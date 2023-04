Prinses Amalia gespot in prachtige jurk in Sevilla

#NEW Today Princess Catharina-Amalia, The Princess of Orange was pictured at the Feria de Abril in Seville, Spain 🇳🇱🇪🇸



The picture was shared by the designer of her flamenco dress, Fabiola García- Liñán, of the Fabiola 1987 label 💃 pic.twitter.com/gEVh1CKW4B