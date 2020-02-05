Duurzame designertas nu voor € 79,95

Deze roze kamerplanten doen het goed in ieder interieur

Deze roze kamerplanten doen het goed in ieder interieur

Mooi roze is niet lelijk en mag volgens de laatste trends ook niet ontbreken in het interieur. Vind je een roze muur net iets te gek? Met deze leuke roze kamerplanten bereik je (ongeveer) hetzelfde effect. 

Je kunt nooit te veel planten hebben, zeker niet als ze zo roze zijn als deze:

Maranta fascinator

Calathea Triostar

Calathea roseopicta

Polkadotplant

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

This beauty is called ‘hypoestes’ or ‘polka dot plant’. I adore the super bright colours of this plant. 😍 I absolutely love growing hypoestes due to their unique and stunning foliage. #foliagefriday I’m having a few terrariums with polka dot plants & they do extremely good in them. ▪️What do you think of this stunning beauty? 😊 #thegreenerycorner #hypoestes #polkadots #polkadotplant #pink #pinkplant #pinkplants #stekjeplant #stekjes #plant #plants #bringtheoutsidein #urbanjungle #jungleiscoming #thehappynow #thatsdarling #plantsofinstagram #plantmom #plantstagram #instaplant #houseplants #propagation #snakeskinplant #plantterrarium #foliage

Een bericht gedeeld door The greenery corner 🌿 (@thegreenerycorner) op

Triostar

Toch liever groen in huis? Deze plant doet het ook heel goed in de schaduw:

Bron: Libelle.be. Beeld: iStock

