few seconds! It almost looks like our galaxy spiralling in the centre! What do you guys think of the shape & what does it look like to you? Feel free to tag a friend who might like this too! 🙂 ______________________________________ For those interested in how we took this, it is a single image captured on the @nikonaustralia D810 + 14-24mm Lens. Camera settings were: 2” | f/5.6 | ISO3200. ______________________________________ For anyone interested in a ‘One on One’ photography workshop, or prices on any @nisifiltersaustralia, feel free to send us a message! 🙂
Bron: Telegraph.co.uk. Beeld: iStock.