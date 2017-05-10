Zó ziet de moeder van Yolanthe eruit

Yolanthe Sneijder Cabau deelt regelmatig familiekiekjes op Instagram, maar haar moeder Richarda van Kasbergen (64), staat er niet zo vaak bij. Toch hebben de twee een hele hechte band, zoals te zien is op deze foto’s.
Happy bday to the sweetest woman I know My Mommy What a blessing to be your child, to be loved by you & to be raised by your beautiful heart..❤️ I can only try and hope I’ll be such a great mother like you are to me.. I wish for you to live a long healthy and happy life and one day to be reunited with all your children ❤️
Richarda op het huwelijk van Wesley en Yolanthe in 2010.
Beeld: ANP.