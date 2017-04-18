Dít is de nieuwste wenkbrauwentrend en het is nogal wat

of
    door

    Elk seizoen is er weer een andere haartrend die social media verovert, maar deze lente duikt er ineens ook een gekke wenkbrauwentrend op. En het zijn geen kortere wenkbrauwen zoals in de video.

    Wenkbrauwen in vorm van een veer zijn het dit seizoen helemaal. De Finse visagist en blogger Stella Sironen begon de trend als grapje, maar al snel werd het door veel andere mensen opgepikt. Hoe je het doet? Je lijmt de haren als het ware vast met een lijmstick in de vorm van een veer. Dat lijkt ons niet heel goed voor je wenkbrauwen… Zie jij jezelf al lopen?

     

    Collab time! Myself and the lovely @saraanddipity teamed up a couple days ago to create a space goth themed look with the (already infamous) feather brows. I’m loving the results! Go check out hers, she did a much better job than me🙄😂😘😘 The look is inspired by @kelseyannaf and @katvondbeauty. Thanks to @stella.s.makeup for the brow inspo! I used @morphebrushes 35OM palette, @kyliecosmetics liquid lipstick, @catrice.cosmetics foundation and concealer and @thebalmeu highlighter. Thank you @boredpanda for featuring this in your article about feather brows😧😍😍😍 #selfie #makeupartist #art #avantgarde #onfleek #featherbrows #featuremuas #muasfeaturing #darklips #kyliecosmetics #catricecosmetics #actionnederland #lashes #brows #highlight #bronzer #contour #muasfeaturing #muasofinstagram #featuremuas #featuring_mua #mua_underdogs #underratedmakeupbabes

    Een bericht gedeeld door Rebekka Theenaart (@beautybekky) op


    Bron: RTLNieuws.nl. Beeld: Instagram

