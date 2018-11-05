Verjaardag, bruiloft of babyshower: dé nieuwste donuttrend is veel leuker dan taart

In Nederland wordt de donut steeds populairder, maar in Amerika is de donut al jaren populair. Zelfs zo populair dat de snack een grote rol speelt op bruiloften, babyshowers en verjaardagen.

De nieuwste trend op het gebied van donuts (ja, er zijn nog veel meer donuttrends!) is de donutwall. Een muur van donuts, inderdaad. Op Instagram zijn al veel foto’s te vinden van mensen die in plaats van een bruidstaart kiezen voor een muur vol donuts of een muur vol roze en blauwe donuts bij een babyshower. Wij snappen wel waarom: donuts zijn gruwelijk lekker en als decoratie staat het ook nog eens leuk:

Beeld: iStock.