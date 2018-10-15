Nieuwe baktrend: dít is de populairste taart op social media
De ‘drip cake’ was de laatste jaren de populairste taart onder hobbybakkers, maar deze cake lijkt nu concurrentie te krijgen van een nieuw baksel.
Op social media moeten de drip cakes plaatsmaken voor een nieuwe trend: de brushstrokes cakes. Dat zijn taarten met ‘penseelstreken’ in verschillende kleuren. Vaak worden deze penseelstreken gemaakt van chocolade.
Wij snappen dat deze taart zo populair is, want het ziet er erg spectaculair uit. Leuk voor een verjaardagsfeestje of als bruidstaart:
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
“Here my soul speak; that the very instant I saw you, did my heart fly to your service. ” -William Shakespeare- . . Romantic, Simple, gold, brush stroke wedding cake. Did i ever tell you that simple cakes are the most hardest because there is no room for error 🤷♀️ . . Topper: @eventsbyuc . . #brushstrokecake #romanticweddingcake #weddingseason2k18 #weddingcake #weddingcakesinspiration #cakesintoronto #cakesinstyle #cakesofinstagram #cakebakingoffng #springbloomcakes #luxuryweddingcake
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
So colorful! So fun! And so simple to make! Find the tutorial by @erin.bakes in our DIY section ➝ http://thecakeblog.com/category/diy . . #cake #cakes #tutorial #diy #cakedecorating #cakestagram #kalabasa_feathers_cake #brushstrokecake #chocolate #youmakeitamazing #instacake #cakeoftheday #cakeinspiration #feedfeed #buzzfeast #buzzfeedfood #thecakeblog
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Channelling my inner @kalabasa with this BIG 3 tier cake! 🍰 This strawberry cake is the biggest cake I’ve made till now, a whopping 8kg!! 😍 How do you think it looks? 😋 #cakelove #bakerlife #acakelife #cakelover #3tiercake #weddingcake #bigcakes #stackedcake #strawberrycake #paintedcake #egglesscake #eggfree #vegcakes #vegetarian #cakedecorating #brushstrokecake #cakedesign #cakestagram #instacake #cakesofinstagram #cakephotography #cakepics #foodphotography #foodblogger #shotononeplus #floralcakes #lekkerbaker
De beste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je nu aan voor de nieuwsbrief!
lees ook
Bron: Flair.be. Beeld: iStock.