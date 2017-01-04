Moeder maakt wereldreis met dochter (5) om bijzondere reden

Toen Evie Farrels (43) haar beste vriendin verloor, besloot ze voortaan alles uit het leven te halen. Van de 20 duizend euro die ze gespaard had voor een nieuwe keuken, besloot ze daarom een wereldreis te maken. En dochtertje Emily van 5, die mocht mee.
“Ik heb geleerd dat als je iets heel graag wilt je het waar kunt maken”, vertelt Evie in een interview met Mail Online. “Er is meer in het leven dan iedere dag achter een bureau zitten om geld te verdienen waar je dan weer spullen mee koopt. We hebben inmiddels een jaar lang gereisd met één backpack en no way dat ik terugga naar mijn oude leven.”
Voor de thuisblijvers
Kleine Emily krijgt op reis les via een thuiseducatie programma. Ook gaat ze af en toe naar school als de bestemming dat toelaat, zoals op onderstaande foto in Hanoi, Thailand. Ook de thuisblijvers kunnen meegenieten via Evie’s Instagrampagina, die inmiddels al ruim 50.000 volgers heeft. Evie: “Ik hoop andere vaders en moeders zo te inspireren om ook met hun kinderen op avontuur te gaan.”
Een greep uit haar mooiste reisfoto’s:
Yay we’re back in beautiful Hoi An, Vietnam and I’ve just dropped Emmie off for her first day back at school – I double her on a pushbike and it was raining a little this morning so we chugged along in our ponchos singing rainy day songs. I’m sure it was a sight ✨ Emmie is so excited to be back and I’m so happy to be here too. We’ll have a bit of routine for a few weeks before the Tet festival and then we travel overland into Cambodia to spend a few days in Mondulkiri at an elephant sanctuary. ✨ It took us sooo long to get back here from China – of course sometimes things don’t go your way [often cause I stuff up haha] so it was a long journey and we skidded along by the seat of our pants. We had to stay overnight at the Shanghai Pudong airport cause I messed up our train tickets and we arrived at 1am. I made Emmie a bed in Starbucks with a trolley and our backpack and my jacket for a blankie and she slept while I drank coffees and did some writing. Our flight from Shanghai sat on the tarmac for three hours because the pollution was so heavy and terrible there was no visibility for takeoff and landing. We had to race through for our connection in Hong Kong, and then I hadn’t printed our visa letter and it was such chaos and we had to sprint for the plane and take two airport trains to get to the gate. ✨ Emmie is such an awesome little traveller – never any complaints when we are on the road. She loves the energy and that we are a ‘travel team’ as she calls us – and of course she doesn’t carry any of the anxiety!! Anyway we made it! Em left her fave little softie Blair the Penguin somewhere in Shanghai Airport and we had a few visa dramas getting into Vietnam but it’s all good and we are here and happy and once I catch up on my messages I’m off for some pho ✨ Hello to everyone who has joined us here on Insta! Thanks for following our journey and we hope you enjoy it and we can inspire you just as so many families inspire us to keep exploring and discovering more about this beautiful world . . . . . . #vietnamtravel #vietnam #vietnamwithkids #ilovevietnam #hoian #hoiantravel #hoianwithkids #travelvietnam #explorerkids #hoianvietnam #traveldiaries
Here’s one of my fave pics from our last trip to China in June – we camped overnight in the Great Wall of China and it’s one of my most treasured memories from this trip so far [even though as usual I carried all the bags with Emmie running ahead impatiently yelling ‘come on, mum’ as I staggered behind] We leave China tomorrow for Hoi An, and we should be at a hotel in Shanghai right now but I stuffed up – I knew I should have grabbed train tickets before today but I left it to chance and whoops – we trudged out to the station at lunch time carrying the backpack and bags of Emmie’s Christmas presents, all ready to go and… uh oh no seats til 10pm tonight…so we are still in Wuxi, back at the house-sit. Emmie is ecstatic she gets to watch more episodes of Ever After High on Netflix and I’m just biding time and checking tomorrow’s flight details so I don’t mess those up too! Train trip then a cross city taxi and a few hours at the airport Starbucks til morning and our first flight of the day Thanks so much for all the supportive comments after yesterday’s story! I love our community here and how kind and encouraging everyone is to each other. I was surprised at the nasty comments online but that’s prob because I’m so used to being here and chatting to everyone and just being in a really nice place. So thanks everyone for making it so awesome here ✨ . . . . . . #greatwall #greatwallofchina #beijing #china #greatwallcamping #lonelyplanet #lpkids #mysomewhere #goeverywhere #openmyworld #travelwithkids #travelmum #travelbuddy #chinaholiday #instanature #climbing #travelchina #mytravelgram #traveladdict #chinacamping #chinagreatwall #explorerkids #travelwithkids #lovechina #chinahiking #familytravel #travelgram #visitchina #familyfun #hwk50th
I call this the boogie for Buddha as Emmie danced her way into Nanchan Temple yesterday, trying to keep warm. We love Buddhist temples, they’re so beautiful and spiritual, and we both feel so at peace when visiting them we now consider ourselves Catholic Buddhists! Today we talked about the temples we’ve been to this year, the prayers we’ve said, incense we’ve burned, blessings received from monks, wishes made and fortunes told by throwing moon blocks and fortune sticks, and coins tossed high into the slits in the sides of large urns for luck. Emmie firmly believes that we will live in Los Angeles next year as she has asked for this at every single temple we have visited in the past 11 months. That’s a lot of temples so I can understand why she is feeling confident. I need to make this happen! Or maybe Buddha will, and I just need to keep cruising along . . . . . . . #wuxi #nanchen #china #mytravelgram #escapesnaps #travelgram #mypassport #traveldiary #travelmum #familytravel #instagram #instatravel #visitchina #nanchantemple #seechina #seetheworld #travelwithkids #kidsadventure #holidaywithkids #travellingdestinations #travelchina #chinatravel #bringthekids # #temples #funtimes #beautifulnature #worldschool #explorerkids
Jiuzhaigou is one of our most favourite places in China – I think this visit kicked off my current obsession with lakes. The water here is clear, blue and still and surrounded by gorgeous green forest – and it’s said the last wild pandas live here too. This year I discovered how truly beautiful China is, I really wasn’t expecting anything like the nature we found here. It’s so stunning. Has anywhere you’ve visited really surprised you for being so much more than you thought it would be? . . . . . #jiuzhaigou #instanature #china #mytravelgram #travelwithkids #travelgram #mypassport #kidstravel #travelmum #familytravel #instagram #instatravel #visitchina #instanature #seechina #aussiemum #funtimes #kidsadventure #lpkids #travellingdestinations #travelchina #chinatravel #bringthekids #lake #beautifulnature #worldschool #kidstravel #LOVES_CHINA
Ahhhh Paris! It was not in our plans for this year but our friends at @thaiairways made it happen! A few months ago we found ourselves in this magical city and I got to introduce Emmie to her favourite tower in the world – L’Eiffel We stayed in Marais and walked around 20 kilometres each day and had such fun together – from boules on the Seine, the Barbie exhibition, Musee L’Orangie, falafel in the Jewish Quarter, sailing boats in the Jardin du Luxemborg, playing in the sunshine in beautiful parks, Disneyland and so much more We met up with Emmie’s beautiful au pairs from back in the day when I worked full time. At different times these lovely girls looked after Emmie and became part of our family – and we didn’t have au pairs cause we’re rich and fancy. At home babysitters cost $25 an hour and au pairs live in and charge from $6 an hour PLUS you get to know them and become great friends. And then, best surprise of all. One of my most favourite people in the world, Todd, saw we were in Paris and came soaring in from Washington, bringing armfuls of Moet and treating us to brunch at Laduree and dinner and drinks at other fancy places around town. Gotta love a fairy Godfather ✨ LOCATION: The top of the Printemps building on Haussmann! Very quiet and there’s a small cafe and bar selling yummy champagne. You can sit at the tables and take in the view – you don’t even have to buy anything!) just make your way up through the department store to the top . . . . . . . . . #loveparis #thaiairways #seeparis #weloveparis #visitparis #photoftheday #picoftheday #parisfrance #parisjetaime #pariswithkids #openmyworld #ditchingsuburbia #seeparis #happydays #greatday #bestday #weloveyouparis #beautifulparis #bringthekids #travelmums #worldschool #travelgram #travelwithkids #instatravel #travelmemory #holidays #goeverywhere #lpkids #letsgo
We are having a home day today in the nice warm apartment, I am trying to do a HIT workout after months of inactivity in front of one amused and critical child, a perplexed dog and disinterested cat. The rest of the day is for lazing. I love homedays! This is one of my favourite piccies of me and a Emmie from our adventures, and it was taken in China just a few months ago. Like most mums I don’t have a lot of pics of us together but there are a bunch of hideous selfies that we just keep on the phone for us. Anyway this pic was taken at the incredible Jiuzhaigou National Park, about eight hours north of Chengdu by bus. The lakes here are deep and blue and crystal clear and the forest and sky is reflected in it like in a mirror. We had a great time with a bunch of people we met from the hostel and traveled on a crazy bus ride with (the guide kept screaming down a microphone and every time we stopped I would pull the cord out haha) – Malgorzata from Poland, Nata a Russian model and your typical fabulous Israeli man, Daniel – active, fun and athletic. We had a ball together and donning these Tibetan costumes for a pic was a nice rest from hiking . . . . . #gltlove #traveltime #traveltheworld #openmyworld #familyfun #escape #besttimes #funtimes #worldschooling #travelfam #travelwithkids #familytravel #famtravel #kidstravel #travelkids #holidayswithkids #takemethere #instagood #travelgram #travelbuddy #traveldiary #instapassport y#chinatravel #mytravelgram #ouradventure #worldschooling #lpkids #travelmum #roamfree #mytravelbuddy
It’s raining in Wuxi, China so we are mall hanging…but this mall is like a fun park! Emmie has just finished rock climbing, next up she is on the trampoline and later we’re going to ice-skate. Of course this isn’t Wuxi , it’s one of our favourite places – Malaysian Borneo . We spent a lot of time there this year spotting wildlife, meeting local people, trekking in the jungles and swimming on untouched beaches. We also met Emmie’s dad on Mabul Island off the east coast of Sabah. Mabul has crystal clear waters and beautiful corals and fish and turtles, and is home to the Bajau Laut people. Bajau are thought to have originated in the Philippines but until recently lived on the sea, and are known as Sea Gypsies. Many now live on land in shanty villages and crave being back on the water. Their lives are not easy as they are stateless and rely on local governments turning a blind eye to their communities on islands and coastlines. We were privileged to spend time with many of the Bajau on Mabul and I’ll post my fave pic soon. In the meantime, this is Em just floating around after a big snorkel session out in the Celebes Sea. . . . . . . . . #gltlove #traveltime #traveltheworld #openmyworld #familyfun #escape #besttimes #funtimes #worldschooling #travelfam #travelwithkids #familytravel #famtravel #kidstravel #travelkids #holidayswithkids #takemethere #instagood #travelgram #travelbuddy #traveldiary #instapassport y#chinatravel #mytravelgram #ouradventure #worldschooling #lpkids #travelmum #roamfree #mytravelbuddy
This time last year I had just finished work after resigning and was packing up the house for our trip. It’s almost a year since we left Sydney and it’s scary how fast the time has gone. Our plan was for a year of travel, but that’s just not long enough so we’re staying away til June now The past 11 months seem like a dream, it’s just flown past us. I honestly can’t believe how fast it’s gone. This pic is from our first stop on 1 Feb – Cebu in the Philippines and our stay at the awesome Shangri-La Mactan. I got Emmie up for some early morning sunrise shots…she wasn’t too happy Of course we had to start our trip with some luxe and a good rest after the chaos of packing up and leaving!! ⭐️ it was such a fab way to begin, and one of the best resorts we’ve stayed at . . . . . . . . . #shangrila #shangrilamactan #cebu #itsmorefuninthephilippines #travelwithkids #luxe #beachside #sunrise #bestsunrise #instanature #mornings #bestmorning #travellingdestinations #mybestfriend #loveshangrila #explorerkids #travelwithkids #traveldiary #tinytravels #holidaywithkids #luxurytravel #traveldiaries #escapesnaps #wearetravelmums #instagood #holidayswithkids #traveltheworld #instagold #mysomewhere #opentheworld
Paying attention to little reminders that traveling kids need time to reflect and quietly play, and not to mind if they entirely ignore what is right in front of – or behind – them Beautiful Cambodia Oh we are so fortunate to have travelled here. It really is a fabulous spot for a family holiday – the Cambodian people are just lovely and it seems to attract awesome traveling families too…we met so many of them. Our faves of course are the Kinnairds from Jersey who rescued us from our money problems and even though they’d known us only a week, gave us all the money they could so we could get to China, and they taught me lots about being a kinder and more patient parent – and Em loved their three gorgeous kids. Bit of a bummer they live on the other side of the world really. Oh and my money has come into my other account and I was able to get some out whoop whoop So we are back on track even though we are a bit delirious, watching Mickey Mouse movies on the lounges at the Toy Story Hotel at Shanghai Disneyland and waiting for our room after traveling for two days and a midnight flight from Bangkok that arrived in Shanghai at 5am This arvo we are going to snoozeville But yes, Cambodia – DO IT! It’s amazing and you will love it. Let me know if you go to Koh Rong, we might join you ⛱☀️ . . . . . . . #cambodia #angkor #visitcambodia #explorerkids #khmer #angkor #lovecambodia #temples #travelwithkids #traveldiaries #littlestepsasia #tinytravels #holidaywithkids #luxurytravel #angkorwat #traveldiaries #escapesnaps #wearetravelmums #angkortemples #templetime #traveltheworld #traveldeeper #traveljunkie #pleasedontrideelephants #travelcambodia #travelblog #cambodiawithkids #lonelyplanet #mysomewhere #opentheworld
Laying in bed at our hostel and can hear an old traveling man playing a ukulele in the common area. Sound relaxing? Well it’s not haha!! Luckily the rain is really heavy and is kind of drowning it out!! No new pics from us today but here is three-year-old Emmie on her third trip to the awesome USA and second visit to Disneyland! It was my birthday so we stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel for a few days with my sister and we drank champagne, went to fancy restaurants and star-watched. Emmie had our second encounter with one of our faves, Joel Madden, [the first was when he offered to help with our bags at Sydney airport after a flight in from LA when Em was little] and we saw lots of fancy people. I had my birthday breakfast at the Polo Lounge and dinner at Goofy’s Pizza Kitchen . It was a well rounded celebration! . . . . . . . #hollywood #disney #disneyland #losAngeles #beverlyhills #disneylandcalifornia #disneygram #bhh #california #lalife #lovela #lovehollywood #disneychristmas #disneylandresort #visitcalifornia #travelkid #la #america #waltdisney #americanholiday #startours #babyem #disneymum #toddlertime #disneyphoto
What a day yesterday! Thanks for all your kind messages and offers to help us, so many lovely things happened after not a great start to the day. And yay to the beautiful Filipino kindness Today I spent the morning on the phone to Apple [and discovered there is no @Apple! How is this possible?] and thanks to more Filipino kindness from Cebu Pacific we will be able change our flight and leave five days early for Siem Reap where there is a repair store and where hopefully my lemon will be put back together again, ready to work for another three months or so. Well, I guess we all have flaws Today the resort owners here at @caalanbeachelnido asked Emmie to go to a Halloween party with their children and local kids from the area. She had the BEST TIME – I think it’s her first kids party in all the time we’ve been away. She made some lovely little friends and we will catch up with them over the next couple of days before we leave for Cambodia. Happy Sunday and wishing you all a fabbo week ahead . . . . . . . . #cebupacificair #soulofthephilippines #philippines #coron #lovecoron #itsmorefuninthephilippines #travelph #choosephilippines #thefunnylion #travelwithkids #traveldiaries #jetsetkids #tinytravels #holidaywithkids #luxurytravel #travelstoke #palawan #philippinesphotocontest #visitphilippines #underwater #traveldiaries #wildling #escapesnaps #wearetravelmums #cebtravels #loveph #traveltheworld #traveldeeper #traveljunkie
Such a fun afternoon riding buffalo in the rice paddies on the way to the beach! My friend Kylie @wonderlight.photography took this gorgeous snap – if you’re coming to Hoi An before 9 October you should book her in for a photo session before she heads home to Australia. So much amazingness here in Hoi An, loving it more and more every day . . . . . . . . #vietnamtravel #vietnam #vietnamtrip #vietnamwithkids #ilovevietnam #hoian #hoiantravel #lovehoian #hoianwithkids #travelvietnam #ricepaddies #hoianvietnam #hoiancity #vietnamese #wanderlust #funtimes #worldschool #holidayswithkids #happydays #bestdays #escapetravel #holidayswithkids #wearetravelmums #familyjaunts #lovinglife #traveltheworld #buffalo #ricepaddy #openmyworld #mysomewhere
Such gorgeous views from the Cologne Triangle Panorama today – it has a rooftop lookout with awesome views all over the city. And it’s round – hence the name ‘Triangle’ . That’s the Kölner Dom (cathedral) and the Hohenzollernbrücke bridge. There was a ladies fun run on so a little later the bridge was covered in chicks in pink shirts. Go ladies!! It was a gorgeous hot, sunny day today and we finished it off with a family BBQ in the leafy backyard with lots of sausage, cheese, bread and Moët! Now hanging with the fam bam and watching the Olympics. Happy days. . . . . . . #cologne #visitcologne #views #rhine #colognetriangle #kolntriangle #lovecologne #visitcologne #photoftheday #tourist #openmyworld #ditchingsuburbia #happydays #greatday #cathedral #kolnerdom #holiday #europeansummer #germany #followyourdream #escapesnaps #huffpostau #friends #visitgermany #germany #citylove #koln #femaletravelblogger #girlswhotravel #instapic
Bron: Daily Mail. Beeld: iStock