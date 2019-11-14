Hondje dat is geboren met staart op z'n 'voorhoofd' in één klap beroemd

View this post on Instagram

The million dollar question about Narwhals extra tail on his face. Is it connected and does it wag? The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER! One of our followers said, “It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!” This is a true experience of having “extra parts” during assembly. Dr. Heuring said there is no real reason at this time for the unicorn tail to be removed (and we all wish it wagged)!! Pretty sure the staff at Cape Small also gushed all over this little nugget! The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy. He seems completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for. He is not available for adoption immediately as we want him to grow a bit more and truly make sure the tail doesn’t become a bother or problem. Right now he is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey. Thank you everyone for helping us help them! Love, MacBigFosterBro #macsmission #iampitbullstrong #narwhal #narwhalthemagicalunicornpuppy #reallifeunicorn #unicorn #adopt #foster #rescue #specializeinspecial