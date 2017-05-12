of
  • Volg ons via
    • menu

    • Libelle TV

    Dave Roelvink: “Het kan wel gebeuren dat we samen dronken thuiskomen”
    Niet Máxima, maar déze vrouw schitterde aan de zijde van Willem-Alexander
    Dikke enkels en kuiten? Dat ziet niemand met deze 3 tips van modevlogger Françoise
    Alsof je in een restaurant eet: Spaanse mini-tortilla's
    Zo haal je de pitjes makkelijk uit een granaatappel
    Viggo onderzoekt waarom vrouwen naar een sexworkshop gaan
    Hoera! Nooit meer warm deeg dat aan je handen blijft plakken
    "Lieve mama, ik geef je 100 euro"
    Water- én luchtdicht een plastic zakje afsluiten doe je zo!
    Zo zet je hairextensions in je haar
    Chocoladebom: niet 1, niet 2, maar 3 lagen chocolademousse in een toetje!
    Dian koopt een nieuw konijn. Waar moet je dan eigenlijk op letten?
    Zó voorkom je dat de overgang je seksleven om zeep helpt
    Sanne maakt een verrukkelijke (gezonde!) chocolade smoothie
    Last van rode vlekken in je gezicht? Dokter Rutger weet wat je ertegen kunt doen
    Planten water geven? Dit mag je absoluut niet doen
    Last van hoofdpijn? Dit is wat je moet weten
    Wil je in de zomer mooie vaste planten? Snoei ze dan nu!
    Verven wordt een stuk makkelijker met deze slimme truc

    Stel klimt 3 weken naar waanzinnige trouwlocatie voor het jawoord

    door

    Je kunt je bruiloft groots vieren met vrienden en familie óf met z’n tweeën naar een fantastische trouwlocatie gaan. Dat besloten James Sissom en Ashley Schmieder te doen. Zelf hadden ze geen locatie in gedachten, maar hun fotograaf wist wel wat.

    Charleton Churchill is volgens zijn site een ‘avontuurlijke fotograaf’. Een van zijn grootste dromen was een bruidsreportage vastleggen op de Mount Everest. En dat gebeurde dit voorjaar in Nepal. Het stel begon samen met de fotograaf aan een klim van 3 weken mét in hun rugzak een pak en een bruidsjurk. het resultaat: op 16 maart gaven de twee elkaar op 5.364 meter hoogte het jawoord. Gelukkig konden ze wel met de helikopter terug.

    Foto’s
    Dat klinkt al fantastisch en de foto’s die de fotograaf maakte, laten dat perfect zien. De kus, de jurk tussen de besneeuwde rotsen, de ringen: het kwam allemaal fantastisch uit op de foto’s. De fotograaf deelde de foto’s op Instagram en al snel gingen ze het hele internet over:

    Documenting a wedding up to and at Mt. Everest Base Camp right in front of the Khumbu ice-fall where Sherpas lay ladders over deep crevasses for climbers to cross with the Himalayan mountain range surrounding us…can officially be the answer to the most asked question I get from you all: What has been your favorite wedding location? . We appeared on Fox40 news news this morning, CBS a few days ago, check out the interview on my Facebook link. . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #junebugweddings #bridalfashion #weddingphotographer #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #brides #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest

    Een bericht gedeeld door Charleton Churchill (@charletonchurchill) op

    Our Mount Everest Adventure wedding story has gone viral, national and international, with over 50k shares alone in the last day from the UK’s Daily Mail post, now Cosmopolitan, Yahoo Style!, Self, Huffington Post, contacted by the Today Show, VanityFair Italy, BoredPanda, KCRA, trending #2 in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland,… read the full story and view more images on my blog. I’m getting multiple media requests around the world for interviews and publications, pretty incredible. . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #thegreatoutdoors #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #himalayas #goplaces #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest #charletonchurchill #weddingdress #weddingphotography #weddingphotographer

    Een bericht gedeeld door Charleton Churchill (@charletonchurchill) op

    Can I say thank you to everyone. Our Mount Everest adventure wedding has become much bigger than I’d ever thought originally in 2012. It has virally captured national and international headlines, so much that my website crashed earlier today with an overload of people visiting, but it’s back up now. This continuing story is trending in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many other regions, my phone and email have been buzzing non-stop, we have interviews scheduled, even going Live in Australia’s top rated talk show on the weekend. . I have been contacted by TLC Say yes to the Dress show for a possible show. If you Google this wedding, you’ll see coverage, even ESPN chimed in. Anyway, thank you everyone for the encouragement and support. I can’t read nor respond to many of the emails, posts, messages, etc., but I do appreciate you all, and James and Ashley especially recognize your support. They cherish all your stories and comments. If you have any stories where you hear this wedding mentioned, please do share, tag us on Facebook or instagram. . You can also visit our new YouTube channel we just set up to watch our videos of behind the scenes. We will be posting more. www.youtube.com/charletonchurchill . . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #junebugweddings #bridalfashion #weddingphotographer #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #brides #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest

    Een bericht gedeeld door Charleton Churchill (@charletonchurchill) op

    We are still amazed. This couple married at Everest Base camp long before even the hoards of climbers came to set up their tents, where the only noise was the wind, ice and rock crunching below our feet, thundering avalanches, gas stoves blazing, and birds flying around. It was peaceful. Even though we were beat up, cold, and tired, there was still some energy left to enjoy the surroundings and get married. Here Ashley and James take a moment after their ceremony to enjoy the mountains that surround them. Again, thank you everyone for your support for making this wedding a viral national and international buzz. . Read the full story on the link below my bio above. Also visit our new YouTube channel we just set up, to watch our videos of behind the scenes. We will be posting more. www.youtube.com/charletonchurchill . . #LiveLargeStaySmall #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #weddingphotographer #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #bride #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest #charletonchurchill

    Een bericht gedeeld door Charleton Churchill (@charletonchurchill) op


    De laatste nieuwtjes, tips en trends in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de gezelligste nieuwsbrief van Nederland!

    LEES OOK:

    Bron: AD.nl. Beeld: Instagram

    Lees meer over:

    Libelle Voordeel

    Extra voordeel: de tjoxvolle Sun box!
    Burkely
    Deze aanbieding wil je hebben: laptoptas + portemonnee
    Tjox Andrelon Libelle
    Zeg ‘hallo’ tegen volumineus haar!
    Altijd korting met de Libelle Voordeelpas!
    thermen bussloo wellness
    Aanbieding: 9x ontspannen met super korting
    Libelle aanbieding Giethoorn
    Dagje Giethoorn voor maar €11,-
    Stoere wandelschoenen voor een mooie prijs
    Bestel nu de voordelige tjoxvolle Robijn box!
    wasproducten
    Bestel nu de tjoxvolle box boordevol voordelige wasproducten van Robijn
    Tjoxvolle box haarverzorging van Andrélon
    beautypakket korting
    Bestel nu het luxe beautypakket van Shiseido met topkorting!
    Lovers rondvaart Amsterdam
    Meteen boeken: rondvaart door Amsterdam mét korting

    Samen met Libelle