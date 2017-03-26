Wereldreiziger stelt zijn moeder op grappige wijze gerust

Als je zoon besluit de wereld over te reizen dan kan dat als moeder best spannend zijn. Wat gaat hij doen, en met wie, en gaat het wel goed met hem…
De 22-jarige Belg Jonathan reist ook graag maar vindt wel dat hij overal moet laten weten aan zijn moeder dat het goed met hem gaat.
Hier ben ik
Zo is ze tenminste niet ongerust. Daarom post hij op Instagram telkens foto’s vanaf een andere plek met een bord in zijn handen waarop staat: “Mama, alles gaat goed met me!”. Jonathan zat al in Bolivia, Brazilië, Marokko en Thailand en is nog niet van plan om richting huis te gaan. Wij vinden het wel heel lief dat hij zich zo zorgen maakt om zijn moeder en dat hij overal aan haar denkt.
Ever since I started my instagram account, I’ve always tried to bring a message of positivity, of love and of openness to other cultures. So when I saw that @Diesel was starting a challenge called #makelovenotwalls, I wanted to participate, especially because my mom is Mexican. Therefore, I nominate my friend and biggest support @rafaeldeprost to do a good act and post it on his instagram account and @nabileahumada to do the same! Let’s spread some love! #momimfine #lovechallenge #diesel #travel #smile #love #happy #vietnam #hoian #asia
Welcome to Thailand 🐘! I would like to thank @elephantjunglesanctuary for this amazing opportunity to take care of these elephants in Phuket. I received several propositions to go to other elephant parks but I decided to visit this one for the following reasons: – They don’t do riding. An elephant’s back isn’t like a horse’s back, it is not made to support weight from above – They rescue elephants that have been treated badly, tortured and exploited for tourism. 75% of the elephants are suffering from these abuses. Please don’t be part of this. Do not support riding. For more information: www.elephantjunglesanctuary.com #momimfine #travel #phuket #thailand #asia #sun #elephant #elephantjunglesanctuary #amazingthailand #smile #happy
Bron: Nieuwsblad. Beeld: Instagram