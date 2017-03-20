Dit zijn de 11 mooiste tatoeages voor achter je oor

Het klinkt misschien een beetje als een gekke plek, maar tatoeages achter het oor kunnen heel mooi zijn. En je zou het net zoals in de video samen met je broer of zus kunnen doen.
Er zijn heel veel subtiele tatoeages die heel mooi zijn om achter je oor te laten zetten. Deze 11 vinden wij heel goed gelukt:
Aries constellation tattoo for Lee. . . Kakao talk / Line 👉🏼 yoo2t Email 👉🏼 yootattooer@gmail.com 🚫DM . . . #constellationtattoo#tattoo#멜버른#멜번타투#타투도안#tattooer#tattooart#design#minimaltattoo #tattoodesign#타투디자인#illustrator#illustration #linetattoo#girltattoo#melbourne#dailydrawing#귀뒤타투#eartattoos#여자타투#멜버른타투#ariesconstellationtattoo#linetattoo#simpletattoo #aries#smalltattoo#미니타투도안#양자리타투#타투추천#ariesconstellation#양자리
Love my new tattoo #eaglefeather #tattoo #moon #goodnight #father – – – #life #live #love #happy #follow4follow #ohhappydays #instagood #igworld #tattootime #memories #fresh #eartattoos #lovetattoos #stainednation #jersey #loveit #iwantmore #sailormoon #birthdaytreat @rebeccaellenbainesart @stainednationtattoo
(@wickynicky) 🌎 NYC . . . #tattoos #tattooed #tattoosofig #tattoosofinstagram #tattoosondarkskin #tattoosonblackskin #melanin #blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic #inkedgirls #inkaddict #girlswithtattoos #texttattoo #typography #lettering #faith #behindeartattoo #text #blacktattoo #blacktattooart #nyc #nyctattoo #nyctattooartist #minimalism #minimalist #tinytattoo #minimalisttattoo
Bron en beeld: Instagram.