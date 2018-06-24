'Game of Thrones'-sterren Kit Harington en Rose Leslie zijn getrouwd en wat droeg zij een práchtige jurk

Dagje wellness vanaf € 12,95 >

‘Game of Thrones’-sterren Kit Harington (31) en Rose Leslie (31) stapten gister in het Schotse Aberdeenshire in het huwelijksbootje. Ze gaven elkaar het jawoord in het Wardhill-kasteel, dat eigendom is van de familie van Rose.

Kit en Rose, bij sommigen beter bekend als Jon Snow en zijn geliefde Ygritte uit Games of Thrones, kregen in 2012 een relatie. In september vorig jaar maakten ze hun verloving bekend met een aankondiging in de Britse krant The Times.

En nu zijn ze dus officieel man en vrouw. Kit en de Schotse Rose trouwden in het bijzijn van familie, vrienden en een aantal Game of Thrones-collega’s. Onder meer Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams en producent Daniel Weiss waren van de partij. De bruiloft viel midden in de opnamen van het achtste (en laatste) seizoen. Gelukkig voor Kit en Rose hielden de makers hier rekening mee, waardoor alle collega’s aanwezig konden zijn.

Beide acteurs zagen er prachtig uit. Rose droeg een jurk van modeontwerper Elie Saab.

Love #roseleslie #kitharington 👰🎩

Een bericht gedeeld door The Catwalk Italia – TCI (@thecatwalkitalia) op

Congratulations to Kit & Rose ❤️

Een bericht gedeeld door Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage) op

News‼️: Harington and Leslie tied the knot on Saturday in a romantic ceremony at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland. The star-studded celebration — which includes many Game of Thrones stars as guests — is set to continue at the bride’s family’s castle. While walking down the aisle, Leslie, 31, looked radiant in an delicate long-sleeve lacy dress. The actress wore a floral garland on her head as well as a white veil, which appeared to extend all the way from the top of her head to the hem of her gown. Leslie also carried a small bouquet of flowers. Harington, wearing a morning suit, and Leslie, in a flowing ivory gown and veil, smiled at members of the public who had gathered outside the church. Celebrity guests included the pair’s Game of Thrones co-stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke. #kitharington#roseleslie#wedding#celebrity#wedding#gameofthrones#scotlandcastle

Een bericht gedeeld door kit harington🎬 (@kitharington.official) op

Bron en beeld: Instagram, HLN.be

