Déze Instagram-accounts over planten moet je volgen

Ben jij een echte plantenliefhebber? Sta je er bij je vriendinnen om bekend dat je niet kan stoppen met planten kopen? Goed nieuws: je bent niet de enige. Maar om naar mooie plantjes te kunnen kijken, hoef je niet per se het hele tuincentrum leeg te kopen.

Je kan ook gewoon Instagram openen. Daar zijn namelijk tal van mooie plantenaccounts te vinden. Kijk hier maar eens naar:

The Jungalow
Plantenplaatjes afgewisseld met kunst en kleurrijke interieurs.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

*hola*

Een bericht gedeeld door 🌿Jungalow® (@thejungalow) op

Succulent City
Voor de liefhebbers van vetplantjes.

Urban Jungle Bloggers
De Urban Jungle Bloggers vinden dat je je planten overal kunt neerzetten. Écht overal.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Sunday morning pool party! ✌️💚🌿🌵🌴💃💦 📷 by @thishouse5000 #urbanjunglebloggers

Een bericht gedeeld door Urban Jungle Bloggers™ (@urbanjungleblog) op

Plants on pink
Gek op planten en op de kleur roze? Dan is dit account écht wat voor jou.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

#PlantsOnPink by @littlejoybook 🇪🇸

Een bericht dat is gedeeld door @ plantsonpink op

De Plantenbakker
Deze plantenbakker komt uit Amsterdam en houdt van minimalisme en – duh – van planten.

Boys with Plants
De naam zegt het al, mannen met planten. Dat levert fijne plaatjes op.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

#boyswithplants Boy: @mr_plantgeek Plant: #agave #manfreda #mangave

Een bericht gedeeld door Boys with Plants (@boyswithplants) op

Plant Mama
Deze plantenmoeder is tevens planten-stylist. Daar kunnen we een hoop van leren.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Sprout meeting my lil sister who I haven’t seen in a year – she’s not a blood sister but a soul sister. How we met: I was her netball coach and PE teacher, she instantly annoyed me but I loved her at the same time, we ended up being twin personalities – one in the same. When she left school we became friends, and I got in SO MUCH trouble by the school and the principle for going out and having a friendship drink with an ex student, who ended up becoming one of my closest and most creatively inspiring friends. One who worked so hard in internships over the years and now is designing at @viktorandrolf 🧵We’ve travelled together, cried together, created together, been heartbroken together, inspired each other and squealed today together playing with lil Sprout 🌱 I look back now and I think, man it’s a shame that we separate ourselves as teachers from students, imagine if I had listened to them and let this friendship slip away. Funny thoughts to be had I say, and these are the days I am glad I am no longer a teacher! 💡🌱👩🏽🎨👩🏽🎨

Een bericht gedeeld door Plant Mama 🕺🏽🌱 (@plantmama_) op

Earth, wind and cactus
Gewoon, omdat de cactus ook een ode verdient.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Full view of our plant stand hand built 4 years ago 💪 #earthwindandcactus #plantstand #madeinusa

Een bericht gedeeld door EW+C • Jonna 🇺🇸 & Julien 🇫🇷 (@earthwindandcactus) op

Bron: Instagram.

