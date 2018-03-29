On Your Feet! nu met €25 voordeel per ticket
Food Diëtist bewijst: een salade is al snel net zo’n caloriebom als een bord pasta

Diëtist bewijst: een salade is al snel net zo'n caloriebom als een bord pasta

Denk je lekker verantwoord bezig te zijn met je bord sla, blijkt dat je calorie-technisch net zo goed een spaghetti carbonara had kunnen kiezen. Diëtist Paula Norris laat zien hoe een op het oog gezonde salade stiekem een dikmaker wordt. 

Hoewel qua voedingswaarden een salade het altijd wint van friet of pasta carbonara, is salade als je alleen op calorieën let niet altijd de beste keus. Diëtist Paula zet op Instagram twee voor het oog identieke salades naast elkaar. Het enige verschil is dat de ene salade bijna dubbel zoveel calorieën bevat. Het venijn zit ‘m in de porties, de hoeveelheid granen, de dressing en de kaas.

Dressing
Wil je een salade licht houden? Neem dan altijd groenten als basis. Laat de varianten met vet vlees zoals bacon, kip of chorizo achterwege. Je kan in plaats van vis of vlees ook voor peulvruchten als edamame of kikkererwten. Als je de salade verrijkt met kaas (altijd een goed idee), ga dan niet voor meer dan 50 gram. Qua dressing is appelazijn of balsamico een goede keus. Je kan wat kruiden toevoegen voor extra smaak en met een lepel yoghurt of mayonaise heb je een heel smakelijke doch verantwoorde dressing.

SNEAKY ‘SALADS’ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately calorie heavy dressings, too much grain and not enough veg can result in a ‘salad’ with calories closer to that of a risotto. Here’s how easily it can happen, even with ‘salads’ of similar bulk… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔸On the left • 1 cup cooked Pearl Barley • 70g Haloumi • 1/3 Zucchini • 2 florets Broccoli • 1/4 Capsicum • 50g Eggplant • 3 Cherry Tomatoes • 200g Poached Chicken • 1/2 cup herbs • Dressing of 2tsp EVOO and 2tsp Balsamic Vinegar ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔹On the right • 1/2 cup cooked Pearl Barley • 35g Haloumi • 2/3 Zucchini • 5 florets Broccoli • 1/2 Capsicum • 100g Eggplant • 5 Cherry Tomatoes • 100g Poached Chicken • 1/2 cup herbs • Dressing of 2 tsp Balsamic Vinegar and 2tsp seeded mustard ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Een bericht gedeeld door Paula Norris, Dietitian 🇦🇺 (@movingdietitian) op

These posts are NOT to encourage calorie counting but are to demonstrate the impact that ingredient manipulation can have on the overall calories in a meal (obviously important for those of you who are trying to lose weight) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left: 🔸50g Feta 🔸200g Sweet Potato 🔸4 Cherry Tomatoes 🔸1/2 cup Baby Spinach 🔸1/4 small Capsicum 🔸1/6 medium Zucchini 🔸1 cup cooked Quinoa 🔸180g Poached chicken 🔸Dressing of Balsamic Vinegar + Olive Oil ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the right: 🔹25g Feta 🔹100g Sweet Potato 🔹8 Cherry Tomatoes 🔹1 cup Baby Spinach 🔹1/2 small Capsicum 🔹1/3 medium Zucchini 🔹1/2 cup cooked Quinoa 🔹120g Poached chicken 🔹Dressing of Balsamic Vinegar ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #Spotthedifference

Een bericht gedeeld door Paula Norris, Dietitian 🇦🇺 (@movingdietitian) op

No change in ingredients – just different amounts! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left: 🔸180g steak (untrimmed) 🔸1tsp Oil (to cook steak) 🔸2 cups Lettuce 🔸4 rings Red Onion 🔸50g Avocado 🔸1cup Cooked Rice Noodles 🔸30g Cucumber 🔸2 Cherry Tomatoes 🔸2 tsp Sesame Oil 🔸2 tsp Lime Juice 🔸1 tsp Soy Sauce ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One the Right: 👍🏽 🔹100g steak (trimmed) and grilled (without oil) 🔹2 cups Lettuce 🔹4 rings Red Onion 🔹25g Avocado 🔹1/2cup Cooked Rice Noodles 🔹50g Cucumber 🔹4 Cherry Tomatoes 🔹1/2 medium Carrot 🔹1 tsp Sesame Oil 🔹2 tsp Lime Juice 🔹2 tsp Soy Sauce ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [Both recipes have equal amounts of garlic, mint, coriander, chilli and ginger]

Een bericht gedeeld door Paula Norris, Dietitian 🇦🇺 (@movingdietitian) op

1

Bron: Nieuwsblad.be. Beeld: iStock

