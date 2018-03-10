Dit is waarom je niet altijd foto's van je eten moet maken
Behalve dat het een beetje gek staat en wat ongezellig is voor de andere mensen aan tafel, is er nog een duidelijk reden dat je beter niet al je eten kunt fotograferen.
Want als je altijd foto’s maakt van je eten zou je juist meer aankomen.
Oeps, nog een schepje erbij
Hoe dit zit? Omdat je vaak mooi eten wilt fotograferen, doe je vaak per ongeluk meer eten in je bakje of leg je er net wat extra fruit en toppings op om het wat op te fleuren. Al dat beetje extra merk je toch in de calorieën. Het kan zó al 300 calorieën extra opleveren. Dus als je weer eens wat eten wil fotograferen, hou het dan lekker simpel. Of je eet gewoon je bord op zónder dat je anderen laat meegenieten. Lekker ouderwets, maar wel goed voor de lijn. 😉
The moment when people post oatmeal and they’re like “kept it super simple today” and it’s like caramel chocolate, matcha toffee coffee oats with cocoa nibs, star fruit, bewitched peanut butter with bananas captured in the trees of Narnia 🤣💫 . In all seriousness, I’ve been guilty of this before! When you try to make your food extra pretty & overkill for the gram but really it’s way out of portion ❤️ More info below: . Lower cal oatmeal: 1/2 cup cooked steel cut oats 1/2 cup strawberry halves 1/4 cup blueberries 20g chocolate Cinnamon + stevia . Higher cal oatmeal: 1 cup steel cut oats 1 cup strawberry halves 1/2 cup blueberries 20 g chocolate 1 protein cookie Cinnamon + stevia . Inspired by @fit_pham . . . . #healthfood #oatmeal #cleaneatingforlife #oats #cleaneatinglifestyle #porridge #cleaneatingaddict #livinghealthy #cleaneatingdiet #cleaneatingjourney #cleaneatingrecipe #cleaneatingchallenge #cleaneatingideas #gettinghealthy #wholefood #veganbreakfast #healthybreakfast #realfood #peanutbutter #overnightoats #banana #cleaneats #cinnamon #chiaseeds #breakfast #blueberries #foodgram #strawberries #frühstück
Spot the difference dessert time! ❤️ Not all ice cream is created equal 🍦 This one is a tough one to spot because I actually swapped out regular ice cream for Halo Top ice cream in the lighter dessert. That’s a greatweight loss/ calorie hack the fitness community is jumping in on! . On the left, I actually put less processed, higher fiber toppings. The left has a whooping 11.5g fiber vs. <1 on the right (Sad). The fiber will keep you much more satisfied. Full breakdown below: . Lower cal dessert: 1 cup Halo Top Mint Chip 20g chocolate bar 1 cup whole strawberries . Higher cal dessert: 1 cup generic ice cream Mint Chip 2.5 tbsp chocolate syrup 1/4 cup whip cream 2 whole strawberries . More on @movingdietitian’s page 😸 . For customized meal plans email me: MealPlanMasters@gmail.com ❤️🌈 . . #dessert #chocolate #cake #icecream #dessertporn #sweets #baking #sweettooth #desserts #yum #foodgasm #pastry #healthyfood #cleaneating #weightloss #healthychoices #nutrition #healthylifestyle #healthyeating #exercise #breakfast #fitnessaddict #healthyliving #strong #healthylife #fitgirl #getfit #mealprep #cardio #instafit
Can you spot the difference? Here’s a great example of how you can customize your meal to meet your caloric goals 💪 . 2 Things to think about when determining your meal calories (or portion size) 1 – How many meals am I eating today? 2 – What is my calorie total for the day? That should determine around what amount of calories you eat in one meal. . Tips for lowering calories: ⁃Sub in more veggies instead of carbs! I.e. lower calorie salad has triple the tomatoes and double the bell peppers but half the beans. 🍅 – Watch the healthy fats. The right amount of healthy fats are key but the calories add up quick. Higher calorie salad has triple the hummus, additional 1 tbsp olive oil & additional 1/4 avocado. – Find an appropriate amount of protein. 3/4 a cup is equal to about 4oz. . Lower calorie salad: 3 cups spinach 4oz chicken 1 1/2 cups tomatoes 1/2 cup black beans 1 yellow bell pepper 1 tbsp hummus 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar 2 mini bell peppers . Higher calorie salad: 3 cups spinach 6oz chicken 1/2 cups tomatoes 1 cup black beans 1/2 yellow bell pepper 3 tbsp hummus 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar 1 mini bell peppers . — Inspired by the talented @movingdietitian . — #mealprepmonday #mealdiary #fooddiary #mealprep #mealprepideas #cleaneating #fitnessmeals #food #foodporn #healthyfood #gymfood #fastfood #fitfoodporn #cleaneats #macros #cleaneating #foodprep #foodforfuel #mealpreponfleek #fitfoodporn #foodfacts #caloriecounting
Bron: Cosmopolitan. Beeld: iStock