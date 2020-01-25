Lief: Nederlandse illustrator tovert huisdieren om tot Disneyfiguren
Ben jij benieuwd hoe jouw huisdier eruit zou zien als Disneyfiguur? De 22-jarige illustrator Isa Bredt uit Tilburg tovert huisdieren om tot schattige Disneyfiguren op haar Instagramaccount.
Ze noemt deze make-overs ‘Disneyficaties’ en wij zijn fan, want Isa kan prachtig tekenen!
Knappe koppen
Op haar account zien we allerlei verschillende dieren voorbij komen. Ook van beestjes die je misschien op het eerste gezicht niet in een Disneyfilm kan plaatsen, maakt zij een prachtig plaatje. Zo zien we een kat met maar één oortje, een scheel kijkende kat en een hondje met een loopkarretje voorbij komen.
Wil jij ook wel zo’n tekening van je trouwe viervoeter? Dat kan en is niet eens zo heel prijzig. Voor 53 euro maakt Isa er een voor je, op basis van een foto. Omdat dit zo razend populair is, zit ze de komende maanden wel vol. Vanaf september neemt ze weer aanmeldingen aan, dus je moet nog even geduld hebben.
Spinach from @kittenxlady and @iamthecatphotographer is the bravest lil’ kitty! 😍❤️ She just had surgery for her congenital condition (a misshapen breast bone) and gets to wear a bunch of pretty sock outfits now! 💕 🤍 🤍 🤍 I came across Spinach a while ago and she has such a unique face! It’s pretty hard to capture honestly. I hope I did ok 🙈
Sweet lil’ @vangogh.cat survived an animal attack and now he has one ear, like the painter van Gogh 💕🎨 ▫️ ▫️ ▫️ Don’t worry- I haven’t forgotten TakeMeHomeTuesday, I’ve moved it for this week so there’s not two adoption posts in a row. 😄 ▫️ ▫️ ▫️ Kinda having an artblock at the moment ☹️, please suggest pet accounts that you like! Sometimes finding a special animal to draw helps.🙈 Thanks ❤️
@big_cocoa_puff the giant bunny and his buddy 🥰🐰 ▫️ ▫️ This was a challenge- it’s the one of my first times drawing a person and a bunny! Please be kind it was pretty hard 🙈 I do love drawing rabbits, any other fun bunny accounts you can recommend? ▫️ ▫️ ▫️ @big_cocoa_puff was chosen by my patreons, if you’d like to support my work and become a patreon as well, you can click the link in my bio 😄
Baby Cantu from @cantuonwheels is the cutest thing! 🥰 ▫️ ▫️ ▫️ I’m really enjoying drawing baby animals at the moment. They’re just so squishy and floppy 💗 what do you guys think? Any cute baby pets you’d like to see?😄 ▫️ ▫️ ▫️ #cantu #cantuonwheels #puppy #disabledpets #wheelchairdog
Gidget from @goatsofanarchy is SO sweet 🥰 Their whole profile is great! They’re a sanctuary for special needs goats 🐐❤️ ▫️ ▫️ ▫️ Side note: drawing goats is harder than I thought 😑 ▫️ ▫️ ▫️ #goatsofanarchy #goats #goatkid #disneypet #specialneedsgoats #specialneedspets
Bewonder een aantal van haar kunstwerkjes hier:
