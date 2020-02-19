Italiaans leren tassen van € 329,- voor € 79,95

Zoek binnen:

Huis, Tuin & Feestje Met deze hippe badkamertegels geef je de badkamer een make-over

Met deze hippe badkamertegels geef je de badkamer een make-over

Je woonkamer decoreer je tot in de puntjes, de keuken staat er altijd netjes bij, maar de badkamer is vaak een beetje het ondergeschoven kindje. Zonde! Want met kleine aanpassingen maak je hier de fijnste ruimte van het huis van.

Tegeltjes kunnen een heel verschil maken in de badkamer. Tegenwoordig zie je veel gekleurde tegels of tegels met een print terug in badkamers, maar je kunt de basis ook wit houden en het met een hippe badmat wat gezelliger maken. Er is echt niet altijd een hele verbouwing nodig voor een make-over van de badkamer:

Advertentie

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Reduce|Reuse|Recycle I found this dresser for a tasty £20!!! 💷In a charity shop, converted it into a his & hers vanity unit. Next to some quality taps and sinks it looks super sleek. I love mixing contemporary with midcentury furniture…I think this is my favorite room so far! 😊 I enjoy searching for second hand furniture and it was meant to be with this unit, it fitted in the gap so perfectly that there was only 2cms tolerance either side. It was furniture fate. I re-used the feet from an old sofa as the legs and the same tiling as the floor on the counter top. I’ll post more pics of the rest of the bathroom soon.🛁 • • Sinks & Taps by @lussostone Bulbs by @dowsingandreynolds Mirror by @ikeauk Paint colour #flint by @littlegreenepaintcompany

Een bericht gedeeld door GRAFT + FOUND (@graftandfound) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

So Lovely💕 Credits @mk_maison

Een bericht gedeeld door Best Decor Collection (@best_decor_collection) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

H e l l o • W e d n e s d a y • Cześć w środę równy tydzień mnie tu nie było 🙈chyba straciłam wenę twórcza 😬ciekawe jak wy to robicie dziewczyny ze codziennie wrzucacie zdjęcia jesteście na instastory i komentujcie inne posty 😳szacun dla was ja nie ogarniam ostatnio zbyt dużo 🙈🙄dobrego dnia dla was 😍#bathroom #bathroomgoals #mybathroom #mybath #bathroominspiration #bathroomdesign #bathroomdecor #bathroomideas #bathroominspo #blackandwhite #heksagon #bathroomofinsta #mojalazienka #łazienka #instałazienka #bieliczerń #heksagony #wnetrzezesmakiem #mojewnetrze #interiorinspiration #interior4you1 #interiordesign #interior_and_living #myinteriorstyle

Een bericht gedeeld door szelimoda (@szelimoda) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

✨lunchtime inspo ✨⠀ .⠀ Happy Wednesday friends! I don’t think I’ve ever posted this time of the day before- is anyone around?!⠀ .⠀ I’ve been to a couple of flea markets and a coffee shop with my mum today. I like walking around second hand shops even if there often isn’t anything I actually buy. Now I’m catching up with a couple of work things before going for another walk in the woods (see my stories). How’s your day been?⠀ .⠀ @casework.it⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #bathroomdesign #bathrooms #bathroomsofinatagram #urbanjungle #bathroomdecor #bathroomgoals #whiteinterior #smallspaceliving #plantsmakemehappy #botanicals #houseplants #bathroomstyling #bathtub #bathroominspo #myinteriorstyle #myinterior #homeandliving #mynordicroom #rusticdecor #stylingmynest #stylingmyhome #interieur #scandinavianinterior #scandinavianstyle #bathroomsofinstagram #nordichome #bathroomvanity #scandihome

Een bericht gedeeld door Susanna Hawkins (@shnordic) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

I’ll be honest, the news of Caroline Flack has been on my mind all day. I think it’s hit the nation hard and I can only hope this is the beginning of the end of bullying and harassment by the press and online trolls. Sadly I don’t think it will be. One small change we can all do that will have a huge impact is to stop clicking on bullshit headlines because as long as the press are still receiving views on these stories, they are still profiting from someone else’s misery. A little closer to home is a website called Tattle. You might have heard of it, you might not have. Either way, stay away. If you are an active member on there PLEASE think about what you are writing about people. People that don’t affect your life or cause you any harm. You can choose to unfollow them if you don’t like their content or how they live their life. Slagging them off on a forum is unacceptable and more of a reflection on you than it is them. Being entitled to an opinion does NOT mean you can be a complete arsehole and get away with it. To be honest, it scares me, this world our children are growing up in. Sleep tight Caroline. 😢 . . . . . . . . . . . #endonlineharassment #endonlinebullying #closedowntattle #bathroom #bathroomfloor #bathroominspo #bathroominspiration #stencilledfloor #stencilling #dizzyduckdesigns #terracottapaint #vesselsink #pinksink #vintagerug #apartmenttherapy #ikeahack #interiorsblogger #hampshireblogger #cornerofmyhome #howirent

Een bericht gedeeld door Hayley Stuart | Interiors (@iamhayleystuart) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

I’ll be honest, the news of Caroline Flack has been on my mind all day. I think it’s hit the nation hard and I can only hope this is the beginning of the end of bullying and harassment by the press and online trolls. Sadly I don’t think it will be. One small change we can all do that will have a huge impact is to stop clicking on bullshit headlines because as long as the press are still receiving views on these stories, they are still profiting from someone else’s misery. A little closer to home is a website called Tattle. You might have heard of it, you might not have. Either way, stay away. If you are an active member on there PLEASE think about what you are writing about people. People that don’t affect your life or cause you any harm. You can choose to unfollow them if you don’t like their content or how they live their life. Slagging them off on a forum is unacceptable and more of a reflection on you than it is them. Being entitled to an opinion does NOT mean you can be a complete arsehole and get away with it. To be honest, it scares me, this world our children are growing up in. Sleep tight Caroline. 😢 . . . . . . . . . . . #endonlineharassment #endonlinebullying #closedowntattle #bathroom #bathroomfloor #bathroominspo #bathroominspiration #stencilledfloor #stencilling #dizzyduckdesigns #terracottapaint #vesselsink #pinksink #vintagerug #apartmenttherapy #ikeahack #interiorsblogger #hampshireblogger #cornerofmyhome #howirent

Een bericht gedeeld door Hayley Stuart | Interiors (@iamhayleystuart) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

How do you create a statement bathroom? 1) start with a bold floor tile 2) add a framed shower enclosure {pro tip: use paned shower doors for an even bolder look} 3) choose brass, bronze, or antique hardware for contrast 4) accessorize with greens and natural fibers ✨ Love love love @caraloren bathroom here. By the way her whole home is amazing! . . .#masterbath #doingneutralright #bathroominspo #bathroomstyle #bathroomdecor #masterbathroom #bathroomlighting #interiordesign #smmakelifebeautiful #bathroomtiles #bathroomfloor #maketimefordesign #dreambathroom #bathroomideas #houseenvy #bathroomtrends #bathroominspiration #myhouseandhome #bathroomdesign #ltkhome #luxurybathroom #instadesign #myhousebeautiful #prettylittleinteriors #hometohave #mydomaine #inmydomaine #luxuryhome #howyouhome

Een bericht gedeeld door H a d i y a h (@interiorsbyh) op

BEKIJK OOK: Met dít middeltje voorkom je een beslagen spiegel in de badkamer:

De beste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je nu aan voor de nieuwsbrief!

lees ook

Bron: Countryliving.com. Beeld: iStock

Speel hier de snackpuzzel van woensdag 19 februari gratis

snackpuzzel

Premium

Dol op puzzelen, maar geen puzzelboekje bij de hand? Waag je dan aan deze gratis snackpuzzel – gewoon lekker online. Je vindt ‘m terug in jouw Bewaarlijst en je hebt 7 dagen om de snackpuzzel op te lossen. Succes!

[premium-verder-lezen]

[minipuzzel]

Lees Verder >>
Lucca Baldi Pitigliano damestas (in verschillende kleuren verkrijgbaar)

Lucca Baldi Pitigliano damestas (in verschillende kleuren verkrijgbaar)

Van € 329 € 79,95
Lucca Baldi Montecarlo damestas (in verschillende kleuren verkrijgbaar)

Lucca Baldi Montecarlo damestas (in verschillende kleuren verkrijgbaar)

Van € 324 € 74,95
8 dagen Noord-Macedonië

8 dagen Noord-Macedonië

v.a. €349,- p.p.
Libelle special 3 – Living

Libelle special 3 – Living

€ 4,99
Tis Hier Geen Hotel

Tis Hier Geen Hotel

vanaf € 26,50
Lucca Baldi Pitigliano damestas (in verschillende kleuren verkrijgbaar)

Lucca Baldi Pitigliano damestas (in verschillende kleuren verkrijgbaar)

Van € 329 € 79,95
Lucca Baldi Montecarlo damestas (in verschillende kleuren verkrijgbaar)

Lucca Baldi Montecarlo damestas (in verschillende kleuren verkrijgbaar)

Van € 324 € 74,95
8 dagen Noord-Macedonië

8 dagen Noord-Macedonië

v.a. €349,- p.p.
Bekijk meer >>

voor jou geselecteerd

Laat meer voor jou geselecteerd zien
Volgende artikel wordt geladen:
Volgende bericht titel

Lekker Doorlezen

  1. Met deze hippe badkamertegels geef je de badkamer een make-over
    Met deze hippe badkamertegels geef je de badkam...
  2. Zin in zoet? Zó voorkom je overeten tijdens je menstruatie
    Zin in zoet? Zó voorkom je overeten tijdens je ...
  3. Denim op denim is dé voorjaarstrend en dit zijn de leukste items
    Denim op denim is dé voorjaarstrend en dit zijn...
  4. Bijzonder: Zó dacht men in 1989 dat ons leven er anno 2020 uit zou zien
    Bijzonder: Zó dacht men in 1989 dat ons leven e...
  5. Kijkers raken niet uitgepraat over déze opmerking van Chantal in ‘MAFS’
    Kijkers raken niet uitgepraat over déze opmerki...
volg onze kanalen