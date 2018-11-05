Verjaardag, bruiloft of babyshower: dé nieuwste donuttrend is veel leuker dan taart
In Nederland wordt de donut steeds populairder, maar in Amerika is de donut al jaren populair. Zelfs zo populair dat de snack een grote rol speelt op bruiloften, babyshowers en verjaardagen.
De nieuwste trend op het gebied van donuts (ja, er zijn nog veel meer donuttrends!) is de donutwall. Een muur van donuts, inderdaad. Op Instagram zijn al veel foto’s te vinden van mensen die in plaats van een bruidstaart kiezen voor een muur vol donuts of een muur vol roze en blauwe donuts bij een babyshower. Wij snappen wel waarom: donuts zijn gruwelijk lekker en als decoratie staat het ook nog eens leuk:
Donut Boards for an Engagement Party 👌🏻 #cocoboards #engagementparty #donuts #donutwall #donutboard #melbourne #donutparty#donuts🍩
Love is sweet & so are donut walls 🤷🏼♀️💕⠀ ⠀ This ones our biggest wall yet & it comes as a package with donuts 🙉🍩 It doesn’t get much better than that. ⠀ ⠀ #mebournebride #melbournewedding #wedding #engagement #donutwallhiremelbourne #prophiremelbourne #banyule #nilkumbik #diamondvalley #melbourne #melbourneevents #melbourneeventstylist #deesdonutwalls #hustlehard #foodie #partydecorations #sweettooth #donuts #donutwallhire #donutwallmebourne #donutwall #donutparty #icedicedbaby #melbweddinghire
All you need is love and donuts 😋💕 Check out our website for rental rates 😊
I donut want today to end without wishing @mrscarreiro_ and @matt_carreiro88 a very happy first anniversary!!! Seems like we were enjoying the McD’s and donuts just the other day!! . . #serendipitycouples #serendipityanniversaries #michelleandmatthew #weddingseason2017 #timeflies #mcdonaldsforlatenightstation #donutwall
Wedding of Rachel and Tony last night on Phillip Island. Casual backyard weddings rule. That incredible grazing table was by @plentifulcatering__ Photos by @aleksandarjasonweddings Caravan bar: @meetgertrude #phillipislandwedding #woolamaibeach #phillipisland #phillipislanddj #phillipislandmusician #mattblacksolo #solomusician #soloacoustic #donutwall #grazingtables #caravanbar #backyardwedding #backyardweddings #weddingmarquee #pioneerdj #seratodj #beachwedding #bridesmelbourne
Beeld: iStock.