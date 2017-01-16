Deze miljonair reist met zijn gezin de wereld over zonder iets uit te geven

Een verhaal om stinkend jaloers van te worden: de 28-jarige Snapchat-oprichter Garrett Gee liet zich het bedrijf uitkopen voor 54 miljoen dollar en reist sindsdien de wereld over met zijn gezin – terwijl hij nog geen cent heeft uitgegeven.
Vervolgens verkochten Garrett en zijn vrouw al hun bezittingen voor 45.000 dollar. Hij parkeerde de miljoenen van zijn overname op de bank en ging vervolgens van de 45.000 dollar op wereldreis. Tegen de tijd dat het fotogenieke gezin nog maar 5000 dollar van dat bedrag over had, stonden bedrijven in de rij om een samenwerking met hen aan te gaan.
Miljoenen
“Vlak voordat we door onze 45.000 dollar heen raakten, werden we winstgevend.” Het gezin reist al ruim een jaar de wereld over en is voorlopig niet van plan te stoppen. De miljoenen die hij overhield aan Snapchat heeft Garrett nog steeds met geen vinger aangeraakt.
Ondernemersgeest
“Het staat veilig en is geïnvesteerd. Ik probeer te leven alsof dat geld niet bestaat en opnieuw te beginnen. Ik ben jong en wil mijn hardwerkende ondernemersgeest levend houden. Ik wil niet achterover leunen. Daarom begin ik vanaf nul om weer iets op te bouwen. Opnieuw.”
En aan deze prachtige Instagramkiekjes te zien, vergaat dat opbouwen hem bijzonder goed…
Can we share with you our travel workout and diet plans for 2017?? 😬 Disclaimer : we do NOT think we are perfectly fit or healthy, BUT we love fitness, we work very hard, and health is a top priority for us as a full-time traveling family!! 💙 I have a full blog post for you and @garrettgee created one too! HIS and HERS 😘 Here they are!! Link in profile : https://goo.gl/t2rIoC 🌎 /// #family #bucketlist #health #fitness #fitspo #travel #vlog /// @garrettgee @settie4444 @dorothyseven @manillagee @thebucketlistfamily
Our 2017 Journey!! 🌎 /// JANUARY Utah Fiji FEBRUARY Fiji ??? Ecuador MARCH Utah Philippines APRIL New Zealand Australia Tahiti and Cook Islands MAY African Safari Tanzania Kenya Rwanda JUNE South Africa Seychelles JULY Bahrain Maldives Tonga AUGUST Scandinavia Iceland Switzerland SEPTEMBER Netherlands ??? Canada OCTOBER Vietnam Cambodia Malaysia NOVEMBER Taiwan ??? China DECEMBER Hawaii Family for the Holidays 🌍 /// The ??? are weeks we still need to fill. This is our rough itinerary. We only book 1-2 stops at a time to keep our plans flexible for new opportunities and adventures. Hopefully many of our friends will be able to join us at different stops this year and we’re very excited to meet more of you new friends all around the world! 🌏 /// #family #bucketlist #adventure #wanderlust #explore #travel #vlog /// @garrettgee @settie4444 @dorothyseven @manillagee @thebucketlistfamily
Een foto die is geplaatst door The Bucket List Family (@thebucketlistfamily) op
2016 STATS!! 🎉 COUNTRIES : 23 🌏 FLIGHTS : 43 ✈️ HOTELS : 39 🏬 RENTAL HOMES : 8 🏡 TRAIN RIDES : 7 🚂 RENTAL CARS : 11 🚙 MILES TRAVELED : I don’t want to add this up 😉 /// #family #bucketlist #adventure #2017 #newyear #travel #vlog /// @garrettgee @settie4444 @dorothyseven @manillagee @thebucketlistfamily
ANNOUNCEMENT!! 💚💙💚 We are doing our first ever meet up!! January 3rd in Salt Lake City, Utah at @pictureline!! We will do a Q&A panel about how to get started with vlogging, Instagram travel journalism, and what camera equipment we use!! 📸🎥📹 We hope you will come and hang out with us!! It will be so fun to meet you!! PLEASE tag your friends in Utah!! 💙💚💙 The event is free but space is limited so book your tickets now on the @pictureline website!! Link in profile : http://www.pictureline.com/collections/events/products/the-bucket-list-family-meetup-january-3rd 🌎 /// #family #bucketlist #lds #byu #utah #travel #vlog /// @garrettgee @settie4444 @dorothyseven @manillagee @thebucketlistfamily
Een foto die is geplaatst door The Bucket List Family (@thebucketlistfamily) op
Adventure Bands are back!! ❤️💙💚 Tomorrow an email will go out to our email newsletter subscribers when the site is ready for orders. Last time they sold out quite fast. Use the link in our profile if you would like to subscribe! Orders placed before Dec 16 will be delivered before Christmas with upgraded shipping! 100% of our profits go to Effect.org. Thank you for your support and joining the Adventure Band family!! ❤️💙💚 /// #adventureband #family #bucketlist #switzerland #wanderlust #travel #vlog /// @beautifuldestinations @theglobewanderer @lonelyplanet @flyswiss @garrettgee @dorothyseven @thebucketlistfamily 🌎 Link to SUBSCRIBE : https://goo.gl/rD5jQt
VIDEO: Reisvlogger Bonnie showt de allermooiste plekjes in Zürich.
Bron: Cosmopolitan. Beeld: Instagram.