'Game of Thrones'-sterren Kit Harington en Rose Leslie zijn getrouwd en wat droeg zij een práchtige jurk

‘Game of Thrones’-sterren Kit Harington (31) en Rose Leslie (31) stapten gister in het Schotse Aberdeenshire in het huwelijksbootje. Ze gaven elkaar het jawoord in het Wardhill-kasteel, dat eigendom is van de familie van Rose.

Kit en Rose, bij sommigen beter bekend als Jon Snow en zijn geliefde Ygritte uit Games of Thrones, kregen in 2012 een relatie. In september vorig jaar maakten ze hun verloving bekend met een aankondiging in de Britse krant The Times.

It’s official! #GameofThrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s engagement confirmed with an official notice in today’s Times newspaper. pic.twitter.com/MSN3dRxj4m — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) 27 september 2017

En nu zijn ze dus officieel man en vrouw. Kit en de Schotse Rose trouwden in het bijzijn van familie, vrienden en een aantal Game of Thrones-collega’s. Onder meer Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams en producent Daniel Weiss waren van de partij. De bruiloft viel midden in de opnamen van het achtste (en laatste) seizoen. Gelukkig voor Kit en Rose hielden de makers hier rekening mee, waardoor alle collega’s aanwezig konden zijn.

Beide acteurs zagen er prachtig uit. Rose droeg een jurk van modeontwerper Elie Saab.

Congratulations to Kit & Rose ❤️ Een bericht gedeeld door Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage) op 23 Jun 2018 om 12:05 (PDT)

