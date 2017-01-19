Dit fitnessmodel bewijst hoe misleidend social media kunnen zijn

Anna Victoria heeft een lichaam waar velen jaloers op zullen zijn. Het fitnessmodel deelt ook nog eens met regelmaat schaarsgeklede foto’s van zichzelf op Instagram, maar vindt het nu hoog tijd om het echte verhaal te laten delen.
Anna Victoria heeft namelijk echt niet altijd zo’n platte buik en stalen buikspieren. “Ik las laatst een verhaal van een vrouw dat ze haar tekortkomingen niet wil accepteren omdat ze die niet beschouwt als tekortkomingen”, begint het model haar verhaal.
Vetrolletjes
“Dat vond ik fantastisch. Dat geeft zo’n krachtig signaal. Onze vetrolletjes, cellulitis en striae zijn niets om ons voor te schamen of om geobsedeerd over te zijn. Nu ik ouder word, krijg ik cellulitis en striae die niet meer weggaat. Ik verwelkom het.”
Klein buikje
“Dit is hoe mijn lichaam er 99% van de tijd uit ziet”, schrijft ze onder de foto waarop inderdaad een klein buikje te bespeuren valt. Maar goed, zo’n buikje: wij zouden ervoor tekenen.
Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don’t change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn’t see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I’m getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren’t going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal “flaws”? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it’s happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it 💗💗💗 If you’re following my page, you’re a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement – thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
