World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title holder Britain's Tyson Fury reacts during his weigh-in at the Wembley Stadium, in London, on April 22, 2022 on the eve of his fight against Dillian Whyte. Tyson Fury is set to have his first bout on home soil in nearly four years when he defends his World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title in an all-British clash against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23.Adrian DENNIS / AFP Beeld ANP / AFP