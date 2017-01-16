Deze miljonair reist met zijn gezin de wereld over zonder iets uit te geven









Een verhaal om stinkend jaloers van te worden: de 28-jarige Snapchat-oprichter Garrett Gee liet zich het bedrijf uitkopen voor 54 miljoen dollar en reist sindsdien de wereld over met zijn gezin – terwijl hij nog geen cent heeft uitgegeven.

Vervolgens verkochten Garrett en zijn vrouw al hun bezittingen voor 45.000 dollar. Hij parkeerde de miljoenen van zijn overname op de bank en ging vervolgens van de 45.000 dollar op wereldreis. Tegen de tijd dat het fotogenieke gezin nog maar 5000 dollar van dat bedrag over had, stonden bedrijven in de rij om een samenwerking met hen aan te gaan.

“Vlak voordat we door onze 45.000 dollar heen raakten, werden we winstgevend.” Het gezin reist al ruim een jaar de wereld over en is voorlopig niet van plan te stoppen. De miljoenen die hij overhield aan Snapchat heeft Garrett nog steeds met geen vinger aangeraakt.

“Het staat veilig en is geïnvesteerd. Ik probeer te leven alsof dat geld niet bestaat en opnieuw te beginnen. Ik ben jong en wil mijn hardwerkende ondernemersgeest levend houden. Ik wil niet achterover leunen. Daarom begin ik vanaf nul om weer iets op te bouwen. Opnieuw.”

En aan deze prachtige Instagramkiekjes te zien, vergaat dat opbouwen hem bijzonder goed…

