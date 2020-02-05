Deze roze kamerplanten doen het goed in ieder interieur

Premium

Femke (51): “Nadat we mijn schoonmoeder naar het verzorgingshuis hadden gebracht, ging het snel bergafwaarts met haar. Ze kwam vaak verward over, wist ineens niet meer waar ze was en vertelde steeds dezelfde verhalen.''

''Weer kwamen de twijfels of we er goed aan hadden gedaan dat we haar uit haar vertrouwde omgeving hadden gehaald. Ze begreep niet wat ze in dat verzorgingshuis deed, was vaak bang en bleef bij vlagen boos op ons dat we haar daar – in haar ogen – hadden weggestopt.

Ze moest een operatie aan haar teen ondergaan waarvan ze ni