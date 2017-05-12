Je kunt je bruiloft groots vieren met vrienden en familie óf met z’n tweeën naar een fantastische trouwlocatie gaan. Dat besloten James Sissom en Ashley Schmieder te doen. Zelf hadden ze geen locatie in gedachten, maar hun fotograaf wist wel wat.
Charleton Churchill is volgens zijn site een ‘avontuurlijke fotograaf’. Een van zijn grootste dromen was een bruidsreportage vastleggen op de Mount Everest. En dat gebeurde dit voorjaar in Nepal. Het stel begon samen met de fotograaf aan een klim van 3 weken mét in hun rugzak een pak en een bruidsjurk. het resultaat: op 16 maart gaven de twee elkaar op 5.364 meter hoogte het jawoord. Gelukkig konden ze wel met de helikopter terug.
Foto’s
Dat klinkt al fantastisch en de foto’s die de fotograaf maakte, laten dat perfect zien. De kus, de jurk tussen de besneeuwde rotsen, de ringen: het kwam allemaal fantastisch uit op de foto’s. De fotograaf deelde de foto’s op Instagram en al snel gingen ze het hele internet over:
Mount Everest. Just after James and Ashley saw each other the first time in their wedding attire, then got married at Base Camp March 2017. Here’s a portrait of our bride with Mt. Everest in the background. . . . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #junebugweddings #bridalfashion #weddingphotographer #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #brides #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest
Documenting a wedding up to and at Mt. Everest Base Camp right in front of the Khumbu ice-fall where Sherpas lay ladders over deep crevasses for climbers to cross with the Himalayan mountain range surrounding us…can officially be the answer to the most asked question I get from you all: What has been your favorite wedding location? . We appeared on Fox40 news news this morning, CBS a few days ago, check out the interview on my Facebook link. . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #junebugweddings #bridalfashion #weddingphotographer #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #brides #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest
Our Mount Everest Adventure wedding story has gone viral, national and international, with over 50k shares alone in the last day from the UK’s Daily Mail post, now Cosmopolitan, Yahoo Style!, Self, Huffington Post, contacted by the Today Show, VanityFair Italy, BoredPanda, KCRA, trending #2 in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland,… read the full story and view more images on my blog. I’m getting multiple media requests around the world for interviews and publications, pretty incredible. . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #thegreatoutdoors #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #himalayas #goplaces #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest #charletonchurchill #weddingdress #weddingphotography #weddingphotographer
Can I say thank you to everyone. Our Mount Everest adventure wedding has become much bigger than I’d ever thought originally in 2012. It has virally captured national and international headlines, so much that my website crashed earlier today with an overload of people visiting, but it’s back up now. This continuing story is trending in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many other regions, my phone and email have been buzzing non-stop, we have interviews scheduled, even going Live in Australia’s top rated talk show on the weekend. . I have been contacted by TLC Say yes to the Dress show for a possible show. If you Google this wedding, you’ll see coverage, even ESPN chimed in. Anyway, thank you everyone for the encouragement and support. I can’t read nor respond to many of the emails, posts, messages, etc., but I do appreciate you all, and James and Ashley especially recognize your support. They cherish all your stories and comments. If you have any stories where you hear this wedding mentioned, please do share, tag us on Facebook or instagram. . You can also visit our new YouTube channel we just set up to watch our videos of behind the scenes. We will be posting more. www.youtube.com/charletonchurchill . . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #junebugweddings #bridalfashion #weddingphotographer #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #brides #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest
We are still amazed. This couple married at Everest Base camp long before even the hoards of climbers came to set up their tents, where the only noise was the wind, ice and rock crunching below our feet, thundering avalanches, gas stoves blazing, and birds flying around. It was peaceful. Even though we were beat up, cold, and tired, there was still some energy left to enjoy the surroundings and get married. Here Ashley and James take a moment after their ceremony to enjoy the mountains that surround them. Again, thank you everyone for your support for making this wedding a viral national and international buzz. . Read the full story on the link below my bio above. Also visit our new YouTube channel we just set up, to watch our videos of behind the scenes. We will be posting more. www.youtube.com/charletonchurchill . . #LiveLargeStaySmall #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #weddingphotographer #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #bride #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest #charletonchurchill
