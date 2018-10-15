Annie M.G. Schmidt: 1e rang voor €39 >

Zoek binnen:

Food Nieuwe baktrend: dít is de populairste taart op social media

Nieuwe baktrend: dít is de populairste taart op social media

De ‘drip cake’ was de laatste jaren de populairste taart onder hobbybakkers, maar deze cake lijkt nu concurrentie te krijgen van een nieuw baksel.

Op social media moeten de drip cakes plaatsmaken voor een nieuwe trend: de brushstrokes cakes. Dat zijn taarten met ‘penseelstreken’ in verschillende kleuren. Vaak worden deze penseelstreken gemaakt van chocolade.

Wij snappen dat deze taart zo populair is, want het ziet er erg spectaculair uit. Leuk voor een verjaardagsfeestje of als bruidstaart:

De beste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je nu aan voor de nieuwsbrief!

lees ook

Bron: Flair.be. Beeld: iStock.

3-daagse citytrip naar Porto

3-daagse citytrip naar Porto

vanaf 169,-
SpaceXperience 2018 met bijzondere gastartiest

SpaceXperience 2018 met bijzondere gastartiest

10,- korting
3-daags e-bike arrangement door Limburg

3-daags e-bike arrangement door Limburg

vanaf 139,-
A Tribute to ABBA

A Tribute to ABBA

10,- korting
8-daagse rondreis door Cappadocië

8-daagse rondreis door Cappadocië

vanaf 299,-
3-daagse citytrip naar Porto

3-daagse citytrip naar Porto

vanaf 169,-
SpaceXperience 2018 met bijzondere gastartiest

SpaceXperience 2018 met bijzondere gastartiest

10,- korting
3-daags e-bike arrangement door Limburg

3-daags e-bike arrangement door Limburg

vanaf 139,-
Bekijk meer >>

voor jou geselecteerd

Laat meer voor jou geselecteerd zien
Volgende artikel wordt geladen:
Volgende bericht titel

Lekker Doorlezen

  1. Nieuwe baktrend: dít is de populairste taart op social media
    Nieuwe baktrend: dít is de populairste taart op...
  2. 5x dít kun je nu al makkelijk zelf regelen voor je pensioen
    5x dít kun je nu al makkelijk zelf regelen voor...
  3. Kijkers ‘Boer zoekt Vrouw’ delen massaal hun mening over dit seizoen
    Kijkers ‘Boer zoekt Vrouw’ delen ma...
  4. 3 tips voor een cultureel dagje Leiden
    3 tips voor een cultureel dagje Leiden
  5. Moeder bevalt van baby van slechts 567 gram: “Ik durfde hem niet aan te raken”
    Moeder bevalt van baby van slechts 567 gram: &#...
volg onze kanalen