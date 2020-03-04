Dankzij dit recept met maar 2 ingrediënten krik je je weerstand op

Zeker nu willen we allemaal wel onze weerstand een oppepper geven. Als dat ook nog eens kan met een lekker en simpel recept, is dat natuurlijk mooi meegenomen.

Alleen zijn in dit geval niet alleen de voedingsstoffen goed voor de weerstand, maar zit de truc hem vooral de manier waarop je het maakt.

Antiviraal

Gezondheidsexpert Liz Moody tipt toast met knoflook om je weerstand te verbeteren. Dat klinkt op het eerste gehoor misschien niet zo bijzonder, maar toch kan het allicine-stofje uit de knoflook een krachtige antivirale en antibacteriële werking hebben. En die komt vooral vrij als je de gehakte knoflook een 20-tal minuutjes laat staan voor het opeten. Naast het wonderstofje bevat knoflook mineralen, vitamine C en vitamine B6 die je weerstand ondersteunen.

Allicine

Het recept is eenvoudig: hak 4 tot 5 teentjes knoflook en doe het op zuurdesemtoast. “Je kunt er een beetje boter, olijfolie, een snufje zout of andere kruiden aan toevoegen”, laat ze weten op Instagram. Diëtist Allison Scheinfeld laat bij Well+Good weten waarom Moody’s recept inderdaad helpt: “Nadat knoflook is gesneden en fijngehakt, wordt een chemische reactie gestart waarbij het enzym alliinase alliïne omzet in allicine. En allicine is het stofje dat de voordelen biedt.” Daarbij is het wel de bedoeling dat je de knoflook rauw eet. Scheinfeld vertelt: “Als de knoflook te lang wordt gekookt of verwarmd, zal de allicine z’n werking verliezen.” Ook zal je volgens haar flink wat teentjes moeten eten om de voordelen te merken (maar dat vinden we natuurlijk niet zo erg).

Vaak wordt gezegd dat vitamine C je weerstand verhoogt. Maar is dat ook echt zo? Hoogleraar voedingsleer Martijn Katan vertelt hoe het zit:

Bron: Well+Good. Beeld: iStock