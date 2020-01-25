Onmisbaar in de keuken: de Braun-staafmixerset >

Zoek binnen:

Huis, Tuin & Feestje Lief: Nederlandse illustrator tovert huisdieren om tot Disneyfiguren

Lief: Nederlandse illustrator tovert huisdieren om tot Disneyfiguren

Ben jij benieuwd hoe jouw huisdier eruit zou zien als Disneyfiguur? De 22-jarige illustrator Isa Bredt uit Tilburg tovert huisdieren om tot schattige Disneyfiguren op haar Instagramaccount.

Ze noemt deze make-overs ‘Disneyficaties’ en wij zijn fan, want Isa kan prachtig tekenen!

Advertentie

Knappe koppen

Op haar account zien we allerlei verschillende dieren voorbij komen. Ook van beestjes die je misschien op het eerste gezicht niet in een Disneyfilm kan plaatsen, maakt zij een prachtig plaatje. Zo zien we een kat met maar één oortje, een scheel kijkende kat en een hondje met een loopkarretje voorbij komen.

Aanmelden

Wil jij ook wel zo’n tekening van je trouwe viervoeter? Dat kan en is niet eens zo heel prijzig. Voor 53 euro maakt Isa er een voor je, op basis van een foto. Omdat dit zo razend populair is, zit ze de komende maanden wel vol. Vanaf september neemt ze weer aanmeldingen aan, dus je moet nog even geduld hebben.

Bewonder een aantal van haar kunstwerkjes hier:

Wow: deze tekeningen zijn wel héél realistisch

Iedere dag de best gelezen berichten van Libelle in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de nieuwsbrief!

lees ook

Bron: Flair. Beeld: iStock 

Lees meer

Zo ziet deze week (9 t/m 15 juni) eruit volgens jouw numeroscoop

Numeroscoop

Premium

Er is een gloednieuwe week aangebroken. Dus tijd voor een nieuwe numerologische weekvoorspelling. Ben jij benieuwd wat jou deze week te wachten staat? 

Numerologie is een studie over de getallen in je leven. Het is een eeuwenoude wiskundige wetenschap die gebaseerd is op het idee dat het hele universum een systeem is dat te ontrafelen valt naar basiselementen: nummers. Gebeurtenissen en persoonlijkheden ontwikkelen zich niet in het wilde weg, maar hebben samenhang en betekenis. De getallen helpen ons om onszelf en de wereld om ons heen beter te begrijpen.

Numerologie we

Lees Verder >>
Braun Multiquick 3045 WH Staafmixer

Braun Multiquick 3045 WH Staafmixer

van € 84,95 € 64,95
Grill Guru Grillerette + Grill Guru boek

Grill Guru Grillerette + Grill Guru boek

van € 109,95 € 84,95
Cinderella Rumba Zomerdekbed

Cinderella Rumba Zomerdekbed

vanaf € 49,95
2 prachtige olijfbomen in Elho pot

2 prachtige olijfbomen in Elho pot

van € 99,95 € 59,95
WALRA dekbedovertrek Dots & Doodles in verschillende maten

WALRA dekbedovertrek Dots & Doodles in verschillende maten

vanaf € 29,95
Braun Multiquick 3045 WH Staafmixer

Braun Multiquick 3045 WH Staafmixer

van € 84,95 € 64,95
Grill Guru Grillerette + Grill Guru boek

Grill Guru Grillerette + Grill Guru boek

van € 109,95 € 84,95
Cinderella Rumba Zomerdekbed

Cinderella Rumba Zomerdekbed

vanaf € 49,95
Bekijk meer >>

voor jou geselecteerd

Laat meer voor jou geselecteerd zien
Volgende artikel wordt geladen:
Volgende bericht titel

Lekker Doorlezen

  1. Lief: Nederlandse illustrator tovert huisdieren om tot Disneyfiguren
    Lief: Nederlandse illustrator tovert huisdieren...
  2. Video van omhelzende kleuters gaat om deze reden opnieuw het internet over
    Video van omhelzende kleuters gaat om deze rede...
  3. Christel liet haar zoontje (5) uit huis plaatsen
    Christel liet haar zoontje (5) uit huis plaatse...
  4. Mag je je overleden hond of kat in de tuin begraven?
    Mag je je overleden hond of kat in de tuin begr...
  5. Kijkers ‘Het familiediner’ verontwaardigd: Danielle laat dochter (9) in de steek
    Kijkers ‘Het familiediner’ verontwa...
volg onze kanalen