    Vrouw krijgt te horen dat ze er beter uitzag met anorexia, maar slaat terug

    door

    De 24-jarige Megan Jayne Crabbe had als tiener anorexia, maar heeft deze eetstoornis na jaren weten te overwinnen. Met trots post ze op haar Instagrampagina twee foto’s. Eentje van toen ze een eetstoornis had en eentje van nu. Na jaren zichzelf te verhongeren durft ze nu, ondanks dat ze wat meer weegt, te zeggen dat ze van haar lichaam houdt. Maar daar reageerde niet iedereen positief op.

    Ze vertelt daarbij dat duidelijk is te zien dat ze in gewicht is toegenomen. “Maar ik heb ook meteen mentale vrijheid gekregen en zelfvertrouwen. Jaren dacht ik dat ik niks waard was omdat ik mezelf té dik vond, maar eindelijk heb ik mijn leven terug.”

    On the left is me 2 1/2 years ago, just before I found body positivity, and on the right is me today. You’ll probably notice the most obvious thing I’ve gained between these two pictures: weight. But there are so many other things I’ve gained as well. I’ve gained mental freedom. I’ve gained self love. I’ve gained my life back after so many years of believing that I wasn’t worthy of living it because of how my body looked. I know the world wants you to believe that the less you weigh the happier you’ll be. I know I’m supposed to feel ashamed of this transformation. I’m supposed to vow to lose the weight, I’m supposed to spend my life chasing the body on the left and buying into the idea that I’ll be more valuable once I get there. But I’m not going to do that. Instead I’m going to tell you what I learnt from all those wasted years chasing washboard abs and dropping numbers on the scale: happiness is not a size. Weight loss does not cure self hatred. Mental health matters more than a dress size does. And we are all so worthy of self love exactly as we are. It’s time we took a stand and refused to keep hurting ourselves in the pursuit of a ‘perfect’ body that doesn’t even exist. It’s time for us to realise that we’re already good enough. It’s time for us to take our power back. 💜💙💚🌈🌞

    Een bericht gedeeld door Megan Jayne Crabbe 🐼 (@bodyposipanda) op

    Nieuwe foto’s
    Op deze foto’s kreeg Megan veel positieve reacties, maar er zaten ook wat negatieve reacties bij. Mensen vonden Megan op de foto van toen ze anorexia had veel mooier dan hoe ze er nu uitziet. Dit deed er veel pijn, maar ze liet zich niet kennen. Ze postte daarom 2 nieuwe foto’s. Weer eentje van toen ze anorexia had en eentje van nu. In de beschrijving onder de foto’s ging ze in op al deze negatieve reacties. Zo zei iemand: “Wacht, dus je besloot je lichaam te verwoesten?” Daar reageerde ze als volgt op: “Nee, ik ben gestopt met het martelen van mijn lichaam om te worden wat ik nooit zou kunnen worden.”

    Dik
    Een ander reageerde met: “Je kon toch hetzelfde blijven en van je lichaam gaan houden? Je hoefde niet meteen dik te worden.” Ook nu had Megan haar woordje klaar. “Ik kon inderdaad hetzelfde blijven en weer een eetstoornis krijgen, die me bijna het leven kostte toen ik 15 jaar was.”

    “Wait so you just decided to RUIN your body?” Nah, I just stopped torturing myself every day for not fitting an image I was never supposed to be. · “But you look so much healthier to me before.” That’s funny, you looked so much more intelligent to me before you equated health with weight and forgot that mental health is health too. · “You could have stayed the same and loved your body, you didn’t need to get fat.” I could have stayed the same and spiralled back into the eating disorder that almost killed me when I was 15. I could have kept starving myself and obsessively working out for hours everyday but it never would have lead me to self love. No matter how much weight I lost there was always still something to hate. And sure, people don’t NEED to gain weight to find their self love, this is just what my body needed to do to match up to my mental freedom. THIS IS MY HAPPY BODY. · “But surely you can’t be happy looking like that now, I could never be happy in that body.” I didn’t think I could either, but as it turns out, happiness isn’t a size. And I wasted far too many years believing that it was. Now I’m not going to stop letting people know that they deserve happiness exactly as they are. They deserve to live now, not 10 pounds from now. They deserve that mental freedom. So to every person reading this: I hope you get your freedom too, however it might look. I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way. 💜💙💚🌈🌞 P.s. these are all comments I received on my last before/after picture, luckily for me, they just make me want to keep going even more 👊

    Een bericht gedeeld door Megan Jayne Crabbe 🐼 (@bodyposipanda) op

    Gelukkig
    Megan heeft deze foto’s niet voor niets op Instragram geplaatst. Ze wil haar volgers laten zien dat je niet het perfecte lichaam nodig hebt om van jezelf te kunnen houden. Megan kon zichzelf wel blijven uithongeren om maar af te vallen, maar zo zou ze nooit van haar lichaam kunnen gaan houden. Er was altijd wel iets wat ze aan haar lichaam haatte. Hier bedoelt ze niet mee dat je moet aankomen, wil je van je lichaam leren houden. Dat verschilt namelijk per persoon. “Dit is wat mijn lichaam nodig had om mentaal vrij te zijn. Dit is míjn gelukkige lichaam”, zegt ze. “En blijkbaar heeft geluk geen bepaalde maat.”

    Bron: Metro. Beeld: Instagram

