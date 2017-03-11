De New Yorkse Paige More (24) is op Instagram zeer openhartig over haar bostamputatie, en wel om een heel speciale reden. Nadat ze positief werd getest op borstkankergen BRCA1, liet Paige haar borsten preventief verwijderen. Het resultaat deelt ze in een reeks prachtige foto’s – voor haar zusje.
In de familie van Paige komt borstkanker veel voor, vandaar dat ze zich liet testen op het borstkankergen. Daarmee heb je een significant hogere kans om borst- of baarmoederhalskanker te krijgen. Toen Paige hoorde dat ze 55 tot 65% meer risico had om ziek te worden, had ze naar eigen zeggen de keus tussen een leven lang check-ups, onzekerheid en zorgen, óf een dubbele amputatie. Ze koos het laatste.
Na de enorme operatie startte Paige een Instagram-account om haar herstel te documenteren voor haar zusje van 13. Zij moet nog op het gen getest worden, vertelt Paige bij People. “Ik wilde gewoon niet dat zij zou denken dat het eng was. Ik wilde dat ze naar mij zou kunnen kijken en iemand zou zien die sterk is, mooi en trots. Zodat als ze, god verhoede, over aantal jaar positief getest wordt, hierop terug kan kijken en kan denken: dat kan ik ook. ”
Inmiddels is Paige herstellende en heeft ze borst-implantaten, maar daar moet ze heel erg aan wennen vertelt ze in dit filmpje.
Sometimes you just have to fake it till you feel it. I have been amazed how confident and beautiful I have felt throughout this process. I think my scars are sexy. I feel extremely fortunate that I have been happy with my results so far. When I hadn’t been filled yet, I loved how cute my small foobs looked. But the more and more I expand, the weirder they start to look. This was the first time I looked in the mirror and absolutely hated what I saw. Being surrounded by all of my friends who look amazing in their bikinis with their real boobs made me feel sad and insecure. This was the first time I missed my boobs. Once I understood what having the BRCA gene mutation meant, I instantly rejected my breasts. They were no longer mine and I wanted nothing to do with them. But when I put on my favorite bikini and looked in the mirror I missed my old boobs. I cried and mourned them. I almost decided not to go to the pool with my friends and opted to stay in the room all day. But that’s lame and that’s not who I am. I am never going to let BRCA keep me from doing things that make me happy or being with people that I love. So I went downstairs but kept my sweatshirt on (in my defense, it was drizzling!) I sat at the pool in my sweatshirt and sunglasses and tried to hide my tears and fears. After 30 minutes or so I realized how ridiculous this was. I was the only person at the pool wearing a sweatshirt. By doing that I was bringing more attention to myself. So I marched back to the room, ripped off my sweatshirt, recorded this video and then went downstairs in my bikini. I still felt insecure, unattractive, deformed and uncomfortable. But I pushed those feelings aside, help my held up high and told myself that I was beautiful, strong and healthy. And guess what? It worked! I ended up having an amazing day with the girls. I realized hat life isn’t about always feeling your best. Sometimes when you are feeling down you just have to fake it so you don’t miss out on fun times with your friends at the pool 👙🏖 Have any of y’all had a similar moment? Where you felt insecure about how you looked? How did you handle it?
Bron: Women’s Health. Beeld: iStock
