Heerlijk wegdromen: dit zijn de 9 populairste vakantiehuisjes volgens Airbnb
Op zoek naar dé vakantiebestemming voor aankomende zomer? Van vakantiehuisjes tot complete parken en van appartementen tot natuurhuisjes: je verdwaalt al gauw in het enorme aanbod op het internet.
Online marktplaats voor huisjes Airbnb maakte een overzicht van de meest populaire vakantiestekken van 2017. En daar zitten nogal wat verrassingen tussen. Zo gingen we massaal voor romantische boom- en strandhuisjes met de meest geweldige uitzichten. Oh, en alleen die mooie námen al. Wij gaan alvast boeken (en wegdromen).
1. “Tye Haus A-Frame Cabin” (Skykomish, Washington, Amerika)
Je boekt het idyllische huisje hier.
2. “The little owl cabin at Mt. Rainier” (Packwood, Washington, Amerika)
Boek dit pareltje hier.
3. “Honeymoon house on superior peddle bed” (Lutsen, Minnesota, Amerika)
It’d be nice to linger here all morning, but your buddy has already spotted the stairs to the beach. This cabin on Lake Superior has just about everything either of you could want: a secret nook, a lakeside firepit, and the constant sound of little waves breaking on the pebbly shore. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @s.k.coffee
Of je nu wel of niet gaat trouwen, wij zeggen: boeken, deze prachtige stek.
4. “Best place in the heart of downtown” (Tulum, Mexico)
As if being surrounded by Mayan ruins and Mexico’s most standout beaches wasn’t enough, welcome to your ultra-chic private sanctuary in downtown Tulum. Because after a day of swimming in cenotes––natural swimming holes––or sprawling out oceanside, you’ll need some quiet time in your tranquil backyard to recharge for another day of unparalleled fun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo:@heywanderer
Of het écht de beste plek is om te slapen moeten we zelf ontdekken, maar wij snappen wel waarom dit pareltje zo geliefd is. Je boekt deze droombestemming hier.
5. “Secluded intown treehouse” (Georgia, Amerika)
This unique three-room tree house is a children’s storybook fantasy come true. The best part is, this magical escape is conveniently located within city limits. Wake up to the sounds of bullfrogs and crickets. Spend your day relaxing by the creek or exploring downtown Atlanta. When dinner time calls, eat pizza under the stars. Just tell the delivery person to follow the fairy lights. ⠀ Photo: @justindemutiis_nature
Hier hoeven we weinig woorden aan vuil te maken, gauw boeken, voordat het te laat is.
6. “Vondel house” (Amsterdam, Nederland)
Whether you’re spending a few days or a few weeks in Amsterdam, find a nook that offers that home-sweet-home feeling. You and your travel companions will need it, especially when you’re out and about at local landmarks like the Stedelijk Museum and Dam Square. Need a breather from all the urban exploration? Simply retreat back to this Vondelpark apartment with its private backyard for some R&R and a cold glass of Grolsch. ⠀ Photo: @rach.dacosta
Een prachtig huisje, en nog in eigen land ook. Perfecte uitvalsbasis voor een heerlijk weekendje Amsterdam.
7. “Charming & cosy Paris apartment” (Parijs, Frankrijk)
Een weekend Parijs is áltijd een goed idee. Zeker als je ‘m spendeert in dit romantische Parijse appartementje.
8. “Cliff House” (Mollymook, New South Wales, Australië)
The giant windows of this cliffside flat overlook not just the sea but also, according to one recent guest, “whales, dolphins, and black cockatoos.” Hike to Mollymook beach for a surf lesson or, if you’re more of a “shallow” type, take a dip in the safe tidal pool called the Bogey Hole. ⠀ Photo: @karen__png
Ja, het is ver weg, maar mocht je ooit nog naar Australië gaan, onthoud dan zéker dit adresje.
9. “Prime 3-story penthouse” (Kaapstad, Zuid-Afrika)
If you like the view from your bedroom, wait ‘til you climb to the rooftop deck. This penthouse on the slopes of Table Mountain makes you feel like you’re high above it all, even though you’re only a short walk from the city center—and an even shorter one from blueberry flapjacks at the Sidewalk Cafe. ⠀ Photo: @vikisfashionmoments
Nee, ook niet om de hoek, dit pareltje. Maar: wel waanzinnig mooi en alleen al fijn om bij weg te dromen.
Bron: purewow.com. Beeld: Instagram