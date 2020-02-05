Deze roze kamerplanten doen het goed in ieder interieur
Mooi roze is niet lelijk en mag volgens de laatste trends ook niet ontbreken in het interieur. Vind je een roze muur net iets te gek? Met deze leuke roze kamerplanten bereik je (ongeveer) hetzelfde effect.
Je kunt nooit te veel planten hebben, zeker niet als ze zo roze zijn als deze:
Maranta fascinator
The sun is shining and it feels like it should be Friday – I’m itching to do some outdoor gardening; weeding instead of watering for a change. But we’re not quite there so here’s an indoor beauty to content myself with in the meantime. I love this humble Maranta: it’s so pretty and pretty easy too. As it grows it trails in a slightly angular fashion and is less prone to leaf-edge browning than others in the prayer plant family. I keep mine out of direct sunlight and water when the soil feels dry. It’s not toxic to pets. Available in @formartines tomorrow. #maranta #marantafascinator #prayerplant #notfriday
Calathea Triostar
Every day is a good day for getting a plant off of the wishlist! 😁 Happy Valentine’s day! 💚💚💚❤️ #calathea #calatheatriostar #stromanthe #stromanthetriostar #stromanthesanguinea #variegated #variegatedplants #houseplants #houseplantsofinstagram #houseplantlove #planthoarder #imaplanthoarder #plantobsessed #plantnerd #plantgang #gardentherapy #botanicalpickmeup #livingwithplants #crazyplantlady #plantlady #idrinkwineandigrowthings #houseplantclub #houseplantcommunity #plantsmakepeoplehappy #plantsmakemehappy #urbanjungle #urbanjunglebloggers #plantsarefriends #mygardentoday #mijardin
Calathea roseopicta
Polkadotplant
This beauty is called ‘hypoestes’ or ‘polka dot plant’. I adore the super bright colours of this plant. 😍 I absolutely love growing hypoestes due to their unique and stunning foliage. #foliagefriday I’m having a few terrariums with polka dot plants & they do extremely good in them. ▪️What do you think of this stunning beauty? 😊 #thegreenerycorner #hypoestes #polkadots #polkadotplant #pink #pinkplant #pinkplants #stekjeplant #stekjes #plant #plants #bringtheoutsidein #urbanjungle #jungleiscoming #thehappynow #thatsdarling #plantsofinstagram #plantmom #plantstagram #instaplant #houseplants #propagation #snakeskinplant #plantterrarium #foliage
Triostar
11.11 🐞 İ N D İ R İ M SON GÜN!! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Pembe ve tonlarının harika enerjisiyle haftaya başlıyoruz vee indirimi kaçırmamak için acele ediyoruz!! 🤗 💕 TRİOSTAR %44 İNDİRİM #triostar #calathea #kalatya #💕 #indirim #fidanburada #decorations #plants #plantsofinstagram #dekorasyonfikirleri #decoration #houseplant #homeplants #livingroomdesign #onlineplant #plantshopping #11.11
Toch liever groen in huis? Deze plant doet het ook heel goed in de schaduw:
Bron: Libelle.be. Beeld: iStock