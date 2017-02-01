Plus-size model deelt foto van haar echte lichaam met belangrijke boodschap

In reclames op televisie en advertenties in tijdschriften is zelden tot nooit een echt lichaam met een vetrol te zien. En op social media al helemaal niet. Daar besloot model Iskra Lawrence wat aan te doen (tekst gaat verder onder video).
De Engelse Iskra Lawrence is al 13 jaar model en maakt van dichtbij mee dat er nooit foto’s van haar gekozen worden die niet aan het perfecte plaatje voldoen. Daardoor zien vrouwen alleen ‘normale’ lichamen als ze naar zichzelf in de spiegel kijken. Een belangrijke reden voor dit model om een foto op Instagram te delen waarop haar echte lichaam wel te zien is.
Your fat rolls are beautiful🙌 ⬆️I made a video about them (link in my bio)⬆️ And the reason we have been lead to believe they aren’t is because we don’t see them in the media unless someone’s being shamed for weight gain or ridiculed for their body. This is NOT the truth and not OK. Having rolls of skin / fat that are soft / squidgy or big / small does not define your beauty. I wanted to show you how my body looks when I’m relaxed and when I’m posing right next to each other so you can see how easy it is to manipulate how a body looks. (I filmed myself doing this for you on my YouTube) As a model in the industry 13years I’ve seen nearly all the pics chosen of me for lingerie & swimwear shoots are the ones where my stomach looks flattest. Which for a long time lead me to believe that’s how I should look. Because even if I did happen to have a few shots where I’m in a position you can see back fat or rolls someone had decided it’s more “beautiful” “aspirational” or will inspire more customers to buy the product if those so called “flaws” don’t exist. But things are changing I remember the first time I saw curvier models in editorials with their rolls and back fat and I remember the first time I shot with @aerie and they wanted me to not pose but be real and just myself. Then when I saw my first campaign with them and I could see my unretouched body – pics with rolls / back fat I’m not gonna lie I was shocked. That quickly turned into joy because they made me feel good enough and knew that those “flaws” didn’t mean I wasn’t beautiful in fact showing that their models didn’t have to be “flawless” was incredibly empowering. So thank you #AerieReal and everyone who created the movement it’s not just game changing but life changing ILY😘 And that’s why when I started my insta about 3years ago I created the #everyBODYisbeautiful bc we are more than the sum of our perfections we are all beautiful equal souls living in imperfectly perfect bodies.
Bij de foto schrijft ze: “Ik werk al 13 jaar als model en bijna alle foto’s van mij die werden gekozen bij bikini- en lingeriecampagnes waren de foto’s waarop mijn buik het platst leek. Daardoor heb ik lang het idee gehad dat ik er op die manier uit zouten moeten zien.” Met de foto wil het model haar volgers laten zien dat een foto heel makkelijk gemanipuleerd kan worden door net een andere positie te kiezen. Dat bericht viel in de smaak. Binnen een paar dagen had het bericht al meer dan 190.000 likes en meer dan 2000 reacties.
