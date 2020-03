Houd je van poké bowls? Dan vind je bibimbap ook een lekker gerecht

View this post on Instagram

Saturdays are for friends & family. And what better to do with friends then sharing food?! Order your bibimbap @kimchiwow ⠀ Nom nom 😻😻😻⠀ •⠀ •⠀ •⠀ #kimchiwow #bibimbap #koreanfoodie #koreanfood #koreanchef #amsterdamfood #foodie