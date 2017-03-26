Wereldreiziger stelt zijn moeder op grappige wijze gerust









Als je zoon besluit de wereld over te reizen dan kan dat als moeder best spannend zijn. Wat gaat hij doen, en met wie, en gaat het wel goed met hem…

De 22-jarige Belg Jonathan reist ook graag maar vindt wel dat hij overal moet laten weten aan zijn moeder dat het goed met hem gaat.

Hier ben ik

Zo is ze tenminste niet ongerust. Daarom post hij op Instagram telkens foto’s vanaf een andere plek met een bord in zijn handen waarop staat: “Mama, alles gaat goed met me!”. Jonathan zat al in Bolivia, Brazilië, Marokko en Thailand en is nog niet van plan om richting huis te gaan. Wij vinden het wel heel lief dat hij zich zo zorgen maakt om zijn moeder en dat hij overal aan haar denkt.

Who knows where this paradise is? #momimfine #travel #smile #happy #amazing #jungle #sun #waterfall #passionpassport #asia #MexicanMowgli Een bericht gedeeld door Jonathan Kubben Quiñonez (@momimfine) op 11 Mrt 2017 om 9:04 PST

