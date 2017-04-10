Waarom deze vrouw héél blij is dat ze niet langer in haar favoriete jeans past









Het moment dat het bovenste knoopje van je favoriete jeans niet meer dichtgaat, is voor de meeste vrouwen genoeg om in een kleine depressie te zakken. Voor Alyssa is het tegendeel waar.

Blogger Alyssa Grace deelt een foto van zichzelf op Instagram waarop ze laat zien dat ze haar favoriete jeansshortje niet meer dicht krijgt. Zelf zit ze daar echter helemaal niet mee. Voor haar is die te strakke jeans juist een belangrijke reminder, zo schrijft ze.

Shortje

“Aan mijn eetstoornis”, begint ze haar verhaal. “Oh eetstoornis… herinner je je deze shorts nog? Toen we nog samen waren, woonde ik in deze shorts. Hij past niet meer. Net als dat jij niet langer in mijn leven past. En het ding is… je had me bijna te pakken. Op sommige dagen vergeet ik dat ik nog steeds niet helemaal over je heen ben. Maar ik wil je niet terug. Ik wil dat lichaam niet terug. Ik wil dit shortje niet op terug. Ik vind wel een ander paar waarvoor ik niet mijn leven op het spel hoef te zetten”, besluit Alyssa.

Bron: Metro UK. Beeld: Instagram.