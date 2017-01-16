of
  • Volg ons via
    • menu

    • Libelle TV

    Aflevering 7: De verleidster
    Marianne Thieme (PvdD): "Ik hoef geen ministerschap"
    Pijnlijke ellenboog? Misschien heb je wel een tennisarm
    Wij vroegen de mannen: een aantrekkelijke vrouw is dun, of niet?
    Het is januari, tijd om die mooie leiboom te snoeien
    Marrie: "Ik heb nooit make-up op!"
    Boswachter Hanne laat ons de zeldzame koereiger zien
    Aflevering 6: Liefdevol
    Reisvlogger Bonnie showt geweldige plekken in Zürich
    Nee! Een chocoladevlek. Hoe krijg je die eruit? Zó dus
    Aflevering 5: Bedrog
    Onze dames gaan los met een... chipsmaker!
    Goudbruin gebakken taco's zonder uitgelopen kaas? Doe de tacotruc!
    Waar moet je op letten bij het kopen van een jeans? Francoise geeft 3 tips!
    Aflevering 4: Onverminderd stabiel
    Sybrand Buma: "Samenwerken met hem doe ik NOOIT meer"
    Eenvoudig zelf een schouw of keukenwand betegelen
    Jij blij, je lijf blij: eet fruit bestrijdingsmiddelenvrij!
    Net zo belangrijk als regelmatig bewegen: rekken na afloop

    Deze miljonair reist met zijn gezin de wereld over zonder iets uit te geven

    door

    Een verhaal om stinkend jaloers van te worden: de 28-jarige Snapchat-oprichter Garrett Gee liet zich het bedrijf uitkopen voor 54 miljoen dollar en reist sindsdien de wereld over met zijn gezin – terwijl hij nog geen cent heeft uitgegeven. 

    Vervolgens verkochten Garrett en zijn vrouw al hun bezittingen voor 45.000 dollar. Hij parkeerde de miljoenen van zijn overname op de bank en ging vervolgens van de 45.000 dollar op wereldreis. Tegen de tijd dat het fotogenieke gezin nog maar 5000 dollar van dat bedrag over had, stonden bedrijven in de rij om een samenwerking met hen aan te gaan.

    Miljoenen
    “Vlak voordat we door onze 45.000 dollar heen raakten, werden we winstgevend.” Het gezin reist al ruim een jaar de wereld over en is voorlopig niet van plan te stoppen. De miljoenen die hij overhield aan Snapchat heeft Garrett nog steeds met geen vinger aangeraakt.

    Ondernemersgeest
    “Het staat veilig en is geïnvesteerd. Ik probeer te leven alsof dat geld niet bestaat en opnieuw te beginnen. Ik ben jong en wil mijn hardwerkende ondernemersgeest levend houden. Ik wil niet achterover leunen. Daarom begin ik vanaf nul om weer iets op te bouwen. Opnieuw.”

    En aan deze prachtige Instagramkiekjes te zien, vergaat dat opbouwen hem bijzonder goed…

    Our 2017 Journey!! 🌎 /// JANUARY Utah Fiji FEBRUARY Fiji ??? Ecuador MARCH Utah Philippines APRIL New Zealand Australia Tahiti and Cook Islands MAY African Safari Tanzania Kenya Rwanda JUNE South Africa Seychelles JULY Bahrain Maldives Tonga AUGUST Scandinavia Iceland Switzerland SEPTEMBER Netherlands ??? Canada OCTOBER Vietnam Cambodia Malaysia NOVEMBER Taiwan ??? China DECEMBER Hawaii Family for the Holidays 🌍 /// The ??? are weeks we still need to fill. This is our rough itinerary. We only book 1-2 stops at a time to keep our plans flexible for new opportunities and adventures. Hopefully many of our friends will be able to join us at different stops this year and we’re very excited to meet more of you new friends all around the world! 🌏 /// #family #bucketlist #adventure #wanderlust #explore #travel #vlog /// @garrettgee @settie4444 @dorothyseven @manillagee @thebucketlistfamily

    Een foto die is geplaatst door The Bucket List Family (@thebucketlistfamily) op

    ANNOUNCEMENT!! 💚💙💚 We are doing our first ever meet up!! January 3rd in Salt Lake City, Utah at @pictureline!! We will do a Q&A panel about how to get started with vlogging, Instagram travel journalism, and what camera equipment we use!! 📸🎥📹 We hope you will come and hang out with us!! It will be so fun to meet you!! PLEASE tag your friends in Utah!! 💙💚💙 The event is free but space is limited so book your tickets now on the @pictureline website!! Link in profile : http://www.pictureline.com/collections/events/products/the-bucket-list-family-meetup-january-3rd 🌎 /// #family #bucketlist #lds #byu #utah #travel #vlog /// @garrettgee @settie4444 @dorothyseven @manillagee @thebucketlistfamily

    Een foto die is geplaatst door The Bucket List Family (@thebucketlistfamily) op

    LEES OOK:

    VIDEO: Reisvlogger Bonnie showt de allermooiste plekjes in Zürich.

    De leukste artikelen van Libelle ontvangen in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor onze nieuwsbrief.

    Bron: Cosmopolitan. Beeld: Instagram.

    Lees meer over:

    Libelle Voordeel

    jesus-christ-musical-libell
    Jesus Christ Superstar de musical: nu met € 20,- korting per ticket
    beeld-telefoon
    De makkelijkste smartphone voor maar € 149,95*!
    Burkely
    Deze aanbieding wil je hebben: laptoptas + portemonnee
    Email VoordeelPas 2016 - 790 x 474
    Altijd korting met de Libelle Voordeelpas!
    dagje rotterdam
    Bestel hier het combiticket Rotterdam voor € 10,- p.p.
    minicruise
    Boek nu voordelig een ontspannen MiniCruise naar Newcastle
    ANDRELON_A3_proef.indd
    Privé: Luxe Andrélon haarpakket voor maar € 10,-*!
    DCI Spido
    Spetterende aanbieding: Een havenrondvaart door Rotterdam

    Samen met Libelle

    Meest bekeken

    Jongetje gaat helemaal los vanwege cadeau
    Daar gaan we weer: welke kleur hebben deze slippers
    Pony werpt meisje subtiel van rug voor modderbad
    Jochie ging viral met leugentje en krijgt nu verrassing