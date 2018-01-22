Heerlijk wegdromen: dit zijn de 9 populairste vakantiehuisjes volgens Airbnb

Op zoek naar dé vakantiebestemming voor aankomende zomer? Van vakantiehuisjes tot complete parken en van appartementen tot natuurhuisjes: je verdwaalt al gauw in het enorme aanbod op het internet.

Online marktplaats voor huisjes Airbnb maakte een overzicht van de meest populaire vakantiestekken van 2017. En daar zitten nogal wat verrassingen tussen. Zo gingen we massaal voor romantische boom- en strandhuisjes met de meest geweldige uitzichten. Oh, en alleen die mooie námen al. Wij gaan alvast boeken (en wegdromen).

1. “Tye Haus A-Frame Cabin” (Skykomish, Washington, Amerika)

Je boekt het idyllische huisje hier.

2. “The little owl cabin at Mt. Rainier” (Packwood, Washington, Amerika)

Boek dit pareltje hier.



3. “Honeymoon house on superior peddle bed” (Lutsen, Minnesota, Amerika)

Of je nu wel of niet gaat trouwen, wij zeggen: boeken, deze prachtige stek.

4. “Best place in the heart of downtown” (Tulum, Mexico)

Of het écht de beste plek is om te slapen moeten we zelf ontdekken, maar wij snappen wel waarom dit pareltje zo geliefd is. Je boekt deze droombestemming hier.

5. “Secluded intown treehouse” (Georgia, Amerika)

7. “Charming & cosy Paris apartment” (Parijs, Frankrijk)

Een weekend Parijs is áltijd een goed idee. Zeker als je ‘m spendeert in dit romantische Parijse appartementje.

8. “Cliff House” (Mollymook, New South Wales, Australië)

Ja, het is ver weg, maar mocht je ooit nog naar Australië gaan, onthoud dan zéker dit adresje.



9. “Prime 3-story penthouse” (Kaapstad, Zuid-Afrika)

Nee, ook niet om de hoek, dit pareltje. Maar: wel waanzinnig mooi en alleen al fijn om bij weg te dromen.

De laatste nieuwtjes, tips en trends in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de gezelligste nieuwsbrief van Nederland!

Bron: purewow.com. Beeld: Instagram