of
  • Volg ons via
    • menu

    • Libelle TV

    Zo bepaal je de ideale roklengte voor jouw figuur
    Florines ultieme geluk: zó herkenbaar als je net een nieuw huis hebt gekocht
    Hooikoorts? Dr. Rutger: "Dit kun je ertegen doen"
    Nooit geweten! Een broek oprollen en in laarzen stoppen doe je dus zo
    Soep vervoeren zónder morsen, het kan!
    Ontbijttip! Sanne Vogels recept voor een groene smoothie
    Tuinvlogger Loes: alles over planten kopen in een tuincentrum
    Stinkt het afvoerputje enorm? Dit middeltje werkt écht
    Zo haal je een gelijmde foto zonder scheuren uit een oud fotoalbum
    Een ooglift zónder chirurgie dankzij... kortere wenkbrauwen
    Boswachter Hanne: "Molshopen in het gazon? Dit moet je weten over de mol"
    Modetrend! Angelique: "Stippen maar dan anders: de knopentrui"
    Een man die dít iedere dag voor je doet... Wauw. Hoofdredacteur Hilmar boft!
    Bonnie geeft handige tips om te reizen via Schiphol
    Dit is waarom Máxima en Willem-Alexander NIET hebben gestemd
    Een doffe leren tas ziet er niet uit... Laat hem weer shinen met dit stuk fruit
    Mariëlle werd gevraagd in het ziekenhuis
    Nóóit meer stoeien met de ritssluiting van je jurk
    Mira (39) is na de make-over voor het eerst blij met zichzelf

    Dit zijn de 11 mooiste tatoeages voor achter je oor

    door

    Het klinkt misschien een beetje als een gekke plek, maar tatoeages achter het oor kunnen heel mooi zijn. En je zou het net zoals in de video samen met je broer of zus kunnen doen.

    Er zijn heel veel subtiele tatoeages die heel mooi zijn om achter je oor te laten zetten. Deze 11 vinden wij heel goed gelukt:

    Lunita #cactuna #cactunatatuajes #tinytattoo #moontattoo

    Een bericht gedeeld door Cactuna Tatuajes (@cactuna) op

    Done by the lovely Cheryl today. #tattooyou #tattoos #lotusflowertattoo #eartattoos #femaletattooist #shrewsburytattoo

    Een bericht gedeeld door Tattoo You (@tattooyou78) op

    First tats are the most memorable. This girl’s excitement was so inspiring and is why I love what I do! 🌹

    Een bericht gedeeld door J A M I E (@jamezkan) op

    New #tattoos with my shasta #kittycat for Larry and she got a #dog for her babies. #behindeartattoo Thank you @tattoos_by_tashka_

    Een bericht gedeeld door Jennifer Menasco (@jennyeromano) op

    #tattoo #ink #tattoosofinstagram #instagood #instagram #behindeartattoo #butterfly #purple #pretty #smalltattoo #fiveminutes

    Een bericht gedeeld door Lucy Voss Atkins (@lucyv1974) op

    Wil je niets meer missen van Libelle? Neem een abonnement op het blad. Profiteer nú van onze speciale aanbieding: 8 nummers voor slechts € 19,95.

    LEES OOK:

    Bron en beeld: Instagram.

    Lees meer over:

    Libelle Voordeel

    jesus-christ-musical-libell
    Jesus Christ Superstar de musical: nu met € 20,- korting per ticket
    Extra voordeel: de tjoxvolle Sun box!
    Burkely
    Deze aanbieding wil je hebben: laptoptas + portemonnee
    Altijd korting met de Libelle Voordeelpas!
    dagje rotterdam
    Bestel hier het combiticket Rotterdam voor € 10,- p.p.
    25 E-booktoppers voor een miniprijsje
    DCI Spido
    Privé: Spetterende aanbieding: een rondvaart inclusief high tea voor maar € 25!
    thermen bussloo wellness
    Aanbieding: 9x ontspannen met super korting
    Bestel nu de voordelige tjoxvolle Robijn box!
    Bestel een box tjoxvol Unox-producten!

    Samen met Libelle

    Meest bekeken

    Best bekeken:

    Jongetje gaat helemaal los vanwege cadeau
    Daar gaan we weer: welke kleur hebben deze slippers
    Pony werpt meisje subtiel van rug voor modderbad
    Jochie ging viral met leugentje en krijgt nu verrassing