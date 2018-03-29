Diëtist bewijst: een salade is al snel net zo'n caloriebom als een bord pasta

Denk je lekker verantwoord bezig te zijn met je bord sla, blijkt dat je calorie-technisch net zo goed een spaghetti carbonara had kunnen kiezen. Diëtist Paula Norris laat zien hoe een op het oog gezonde salade stiekem een dikmaker wordt.

Hoewel qua voedingswaarden een salade het altijd wint van friet of pasta carbonara, is salade als je alleen op calorieën let niet altijd de beste keus. Diëtist Paula zet op Instagram twee voor het oog identieke salades naast elkaar. Het enige verschil is dat de ene salade bijna dubbel zoveel calorieën bevat. Het venijn zit ‘m in de porties, de hoeveelheid granen, de dressing en de kaas.

Dressing

Wil je een salade licht houden? Neem dan altijd groenten als basis. Laat de varianten met vet vlees zoals bacon, kip of chorizo achterwege. Je kan in plaats van vis of vlees ook voor peulvruchten als edamame of kikkererwten. Als je de salade verrijkt met kaas (altijd een goed idee), ga dan niet voor meer dan 50 gram. Qua dressing is appelazijn of balsamico een goede keus. Je kan wat kruiden toevoegen voor extra smaak en met een lepel yoghurt of mayonaise heb je een heel smakelijke doch verantwoorde dressing.

Bron: Nieuwsblad.be. Beeld: iStock