Prins Gustav is eindelijk getrouwd met zijn grote liefde

First royal guests to arrive at Berleburg Castle for the wedding of Prince Gustav of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Carina Axelsson: Hereditary Prince Hubertus and Hereditary Princess Kelly of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. Kelly is wearing the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Turquoise Tiara 👑 pic.twitter.com/wKcqeH9dvn