Vrouw heeft zich al een jaar lang niet meer geschoren en zo ziet dat eruit

De meeste vrouwen zorgen ervoor dat ze het scheren wel een beetje bijhouden, maar Morgan Mikenas besloot er gewoon mee te stoppen, net als mannen doen (zie video). Dat is inmiddels een jaar geleden, en zo ziet haar lichaam er nu uit.
Waarom? Ze gelooft dat vrouwen de maatschappelijke normen los mogen laten en iedereen op hun natuurlijke schoonheid mag omarmen. Op social media deelt zij foto’s van haar lichaam nu om haar boodschap te verspreiden. “Als je echt jezelf bent dan geef je er ook niets meer om wat anderen van je vinden. En daarmee inspireer je anderen weer”, schrijft ze bij een foto op Instagram.
Lichaamshaar
Een jaar geleden besloot ze zich niet meer te gaan scheren. Het resultaat maakte haar heel blij. “Ik hou echt van mijn lichaamshaar”, vertelt ze. Het is niet haar bedoeling dat niemand zich meer gaat scheren, maar ze hoopt mensen te inspireren om na te denken waar zij zich het beste bij voelen. En dat doet ze met deze foto’s:
“There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty.”~Steve Maraboli ✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your “flaws” because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don’t shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
It’s just nice to embrace the natural beauty that you are.. the beauty that’s on the inside AND the outside☺ What is beauty anyway? To me… it’s to be beautiful before someone else told you what beautiful is supposed to be.. Just as you are, you are beautiful✨#bodyhairdontcare #fitness #bodypositive #spreadlove #gratitude #namaste #bethechange #beauty #hairywomen #empowerment #bebold #beyou #loveandlight #positivity #encouragement #onelove #freespirit #effyourbeautystandards #natural #physique #selfcare #selflove #fitnessmodel
WARNING If body hair offends you, you will want to keep scrolling, no negativity please Current physique from 3 weeks of not lifting because of an injury. I’m definitely missing the pump and endorphins for sure, but I love where I am right now. Enjoy your journey. Don’t love yourself any less because you no longer have abs, or you are a few pounds heavier. And I’m fully aware that my body hair is clearly visible in this picture, and that’s the whole reason I posted it. I’ve have been getting beautiful emails from females who I inspired to stop removing their body hair and have helped send them on their journey of self love. For that reason I refuse to stop sharing my natural self. So if that is a problem, go ahead and unfollow me! For a majority of my life I have been chasing acceptance and love from others, and not focused what is actually important.. Loving MYSELF and feeling comfortable in my own skin and not needing anyone’s approval. Love myself for who I am, and not have to change something about myself to be accepted.. Appreciate yourself and the changes you go through. Don’t be so hard on yourself☺️#fit #fitness #healthyliving #bodypositive #selflove #inspiration #bethechange #spreadlove #love #bodyhairdontcare #freespirit #support #positivevibes #goodvibesonly #tone #inspire #namaste #model #rest #feelgood #lifestyle #gains #befree #unity #respect #peace #natural #empowerment #fitnessmodel #bestself
Bron: Goodhousekeeping.com. Beeld: Instagram