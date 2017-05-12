of
    Moeder laat met selfie zien dat een keizersnede echt niet ‘de makkelijkste weg’ is

    door

    In Nederland is het niet gebruikelijk om zelf te kiezen voor een keizersnede, maar in andere landen wordt de keizersnede soms ‘de makkelijke weg’ genoemd voor vrouwen die niet op een natuurlijke manier willen bevallen. Deze moeder rekent af met die vooroordelen.

    De keizersnede is juist vaak de enige uitweg als je na uren nog steeds niet kunt bevallen. Om het vooroordeel dat deze manier van bevallen makkelijk is uit de wereld te helpen, deelt een Britse jonge moeder een wel heel eerlijke selfie, inclusief haar buik, op Instagram. De foto is slechts enkele uren na de ingreep gemaakt.

    Visdraad
    Bij de foto schrijft ze: ‘Voor iedereen die denkt dat dit de makkelijke weg is: bedenk je eens hoe het is om een snee van meer dan 15 cm in je buik te hebben net alsof je bent aangevallen door een haai en daarna weer bent gehecht met visdraad terwijl het voelt alsof je organen uit je lichaam willen ontsnappen.’

    Oma-onderbroek
    Daar voegt ze nog aan toe dat het ergste aan een keizersnede is dat je voor altijd grote oma-onderbroek wil dragen die tot over je navel komen omdat je je buik wil beschermen voor ernstige dingen die ermee kunnen gebeuren. Veel vrouwen bleken dat te herkennen want er kwamen honderden reacties op de foto van vrouwen die hun eigen ervaringen deelden.

     

    Look I know it might not be my best angle (or is it?) but who wouldn’t take selfies hours post birth so they can see where they sliced you open and yanked out a whole person (if you couldn’t tell I still couldn’t see past my still inflated uterus) This is what you really look like a few hours post c-section To anyone who thinks it’s the easy way out, we’ll try having a 6 inch gash in your abdomen like a gutted shark who had the body parts of the surfer it ate retrieved! That’s then sewn back together with fishing wire while it feels like your vital organs are trying to escape! I mean sure, everything is and till the spinal wears off! After that it’s like you’ve been hit by a bus which then backed over you just to make sure it didn’t miss you the first time! If you don’t time the Endone exactly before the previous lot wore off then you will most certainly know you are alive (while wishing you were dead) ☠️ and worst of all you’ll feel as if you’ll spend your entire life wearing nanna knickers up around your waist because the thought of anything settling in the canyon between your gut and pubic region is the stuff nightmares are made of Anyone who’s ever had c section knows that you’ll forever be dependant on your friends Nancy, Dr 90210 and Spanx because you cannot for the life of you get rise of the ditch that is left by the scar But for all the skin tight Kookai dresses I bought while pregnant that now make me look like I have a Kangaroo pouch – I wouldn’t change it! Because if it wasn’t for the ability to deliver my babies this way they might not be here today plus I recon getting cut from A to B sounds way worse

    Een bericht gedeeld door ✖️ OLIVIA WHITE ✖️ (@houseofwhite_) op


    Bron: Metro.co.uk. Beeld: Instagram

