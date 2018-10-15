Nieuwe baktrend: dít is de populairste taart op social media

De ‘drip cake’ was de laatste jaren de populairste taart onder hobbybakkers, maar deze cake lijkt nu concurrentie te krijgen van een nieuw baksel.

Op social media moeten de drip cakes plaatsmaken voor een nieuwe trend: de brushstrokes cakes. Dat zijn taarten met ‘penseelstreken’ in verschillende kleuren. Vaak worden deze penseelstreken gemaakt van chocolade.

Wij snappen dat deze taart zo populair is, want het ziet er erg spectaculair uit. Leuk voor een verjaardagsfeestje of als bruidstaart:

Bron: Flair.be. Beeld: iStock.