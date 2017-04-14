of
  • Volg ons via
    • menu

    • Libelle TV

    Wat is het ideale jurkje dit seizoen? Mart Visser laat 'm zien
    Zo viert Bret het begin van de lente
    Wauw... Ken jij het Zeeuwse kustplaatsje Domburg al? Reisvlogger Bonnie neemt je mee
    DIT kreeg prinses Ariane voor haar 10e verjaardag
    Jan: "Waarom ben ik ook alweer op jullie moeder gevallen?"
    Yes! Maak kans op 2 vrijkaarten voor de musical The Lion King!
    Vochtige schoonmaakdoekjes? Die maak je zélf
    Viggo Waas: "Soms begrijp ik vrouwen niet, terwijl ik ze wel WIL begrijpen"
    Gnoc: "Mijn ouders vluchtten uit Vietnam, maar zo blijf ik van mijn roots proeven"
    "Foei, Catootje! Ik zou me doodschamen om jou uiteten te sturen!"
    Hilmar: "Tijdens Moederdag denk ik altijd aan mijn moeder die er helaas niet meer is"
    Modevlogger Françoise: "Niks om aan te trekken? Zo los je dat op!"
    Zo zorg je voor perfect gelakte nagels zónder uitgeschoten randjes
    Erica Terpstra: “Geluk moet je doorgeven"
    Supergezellig op de koelkast: deze fotomagneetjes maak je makkelijk zelf
    Sok zkt. wederhelft: herenig eenzame sokken met dit handige bord
    Lieke van Lexmond is Jans: "Met dat malle ding ga ik ECHT niet meer over straat!"
    Hoe zorg jij dat je kinderen niet veel snoepen? Christien doet het zo!
    Na dit geluksmoment van Francis wil je meteen de deur uitrennen...

    Vrouw heeft zich al een jaar lang niet meer geschoren en zo ziet dat eruit

    door

    De meeste vrouwen zorgen ervoor dat ze het scheren wel een beetje bijhouden, maar Morgan Mikenas besloot er gewoon mee te stoppen, net als mannen doen (zie video). Dat is inmiddels een jaar geleden, en zo ziet haar lichaam er nu uit.

    Waarom? Ze gelooft dat vrouwen de maatschappelijke normen los mogen laten en iedereen op hun natuurlijke schoonheid mag omarmen. Op social media deelt zij foto’s van haar lichaam nu om haar boodschap te verspreiden. “Als je echt jezelf bent dan geef je er ook niets meer om wat anderen van je vinden. En daarmee inspireer je anderen weer”, schrijft ze bij een foto op Instagram.

    Lichaamshaar
    Een jaar geleden besloot ze zich niet meer te gaan scheren. Het resultaat maakte haar heel blij. “Ik hou echt van mijn lichaamshaar”, vertelt ze. Het is niet haar bedoeling dat niemand zich meer gaat scheren, maar ze hoopt mensen te inspireren om na te denken waar zij zich het beste bij voelen. En dat doet ze met deze foto’s:

    “There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty.”~Steve Maraboli ✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your “flaws” because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don’t shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood

    Een bericht gedeeld door Morgan Mikenas (@i_am_morgie) op

    WARNING If body hair offends you, you will want to keep scrolling, no negativity please Current physique from 3 weeks of not lifting because of an injury. I’m definitely missing the pump and endorphins for sure, but I love where I am right now. Enjoy your journey. Don’t love yourself any less because you no longer have abs, or you are a few pounds heavier. And I’m fully aware that my body hair is clearly visible in this picture, and that’s the whole reason I posted it. I’ve have been getting beautiful emails from females who I inspired to stop removing their body hair and have helped send them on their journey of self love. For that reason I refuse to stop sharing my natural self. So if that is a problem, go ahead and unfollow me! For a majority of my life I have been chasing acceptance and love from others, and not focused what is actually important.. Loving MYSELF and feeling comfortable in my own skin and not needing anyone’s approval. Love myself for who I am, and not have to change something about myself to be accepted.. Appreciate yourself and the changes you go through. Don’t be so hard on yourself☺️#fit #fitness #healthyliving #bodypositive #selflove #inspiration #bethechange #spreadlove #love #bodyhairdontcare #freespirit #support #positivevibes #goodvibesonly #tone #inspire #namaste #model #rest #feelgood #lifestyle #gains #befree #unity #respect #peace #natural #empowerment #fitnessmodel #bestself

    Een bericht gedeeld door Morgan Mikenas (@i_am_morgie) op

    De laatste nieuwtjes, tips en trends in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de gezelligste nieuwsbrief van Nederland! 

    LEES OOK:

    Bron: Goodhousekeeping.com. Beeld: Instagram

    Lees meer over:

    Libelle Voordeel

    Extra voordeel: de tjoxvolle Sun box!
    Burkely
    Deze aanbieding wil je hebben: laptoptas + portemonnee
    Tjox Andrelon Libelle
    Zeg ‘hallo’ tegen volumineus haar!
    Altijd korting met de Libelle Voordeelpas!
    thermen bussloo wellness
    Aanbieding: 9x ontspannen met super korting
    Stoere wandelschoenen voor een mooie prijs
    Bestel nu de voordelige tjoxvolle Robijn box!
    wasproducten
    Bestel nu de tjoxvolle box boordevol voordelige wasproducten van Robijn
    Tjoxvolle box haarverzorging van Andrélon
    beautypakket korting
    Bestel nu het luxe beautypakket van Shiseido met topkorting!

    Samen met Libelle