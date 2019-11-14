Hondje dat is geboren met staart op z'n 'voorhoofd' in één klap beroemd
Wat is de overeenkomst tussen een hond en een eenhoorn? Nou, nu is dat Narwhal. Een puppy die geboren is met een tweede staart, pal op z’n voorhoofd.
Door dat pluizige hoorntje, gaat het beestje nu door het leven met de bijnaam unicorn pup. Hoe kan dáár nou een staartje terecht zijn gekomen?
Magisch hondje
Narwhal werd als zwerfhondje gevonden in Amerika. Gelukkig wordt hij nu goed verzorgd in een hondenopvang in Missouri. Daar zijn zowel de verzorgers als bezoekers helemaal weg van de eenhoornpuppy. “Hij is het meest magische wat je ooit hebt gezien, en zó blij”, vertelt een medewerker aan The Independent.
Verloren tweeling
Na grondig onderzoek en röntgenfoto’s, kon de dierenarts concluderen dat het bijzondere staartje nu geen kwaad kan voor Narwhal. Er zitten alleen geen botten in, dus hij zal ‘m nooit kunnen bewegen. Hoe ‘ie eraan komt? Moeder natuur heeft iets geks gedaan. Een verklaring kan zijn dat Narwhal eigenlijk een tweelingbroertje of -zusje zou krijgen, dat niet heeft kunnen groeien. En dit is er dan het ‘restant’ van.
Staartje eraf opereren?
Narwhal is in ieder geval een kerngezond hondje, die de dierenopvang graag bijzonder laat zijn mét het staartje op z’n kop. Maar zodra dat zijn zicht gaat belemmeren, is het toch het best om ‘m eraf te laten opereren. Omdat die kans er wel in zit, wil de dierenopvang Narwhal voorlopig nog niet ter adoptie stellen. Pas als zeker is dat het staartje geen risico vormt, mag hij naar een nieuw thuis. Voor nu, blijft Narwhal dus een beetje een eenhoorn, die alleen bezocht kan worden.
Bron: The Independent. Beeld: iStock