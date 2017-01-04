Moeder maakt wereldreis met dochter (5) om bijzondere reden









Toen Evie Farrels (43) haar beste vriendin verloor, besloot ze voortaan alles uit het leven te halen. Van de 20 duizend euro die ze gespaard had voor een nieuwe keuken, besloot ze daarom een wereldreis te maken. En dochtertje Emily van 5, die mocht mee.

“Ik heb geleerd dat als je iets heel graag wilt je het waar kunt maken”, vertelt Evie in een interview met Mail Online. “Er is meer in het leven dan iedere dag achter een bureau zitten om geld te verdienen waar je dan weer spullen mee koopt. We hebben inmiddels een jaar lang gereisd met één backpack en no way dat ik terugga naar mijn oude leven.”

Voor de thuisblijvers

Kleine Emily krijgt op reis les via een thuiseducatie programma. Ook gaat ze af en toe naar school als de bestemming dat toelaat, zoals op onderstaande foto in Hanoi, Thailand. Ook de thuisblijvers kunnen meegenieten via Evie’s Instagrampagina, die inmiddels al ruim 50.000 volgers heeft. Evie: “Ik hoop andere vaders en moeders zo te inspireren om ook met hun kinderen op avontuur te gaan.”

Een greep uit haar mooiste reisfoto’s:

