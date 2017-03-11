







De New Yorkse Paige More (24) is op Instagram zeer openhartig over haar bostamputatie, en wel om een heel speciale reden. Nadat ze positief werd getest op borstkankergen BRCA1, liet Paige haar borsten preventief verwijderen. Het resultaat deelt ze in een reeks prachtige foto’s – voor haar zusje.

You know what cures almost ANYTHING?! Being silly and going to the beach! Trying to figure out how to let go of my stress and anxiety. I appreciate EVERYONE’S support, love and advice. Next thing on my to-try list? YOGA!! Een bericht gedeeld door Paige More (@paige_previvor) op 28 Jan 2017 om 11:30 PST

All of these things can kill me, but breast cancer won’t be one of them 👊🏻 Een bericht gedeeld door Paige More (@paige_previvor) op 27 Jan 2017 om 4:11 PST

In de familie van Paige komt borstkanker veel voor, vandaar dat ze zich liet testen op het borstkankergen. Daarmee heb je een significant hogere kans om borst- of baarmoederhalskanker te krijgen. Toen Paige hoorde dat ze 55 tot 65% meer risico had om ziek te worden, had ze naar eigen zeggen de keus tussen een leven lang check-ups, onzekerheid en zorgen, óf een dubbele amputatie. Ze koos het laatste.

Na de enorme operatie startte Paige een Instagram-account om haar herstel te documenteren voor haar zusje van 13. Zij moet nog op het gen getest worden, vertelt Paige bij People. “Ik wilde gewoon niet dat zij zou denken dat het eng was. Ik wilde dat ze naar mij zou kunnen kijken en iemand zou zien die sterk is, mooi en trots. Zodat als ze, god verhoede, over aantal jaar positief getest wordt, hierop terug kan kijken en kan denken: dat kan ik ook. ”

Inmiddels is Paige herstellende en heeft ze borst-implantaten, maar daar moet ze heel erg aan wennen vertelt ze in dit filmpje.

