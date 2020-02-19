Met deze hippe badkamertegels geef je de badkamer een make-over

Je woonkamer decoreer je tot in de puntjes, de keuken staat er altijd netjes bij, maar de badkamer is vaak een beetje het ondergeschoven kindje. Zonde! Want met kleine aanpassingen maak je hier de fijnste ruimte van het huis van.

Tegeltjes kunnen een heel verschil maken in de badkamer. Tegenwoordig zie je veel gekleurde tegels of tegels met een print terug in badkamers, maar je kunt de basis ook wit houden en het met een hippe badmat wat gezelliger maken. Er is echt niet altijd een hele verbouwing nodig voor een make-over van de badkamer:

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram So Lovely💕 Credits @mk_maison Een bericht gedeeld door Best Decor Collection (@best_decor_collection) op 19 Feb 2020 om 3:36 (PST)

Bron: Countryliving.com. Beeld: iStock