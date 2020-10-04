Speciaal voor Dierendag: 5x de leukste dierenaccounts die je wilt volgen
Het is Dierendag! Tijd om je eigen huisdier eens extra te verwennen en het perfecte excuus om de hele dag schattige dierenfilmpjes te kijken. Wij delen de vijf leukste dierenaccounts die je vandaag nog moet volgen!
1. Schattige pulletjes
Op dit account worden iedere dag de schattigste foto’s van babyeendjes gedeeld. Daar smelt je echt bij weg.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
My best spot is on your hand 🖐 Via @dutchcallducks #duckling
2. Maddie op avontuur
Deze hond reist met zijn baasjes de wereld over en komt op heel bijzondere plekken. Je ziet haar genieten!
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Sometimes Maddie sits this way and stares at my while I paddle but I don’t mind cause she sweet as a dang sunset
3. Een ongebruikelijk huisdier
Het baasje van Pip vond een hond of kat toch wat te gewoontjes en besloot een otter als huisdier te nemen. Pip en haar baasje ravotten er wat op los in de natuur. En dat is heel vermakelijk om te volgen.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Did you know? ⁉️ • A pair of otters mates for life👫🏻, the female being dominant🚺; the young of subsequent years frequently stay with their parents, and extended families of twenty have been seen in the wild, though groups, or Lodges, of four to twelve are more normal🌿. A group may also contain unrelated animals who have joined it. Only the original parents, the alpha pair, breed during their lifetime. When one of the alpha pair dies, the whole group splits up, and the members either find mates and start a new group, or join an existing group as transients. The whole group rests and sleeps together😴, and frequent allo-grooming is observed🧖🏼♀️. Pellis (1984) observed that the otters, when not foraging or sleeping, are often play-fighting 🥊 , where the original combatants non-aggressively try to mouth each other’s heads and cheeks, and the rest of the group join in, mouthing the tails and legs of the defender. This species seems to derive comfort from having some part of another otter in their mouths, and will often suck each others’ tails or paws🐾 . ‘Playful’ behaviour 🧸 has often been observed in the wild. In aggressive bites, on the other hand, the ears are flattened, the lips retracted and there are loud and angry vocalizations. Both playful and aggressive attacks are, however, frequently launched with no visual signals, or warning sounds – this may be an adaptation to being a very small predator, potentially facing much larger ones, where an attack without warning will have the advantage of surprise, especially if the whole group join in. A group of Asian Small-Clawed Otters fights as a unit and even tigers 🐅 give them a wide berth. • • Source: www.otterjoy.com ⬅️ #piptheotter #pippiclass #otterfacts #otterjoy #otter #otters #social #behaviour #wildlife #animal
4. Opgeruimd staat netjes
De Nederlandse labradors op het account van Enjoycleanup zijn wel heel goed opgevoed. Ze ruimen namelijk heel het land op omdat ze getraind zijn om afval uit de natuur te plukken! Dat levert vuilniszakken vol zwervend plastic op en hele lieve beelden op Instagram.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Feeling strange… I’m happy because we found a lot of trash. Better to be happy when we found nothing isn’t? #trashdog #trashtag #dogcleanupchallenge #cleaningup #plastic #nature #naturelover #earth #5piecesaday #5pieces_a_day #5thingsclear #2minutelittetpick #2minutestreetclean #1pieceofrubbish #nature #chocolate #doglive #work #bethemessenger #bestwoof #labrador_class #Keepitcleanday #zwerfvuil #zwerfafval #savetheplanet #pupsfortheplanet #dogstagram @mistermindset
5. Een nieuw thuis
Op de poezenboot wonen tientallen poezen die op zoek zijn naar een nieuw onderkomen. Op Instagram worden foto’s gedeeld van de schatjes die nog geen nieuw huis hebben gevonden. En als je die foto’s ziet, dan wil je er toch direct eentje adopteren?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Hier word je toch heel relaxed van. Na een dag van 8 tm 19u, is dit toch genieten. #depoezenboot #thecatboat #cat #kat #kitten
Bron: Instagram. Beeld: iStock.