Deze vrouw maakt prachtige taarten waar elke perfectionist heel gelukkig van wordt

Hier gaan de perfectionisten onder ons heel blij van worden. De Duitse Karin Pfeiff-Boschek bakt namelijk taarten die écht perfect zijn. Uren kun je naar deze creaties kijken. 

“Ik behandel het deeg zoals een beeldhouwer marmer zou behandelen. Misschien iets minder gewelddadig”, vertelt Karin.

Prachtig
Soms valt alles precies op z’n plek. Bijvoorbeeld bij de taarten van Karin. Ze zijn echt prachtig en tot in de puntjes verzorgd. Mocht je een chagrijnig humeur hebben vandaag, dan verdwijnt die als sneeuw voor de zon. Op Instagram deelt Karin haar creaties. Wij verzamelden onze favoriete taarten en zetten ze op een rijtje voor jou:


Peaches and Plums (with a shot of Croatian Slivovitz). Finally, some beautiful fresh fruits are showing up in our farmer’s market and even in the supermarkets. When you have gorgeous fruits like these there is no reason to cover them up with a top crust. Cutting them into shapely, even sizes with a sharp knife is, however, necessary to really show off their beauty. A shot of Croatian plum brandy brings out the fine flavours of the fruits even more dramatically. 2018 Copyright by karinpfeiffboschek. #pie #peaches #plum #pielover #ilovepie #pastry #eatmorepie #instabake #imsomartha #patisserie #artisan #f52grams #creativity #baking #homebaker #feedfeed #ediblepieartboschek #bakeandshare #onmytable #foodstyling #bake #kingarthurflour #beautifulcuisines #instafood #piecrust #pieart #sweet #piesofinstagram #karinpfeiffboschekpiedesign

Een bericht gedeeld door Karin Pfeiff Boschek (@karinpfeiffboschek) op

BEKIJK OOK: Libelle Challenge: “Ik bakte de finaletaart van ‘Heel Holland Bakt’ en dit zette ik op tafel”

Bron: Nieuwsblad.be. Beeld: Instagram

