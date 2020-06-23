Deze spiegel is dé interieurtrend van deze zomer

Lekker lezen: Libelle bookazines voor € 3,35

Vergeet lijstjes aan de muur. Deze zomer hang je iets heel anders op waarmee je je huis oppimpt. En het is nog eens handig ook.

Misschien heb je er al een paar zien hangen, want de trend is in opkomst. Het gaat om de ronde spiegel. Je hebt deze spiegel in allerlei soorten en maten. Zo kun je een muur opleuken met verschillende kleine ronde spiegels bij elkaar, of kun je gaan voor een groot en extravagant exemplaar met goud of stro.

Speels

Zo’n spiegel staat ontzettend chic. Of soms juist een beetje bohemian als je voor een lekker speels exemplaar gaat. Benieuwd hoe zo’n spiegel eruitziet in je huis? Wij zochten wat inspiratie voor je op.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

1st of June! I didn’t even realise. How did that happen?! I do like June, it’s my birthday month, it’s also my daughter and sons birthday month, they are only 3 days apart. Harry was actually due on Lily’s birthday, what’s are the chances of that? Go on… say it….. It means we are all Geminis too! My poor poor husband. He asked me what I want for my birthday but I really can’t think of anything, been racking my brains for weeks and the best I can come up with is a new pair of prescription sun glasses 🤣. Oh the joys of getting old. Will be a Hoover next year! Suggestions welcome btw…. #livingroomdecor #livingroominspo #oakflooring #farrowandball #originalcharacter #footstool #roundmirror #upcycledfurniture #plantsofinstagram #parquetfloor #lincrusta #geminiseason #wallartdecor

Een bericht gedeeld door Rachael (@beetrootandblack) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

I apologize in advance that Weston’s room is mainly what I post when it comes to my home…I’ll be real it’s the only one that stays clean 😂 In other words, I have cabin fever. All it does is rain in Virginia and I’m dying to be out in the sun. How is everyone else holding up?! ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ #morganfaithpresets #thisismotherhood #inbeautyandchaos #mommyblogger #acupofmotherhood #lifeasmama #lovelylittlesquares #momswhoblog #stayathomemommy #motherhoodsimplified #pocket_sweetness #motherhoodmoment #darlingdaily #raisinglittles #motherhoodintheraw #motherhoodunplugged #neutraltones #neutralhome #neutralnursery #genderneutralnursery #bohonursery #sunmirror #targetfinds #ikeausa #shopsmall #smallshopsupporter #ittybittybeanco #whatlittlewonder

Een bericht dat is gedeeld door @ itsvanessaashly op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

spring moved in💐🌷

Een bericht gedeeld door Daphne (@daphisticated) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Welcome to my jungle! 🧡🌿🌿🌿 #iconjanehome

Een bericht gedeeld door @iconjane ‘s home (@iconjanehome) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Happy Monday! I’ve had a lovely Bank Holiday Monday! Thanks to Hubby I was able to get some well needed rest. So I woke recharged. However the day ran away with me a little, so I didn’t get to do all the tasks I wanted. But the bathroom got a good clean 🧼 and there are many more days of lockdown to tackle the rest. Enjoy your evening everyone! Sash Xx ________________________________________________________#livingroomdecor #livingroomdetails #consoletabledecor #neutrallivingroom #livingroominspo #interiordetails #nordichome #blackinterior #scandinaviandesign #scandidecor #designstyleliving #itsallinthedetails #minimalstyle #interior_delux #interiorstyling #vardagsruminspo #housetohome #smallspaceliving #homestyling #flattohome #homeofinstagram #flatdecor #flatinterior #apartmentdecor #apartmentliving #howirent #stylingaflat #blackinterior #monochromelivingroom #interiorstylist #roundmirror

Een bericht gedeeld door S A S H | F L A T D E C O R (@sashblessedhome) op

Wil jij er ook zo een in huis? Wij zochten de mooiste exemplaren voor je uit.

En zo houd je hem het beste schoon:

