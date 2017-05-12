Moeder laat met selfie zien dat een keizersnede echt niet ‘de makkelijkste weg’ is









In Nederland is het niet gebruikelijk om zelf te kiezen voor een keizersnede, maar in andere landen wordt de keizersnede soms ‘de makkelijke weg’ genoemd voor vrouwen die niet op een natuurlijke manier willen bevallen. Deze moeder rekent af met die vooroordelen.

De keizersnede is juist vaak de enige uitweg als je na uren nog steeds niet kunt bevallen. Om het vooroordeel dat deze manier van bevallen makkelijk is uit de wereld te helpen, deelt een Britse jonge moeder een wel heel eerlijke selfie, inclusief haar buik, op Instagram. De foto is slechts enkele uren na de ingreep gemaakt.

Visdraad

Bij de foto schrijft ze: ‘Voor iedereen die denkt dat dit de makkelijke weg is: bedenk je eens hoe het is om een snee van meer dan 15 cm in je buik te hebben net alsof je bent aangevallen door een haai en daarna weer bent gehecht met visdraad terwijl het voelt alsof je organen uit je lichaam willen ontsnappen.’

Oma-onderbroek

Daar voegt ze nog aan toe dat het ergste aan een keizersnede is dat je voor altijd grote oma-onderbroek wil dragen die tot over je navel komen omdat je je buik wil beschermen voor ernstige dingen die ermee kunnen gebeuren. Veel vrouwen bleken dat te herkennen want er kwamen honderden reacties op de foto van vrouwen die hun eigen ervaringen deelden.



Bron: Metro.co.uk. Beeld: Instagram