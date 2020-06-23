Deze spiegel is dé interieurtrend van deze zomer

Vergeet lijstjes aan de muur. Deze zomer hang je iets heel anders op waarmee je je huis oppimpt. En het is nog eens handig ook.

Misschien heb je er al een paar zien hangen, want de trend is in opkomst. Het gaat om de ronde spiegel. Je hebt deze spiegel in allerlei soorten en maten. Zo kun je een muur opleuken met verschillende kleine ronde spiegels bij elkaar, of kun je gaan voor een groot en extravagant exemplaar met goud of stro.

Speels

Zo’n spiegel staat ontzettend chic. Of soms juist een beetje bohemian als je voor een lekker speels exemplaar gaat. Benieuwd hoe zo’n spiegel eruitziet in je huis? Wij zochten wat inspiratie voor je op.

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram spring moved in💐🌷 Een bericht gedeeld door Daphne (@daphisticated) op 27 Mrt 2020 om 9:35 (PDT)

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram Welcome to my jungle! 🧡🌿🌿🌿 #iconjanehome Een bericht gedeeld door @iconjane ‘s home (@iconjanehome) op 3 Mei 2020 om 1:04 (PDT)

Wil jij er ook zo een in huis? Wij zochten de mooiste exemplaren voor je uit.

En zo houd je hem het beste schoon:

