







Je kunt je bruiloft groots vieren met vrienden en familie óf met z’n tweeën naar een fantastische trouwlocatie gaan. Dat besloten James Sissom en Ashley Schmieder te doen. Zelf hadden ze geen locatie in gedachten, maar hun fotograaf wist wel wat.

Charleton Churchill is volgens zijn site een ‘avontuurlijke fotograaf’. Een van zijn grootste dromen was een bruidsreportage vastleggen op de Mount Everest. En dat gebeurde dit voorjaar in Nepal. Het stel begon samen met de fotograaf aan een klim van 3 weken mét in hun rugzak een pak en een bruidsjurk. het resultaat: op 16 maart gaven de twee elkaar op 5.364 meter hoogte het jawoord. Gelukkig konden ze wel met de helikopter terug.

Foto’s

Dat klinkt al fantastisch en de foto’s die de fotograaf maakte, laten dat perfect zien. De kus, de jurk tussen de besneeuwde rotsen, de ringen: het kwam allemaal fantastisch uit op de foto’s. De fotograaf deelde de foto’s op Instagram en al snel gingen ze het hele internet over:



De laatste nieuwtjes, tips en trends in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de gezelligste nieuwsbrief van Nederland!

LEES OOK:

Bron: AD.nl. Beeld: Instagram