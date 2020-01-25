Lief: Nederlandse illustrator tovert huisdieren om tot Disneyfiguren

Premium

Er is een gloednieuwe week aangebroken. Dus tijd voor een nieuwe numerologische weekvoorspelling. Ben jij benieuwd wat jou deze week te wachten staat?

Numerologie is een studie over de getallen in je leven. Het is een eeuwenoude wiskundige wetenschap die gebaseerd is op het idee dat het hele universum een systeem is dat te ontrafelen valt naar basiselementen: nummers. Gebeurtenissen en persoonlijkheden ontwikkelen zich niet in het wilde weg, maar hebben samenhang en betekenis. De getallen helpen ons om onszelf en de wereld om ons heen beter te begrijpen.

Numerologie we