Wereldreiziger stelt zijn moeder op grappige wijze gerust

    door

    Als je zoon besluit de wereld over te reizen dan kan dat als moeder best spannend zijn. Wat gaat hij doen, en met wie, en gaat het wel goed met hem…

    De 22-jarige Belg Jonathan reist ook graag maar vindt wel dat hij overal moet laten weten aan zijn moeder dat het goed met hem gaat.

    Hier ben ik
    Zo is ze tenminste niet ongerust. Daarom post hij op Instagram telkens foto’s vanaf een andere plek met een bord in zijn handen waarop staat: “Mama, alles gaat goed met me!”. Jonathan zat al in Bolivia, Brazilië, Marokko en Thailand en is nog niet van plan om richting huis te gaan. Wij vinden het wel heel lief dat hij zich zo zorgen maakt om zijn moeder en dat hij overal aan haar denkt.

    Who knows where this paradise is? #momimfine #travel #smile #happy #amazing #jungle #sun #waterfall #passionpassport #asia #MexicanMowgli

    Een bericht gedeeld door Jonathan Kubben Quiñonez (@momimfine) op

    Welcome to Thailand 🐘! I would like to thank @elephantjunglesanctuary for this amazing opportunity to take care of these elephants in Phuket. I received several propositions to go to other elephant parks but I decided to visit this one for the following reasons: – They don’t do riding. An elephant’s back isn’t like a horse’s back, it is not made to support weight from above – They rescue elephants that have been treated badly, tortured and exploited for tourism. 75% of the elephants are suffering from these abuses. Please don’t be part of this. Do not support riding. For more information: www.elephantjunglesanctuary.com #momimfine #travel #phuket #thailand #asia #sun #elephant #elephantjunglesanctuary #amazingthailand #smile #happy

    Een bericht gedeeld door Jonathan Kubben Quiñonez (@momimfine) op

    Bron: Nieuwsblad. Beeld: Instagram

