Plus-size model deelt foto van haar echte lichaam met belangrijke boodschap









In reclames op televisie en advertenties in tijdschriften is zelden tot nooit een echt lichaam met een vetrol te zien. En op social media al helemaal niet. Daar besloot model Iskra Lawrence wat aan te doen (tekst gaat verder onder video).

BEKIJK OOK DEZE VIDEO: Fitness-advertentie met plussize-modellen gaat het internet over:

De Engelse Iskra Lawrence is al 13 jaar model en maakt van dichtbij mee dat er nooit foto’s van haar gekozen worden die niet aan het perfecte plaatje voldoen. Daardoor zien vrouwen alleen ‘normale’ lichamen als ze naar zichzelf in de spiegel kijken. Een belangrijke reden voor dit model om een foto op Instagram te delen waarop haar echte lichaam wel te zien is.

Manipuleren

Bij de foto schrijft ze: “Ik werk al 13 jaar als model en bijna alle foto’s van mij die werden gekozen bij bikini- en lingeriecampagnes waren de foto’s waarop mijn buik het platst leek. Daardoor heb ik lang het idee gehad dat ik er op die manier uit zouten moeten zien.” Met de foto wil het model haar volgers laten zien dat een foto heel makkelijk gemanipuleerd kan worden door net een andere positie te kiezen. Dat bericht viel in de smaak. Binnen een paar dagen had het bericht al meer dan 190.000 likes en meer dan 2000 reacties.

Iedere dag de best gelezen berichten van Libelle Daily in je mailbox? Dit wil jij niet missen! Meld je aan voor de Daily Update!

LEES OOK:

Bron: Cosmopolitan.com. Beeld: