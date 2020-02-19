Met deze hippe badkamertegels geef je de badkamer een make-over
Je woonkamer decoreer je tot in de puntjes, de keuken staat er altijd netjes bij, maar de badkamer is vaak een beetje het ondergeschoven kindje. Zonde! Want met kleine aanpassingen maak je hier de fijnste ruimte van het huis van.
Tegeltjes kunnen een heel verschil maken in de badkamer. Tegenwoordig zie je veel gekleurde tegels of tegels met een print terug in badkamers, maar je kunt de basis ook wit houden en het met een hippe badmat wat gezelliger maken. Er is echt niet altijd een hele verbouwing nodig voor een make-over van de badkamer:
Reduce|Reuse|Recycle I found this dresser for a tasty £20!!! 💷In a charity shop, converted it into a his & hers vanity unit. Next to some quality taps and sinks it looks super sleek. I love mixing contemporary with midcentury furniture…I think this is my favorite room so far! 😊 I enjoy searching for second hand furniture and it was meant to be with this unit, it fitted in the gap so perfectly that there was only 2cms tolerance either side. It was furniture fate. I re-used the feet from an old sofa as the legs and the same tiling as the floor on the counter top. I’ll post more pics of the rest of the bathroom soon.🛁 • • Sinks & Taps by @lussostone Bulbs by @dowsingandreynolds Mirror by @ikeauk Paint colour #flint by @littlegreenepaintcompany
Studio -Tab | Endüstriyel duvarların düzenli ve keskin geometrisini ,farklı renk ve yuvarlatılmış formlarla yumuşatan sıcak ve yalın tasarımlı seramik koleksiyonu .Beyaz ve son yılların moda rengi olan nude tonlarında tasarlanmış olan seri ,tüm seçeneklerin birbiri ile kullanılmasına da imkan vererek yenilikçi bir model sunuyor . #vitrakahramanmaraş #vitradesign #bathroomdesign #design #designer #architecture #architect #kahramanmaraş #vitratasarım
H e l l o • W e d n e s d a y • Cześć w środę równy tydzień mnie tu nie było 🙈chyba straciłam wenę twórcza 😬ciekawe jak wy to robicie dziewczyny ze codziennie wrzucacie zdjęcia jesteście na instastory i komentujcie inne posty 😳szacun dla was ja nie ogarniam ostatnio zbyt dużo 🙈🙄dobrego dnia dla was 😍#bathroom #bathroomgoals #mybathroom #mybath #bathroominspiration #bathroomdesign #bathroomdecor #bathroomideas #bathroominspo #blackandwhite #heksagon #bathroomofinsta #mojalazienka #łazienka #instałazienka #bieliczerń #heksagony #wnetrzezesmakiem #mojewnetrze #interiorinspiration #interior4you1 #interiordesign #interior_and_living #myinteriorstyle
✨lunchtime inspo ✨⠀ .⠀ Happy Wednesday friends! I don’t think I’ve ever posted this time of the day before- is anyone around?!⠀ .⠀ I’ve been to a couple of flea markets and a coffee shop with my mum today. I like walking around second hand shops even if there often isn’t anything I actually buy. Now I’m catching up with a couple of work things before going for another walk in the woods (see my stories). How’s your day been?⠀ .⠀ @casework.it⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #bathroomdesign #bathrooms #bathroomsofinatagram #urbanjungle #bathroomdecor #bathroomgoals #whiteinterior #smallspaceliving #plantsmakemehappy #botanicals #houseplants #bathroomstyling #bathtub #bathroominspo #myinteriorstyle #myinterior #homeandliving #mynordicroom #rusticdecor #stylingmynest #stylingmyhome #interieur #scandinavianinterior #scandinavianstyle #bathroomsofinstagram #nordichome #bathroomvanity #scandihome
Beautiful bathroom Reno design by Jac and her team plumbing work done by GoPro Plumbing Team • • • #GoProPlumbingToronto #Plumbing #Plumbers #Plumberslife #Toronto #GTA #construction #newplumbing #newbuildplumbing #servicecall #torontoplumbing #torontoplumbingcompany #bathroomdesign #bathroomremodel #bathroomrenovation #bathroomreno
Um toque de cor alegra qualquer espaço! . . #Repost @insideoutmag • • • • • • @leahhenricksinteriors / Styling by @kerrieann_jones_stylist / 📷 by @mareehomer.photography • #insideoutmag #interiordesign #homedecor #homedesign #interiordesigner #interiordesign #architecture #bathroom #bathroomdesign #bathroomdecor #ensuite #ensuitedesign #ensuitedecor
We love this star tile. It has an ‘old-world’ vibe, sometimes even an art deco feel! Can also be quite industrial. It becomes what you surround it with. Porcelain tile Made in Spain. On display in our Leichhardt showroom. . . . . . . . #startiles #kalafranaceramics #floortile #patternedtiles #bathroominspiration #bathroominspo #bathroomfloor #bathroomdesign #bathroomtiles #blackandwhitetiles #moroccantiles #bathroomsofinstagram #spanishtiles #featuretiles #tiledesigns #tileinspo #bathroom #bathroomideas #walltiles #retrotiles #sydneytiles #sydneyinteriordesign #australianinteriordesign #interiordesign #instabathrooms
I’ll be honest, the news of Caroline Flack has been on my mind all day. I think it’s hit the nation hard and I can only hope this is the beginning of the end of bullying and harassment by the press and online trolls. Sadly I don’t think it will be. One small change we can all do that will have a huge impact is to stop clicking on bullshit headlines because as long as the press are still receiving views on these stories, they are still profiting from someone else’s misery. A little closer to home is a website called Tattle. You might have heard of it, you might not have. Either way, stay away. If you are an active member on there PLEASE think about what you are writing about people. People that don’t affect your life or cause you any harm. You can choose to unfollow them if you don’t like their content or how they live their life. Slagging them off on a forum is unacceptable and more of a reflection on you than it is them. Being entitled to an opinion does NOT mean you can be a complete arsehole and get away with it. To be honest, it scares me, this world our children are growing up in. Sleep tight Caroline. 😢 . . . . . . . . . . . #endonlineharassment #endonlinebullying #closedowntattle #bathroom #bathroomfloor #bathroominspo #bathroominspiration #stencilledfloor #stencilling #dizzyduckdesigns #terracottapaint #vesselsink #pinksink #vintagerug #apartmenttherapy #ikeahack #interiorsblogger #hampshireblogger #cornerofmyhome #howirent
How do you create a statement bathroom? 1) start with a bold floor tile 2) add a framed shower enclosure {pro tip: use paned shower doors for an even bolder look} 3) choose brass, bronze, or antique hardware for contrast 4) accessorize with greens and natural fibers ✨ Love love love @caraloren bathroom here. By the way her whole home is amazing! . . .#masterbath #doingneutralright #bathroominspo #bathroomstyle #bathroomdecor #masterbathroom #bathroomlighting #interiordesign #smmakelifebeautiful #bathroomtiles #bathroomfloor #maketimefordesign #dreambathroom #bathroomideas #houseenvy #bathroomtrends #bathroominspiration #myhouseandhome #bathroomdesign #ltkhome #luxurybathroom #instadesign #myhousebeautiful #prettylittleinteriors #hometohave #mydomaine #inmydomaine #luxuryhome #howyouhome
Bron: Countryliving.com. Beeld: iStock