    Zo ziet een buik er een paar uur na een keizersnee uit

    door

    Blogster Olivia White (27) besloot om net na haar bevalling een hele eerlijke foto te plaatsen op social media.

    Ze wil met haar foto aan iedereen laten zien hoe een buik er écht uitziet na een keizersnee.

    Verhaal
    Ook wil ze zo laten zien dat dit zeker niet ‘veel makkelijker is dan een natuurlijke bevalling’, wat vele anderen beweren. Zo schrijft ze op Instagram: “Aan iedereen die denkt dat het de makkelijkste manier is om te bevallen: stel je maar eens een gat van 15 centimeter voor in je buik. Ik voelde me net een haai die de lichaamsdelen van een surfer naar binnen had gegooid. Probeer je voor te stellen dat al je vitale organen zich een weg uit je lichaam willen duwen. Daarna voelt het alsof je overreden wordt door een bus en dan nog eens”.

    Kuil
    En ze gaat verder: “Het ergste is dat je weet dat je vanaf nu altijd onderbroeken als die van je oma moet dragen. Iedereen die ooit een keizersnede heeft gehad, weet namelijk dat je vanaf dat moment alleen nog maar op grote onderbroeken vertrouwt. Je komt immers nooit af van het kuiltje onderaan je buik dat het litteken veroorzaakt. Ik heb dan misschien een buideltje dat op dat van een kangoeroe lijkt, maar als ik geen keizersnedes had gehad, dan waren mijn kinderen er vandaag misschien niet. Daarom zou ik er helemaal niets aan willen veranderen”.

    Look I know it might not be my best angle (or is it?) but who wouldn't take selfies hours post birth so they can see where they sliced you open and yanked out a whole person (if you couldn't tell I still couldn't see past my still inflated uterus) This is what you really look like a few hours post c-section To anyone who thinks it's the easy way out, we'll try having a 6 inch gash in your abdomen like a gutted shark who had the body parts of the surfer it ate retrieved! That's then sewn back together with fishing wire while it feels like your vital organs are trying to escape! I mean sure, everything is and till the spinal wears off! After that it's like you've been hit by a bus which then backed over you just to make sure it didn't miss you the first time! If you don't time the Endone exactly before the previous lot wore off then you will most certainly know you are alive (while wishing you were dead) ☠️ and worst of all you'll feel as if you'll spend your entire life wearing nanna knickers up around your waist because the thought of anything settling in the canyon between your gut and pubic region is the stuff nightmares are made of Anyone who's ever had c section knows that you'll forever be dependant on your friends Nancy, Dr 90210 and Spanx because you cannot for the life of you get rise of the ditch that is left by the scar But for all the skin tight Kookai dresses I bought while pregnant that now make me look like I have a Kangaroo pouch – I wouldn't change it! Because if it wasn't for the ability to deliver my babies this way they might not be here today plus I recon getting cut from A to B sounds way worse

    Een bericht gedeeld door ✖️ OLIVIA WHITE ✖️ (@houseofwhite_)

    De bevalling van deze BN’ers verliep niet heel soepel.

    LEES OOK:

    Bron: Nieuwsblad. Beeld: Instagram

