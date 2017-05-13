Zo ziet een buik er een paar uur na een keizersnee uit









Blogster Olivia White (27) besloot om net na haar bevalling een hele eerlijke foto te plaatsen op social media.

Ze wil met haar foto aan iedereen laten zien hoe een buik er écht uitziet na een keizersnee.

Verhaal

Ook wil ze zo laten zien dat dit zeker niet ‘veel makkelijker is dan een natuurlijke bevalling’, wat vele anderen beweren. Zo schrijft ze op Instagram: “Aan iedereen die denkt dat het de makkelijkste manier is om te bevallen: stel je maar eens een gat van 15 centimeter voor in je buik. Ik voelde me net een haai die de lichaamsdelen van een surfer naar binnen had gegooid. Probeer je voor te stellen dat al je vitale organen zich een weg uit je lichaam willen duwen. Daarna voelt het alsof je overreden wordt door een bus en dan nog eens”.

Kuil

En ze gaat verder: “Het ergste is dat je weet dat je vanaf nu altijd onderbroeken als die van je oma moet dragen. Iedereen die ooit een keizersnede heeft gehad, weet namelijk dat je vanaf dat moment alleen nog maar op grote onderbroeken vertrouwt. Je komt immers nooit af van het kuiltje onderaan je buik dat het litteken veroorzaakt. Ik heb dan misschien een buideltje dat op dat van een kangoeroe lijkt, maar als ik geen keizersnedes had gehad, dan waren mijn kinderen er vandaag misschien niet. Daarom zou ik er helemaal niets aan willen veranderen”.

Bron: Nieuwsblad. Beeld: Instagram