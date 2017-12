Zoek je een piek voor de kerstboom? Gekker dan deze ga je ze niet krijgen

🇺🇸 THE PRESIDENTIAL CHRISTMAS TREE 🇺🇸 @hillaryclinton won our election by a landslide and here she is in all her 3D printed glory. She is a strong believer in role models for little girls – ‘how can you imagine doing something you can’t even see?’ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . Shot by @theo_deproost . #christmasangel #christmasgift #hillaryclinton #usa #christmascards #wednesdaywisdom #christmas #president #christmastree #christmasdecorations #christmasspirit #feminism #femalefirsts #women #womensequality #womensrights #rolemodel

Een bericht gedeeld door Women To Look Up To (@women2lookup2) op 29 Nov 2017 om 1:47 PST