Brits koningshuis bevestigt aanwezigheid Harry en Meghan bij balkonscène

𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙈𝙀𝘿: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan WILL join family members at the Major General’s Office to watch Trooping the Colour.



Also there: Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla, Wessexes (and kids), Princess Anne and Sir Tim, Gloucesters, Kents, Princess Alexandra. NO Andrew. pic.twitter.com/Ch1F6qvn9f