Dit is waarom je niet altijd foto's van je eten moet maken

Behalve dat het een beetje gek staat en wat ongezellig is voor de andere mensen aan tafel, is er nog een duidelijk reden dat je beter niet al je eten kunt fotograferen.

Want als je altijd foto’s maakt van je eten zou je juist meer aankomen.

Oeps, nog een schepje erbij

Hoe dit zit? Omdat je vaak mooi eten wilt fotograferen, doe je vaak per ongeluk meer eten in je bakje of leg je er net wat extra fruit en toppings op om het wat op te fleuren. Al dat beetje extra merk je toch in de calorieën. Het kan zó al 300 calorieën extra opleveren. Dus als je weer eens wat eten wil fotograferen, hou het dan lekker simpel. Of je eet gewoon je bord op zónder dat je anderen laat meegenieten. Lekker ouderwets, maar wel goed voor de lijn. 😉

