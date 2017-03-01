Vrouw krijgt te horen dat ze er beter uitzag met anorexia, maar slaat terug









De 24-jarige Megan Jayne Crabbe had als tiener anorexia, maar heeft deze eetstoornis na jaren weten te overwinnen. Met trots post ze op haar Instagrampagina twee foto’s. Eentje van toen ze een eetstoornis had en eentje van nu. Na jaren zichzelf te verhongeren durft ze nu, ondanks dat ze wat meer weegt, te zeggen dat ze van haar lichaam houdt. Maar daar reageerde niet iedereen positief op.

Ze vertelt daarbij dat duidelijk is te zien dat ze in gewicht is toegenomen. “Maar ik heb ook meteen mentale vrijheid gekregen en zelfvertrouwen. Jaren dacht ik dat ik niks waard was omdat ik mezelf té dik vond, maar eindelijk heb ik mijn leven terug.”

Nieuwe foto’s

Op deze foto’s kreeg Megan veel positieve reacties, maar er zaten ook wat negatieve reacties bij. Mensen vonden Megan op de foto van toen ze anorexia had veel mooier dan hoe ze er nu uitziet. Dit deed er veel pijn, maar ze liet zich niet kennen. Ze postte daarom 2 nieuwe foto’s. Weer eentje van toen ze anorexia had en eentje van nu. In de beschrijving onder de foto’s ging ze in op al deze negatieve reacties. Zo zei iemand: “Wacht, dus je besloot je lichaam te verwoesten?” Daar reageerde ze als volgt op: “Nee, ik ben gestopt met het martelen van mijn lichaam om te worden wat ik nooit zou kunnen worden.”

Dik

Een ander reageerde met: “Je kon toch hetzelfde blijven en van je lichaam gaan houden? Je hoefde niet meteen dik te worden.” Ook nu had Megan haar woordje klaar. “Ik kon inderdaad hetzelfde blijven en weer een eetstoornis krijgen, die me bijna het leven kostte toen ik 15 jaar was.”

Gelukkig

Megan heeft deze foto’s niet voor niets op Instragram geplaatst. Ze wil haar volgers laten zien dat je niet het perfecte lichaam nodig hebt om van jezelf te kunnen houden. Megan kon zichzelf wel blijven uithongeren om maar af te vallen, maar zo zou ze nooit van haar lichaam kunnen gaan houden. Er was altijd wel iets wat ze aan haar lichaam haatte. Hier bedoelt ze niet mee dat je moet aankomen, wil je van je lichaam leren houden. Dat verschilt namelijk per persoon. “Dit is wat mijn lichaam nodig had om mentaal vrij te zijn. Dit is míjn gelukkige lichaam”, zegt ze. “En blijkbaar heeft geluk geen bepaalde maat.”

