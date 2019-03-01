Deze campagne toont hoe lichamen er na de bevalling écht uitzien
Veel vrouwen worden onzeker door de perfecte lichamen op social media. Zo ook vrouwen die net bevallen zijn. Om te laten zien hoe het lichamen er écht uitzien na een bevalling, startte de Britse babywinkel Mothercare een campagne.
Mothercare schoot foto’s met tien vrouwen die net een of twee kind(eren) hebben gekregen. Zónder filter en mét littekens, striae en gezwollen borsten. Met deze prachtige foto’s wil Mothercare benadrukken dat je als kersverse mama juist trots mag zijn op je lichaam: ‘‘Wij van Mothercare vinden dat alle moeders prachtig zijn. Alle moeders hebben een mooi en uniek lichaam.”
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Harriet, 26 weeks after giving birth: “I loved the idea of celebrating postpartum bodies. I have always struggled internally with my weight and how I feel about myself. I put on 4 ½ stone in pregnancy and have lost about 2 ½ so far. How can I hate my body when it has given me my beautiful baby boy? My body has done something amazing, and to me that’s the most empowering thing. I feel like I’m doing this for all the mums who wear baggy tops or cry when they look in the mirror. To say: you are amazing! I just say to people it took me 9 months to make him – he’s my priority. It will come off, it just takes time. It’s the people who don’t have children who judge the most. Other mums support each other and tell them they are awesome!”
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Eleanor, 14 weeks after giving birth: “The inspiration behind being part of this project is to show those around me that stretch marks and weight gain don’t define us, that we should embrace our strength and beauty. I am a young mother with many influential people around me, and together we can see the beauty of motherhood. I have always loved my body no matter what, and my friends would look up to me for that. Pre-pregnancy, I had nice curves and my skin was smooth. During pregnancy my body changed dramatically, not just in weight – but also my breasts and skin, in the ways that aren’t considered to be beautiful. I’ve seen people on social media bounce back significantly and speedily to their pre-pregnancy weight, so of course I feel the pressure to do so too. I have found it difficult to see my body in the same way, but as the days go by, I am a few steps closer. I didn’t expect my body to change as much as it did, but I would most definitely do it all over again.”
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Sophia, 39 weeks after giving birth: “Before giving birth I was very preoccupied with my figure I worked out a lot and I had very high expectations of myself. Throughout my pregnancy I was shocked at how much changed and it was hard to accept the changes. I had a healthy pregnancy, but it was hard. My belly was full term size at 6 months and it kept growing. I found it really hard to walk and I constantly had people stare in shock at my size. I even had strangers make comments on the size of my tummy. Since giving birth my body image has changed, and I am proud of my body for holding 2 babies. They were born at full term and no health issues. I don’t mind having tummy wrinkles, it’s a small price to pay for these beautiful little girls. To watch my babies grow and achieve their baby milestones inspires me to be healthy and happy and do my best for them – not what social standards tell me I should be.”
Hashtag
Mothercare heeft ook een hashtag in het leven geroepen: #BodyProudMums. Hiermee hopen ze vrouwen met een baby een hart onder de riem te steken en de druk te verlagen die sommigen voelen voor een ‘perfect’ lichaam. Honderden moeders hebben inmiddels een foto geplaatst onder deze hashtag.
I’m so excited to see all these brave mamas sharing their #bodyproudmums ! This is ME , no makeup, spilt tea on my jeans, messy hair and my saggy, stretched out tummy. Imperfections that would make the old me go ‘gross, put it away’ as I looked at myself in a mirror. Our bodies are amazing. creating life, growing, stretching and healing, it may not heal or “go back” to what we used to know but damn, be proud! I’m so glad of this trend and want us all to remember it’s NOT JUST A TREND, we should be proud of ourselves all the time not just for a post! ✨ you’re beautiful ladies and imperfections and scars are proof we’ve lived! . . . Thanks to the beautiful @mamas_little_squares & @theimperfectlyperfectparent for inspiring this 🌻 . @mothercareuk #notjustatrend .#beproud #imperfections #imperfectlyperfect #inspire #mumswhosupportmums #empoweringwomen #empoweringmoms #empoweringmums #mumbod #mumtum #stretchmarks #tigerstripes #stretchmarksdontcare #stretchmarksarebeautiful #yourockmama #mamatribe
B O D Y 🌟 P R O U D – This morning I’m feeling so proud of my body. From the age of 13 I was overweight and obese. I was 30 years old and 27st 11lb when I was told I wouldn’t be able to have children. That was all the motivation I needed to change my lifestyle. 3 years later, 3 miscarriages later and 17stone lighter I finally got a positive pregnancy test and in January, James arrived safely into the world. My body has endured years of abuse, tried and tried again to deliver me a child I longed for and it then finally succeeded and grew and protected James for 9 months. It has endured a 17stone weight loss in 2 and a half years. It gained 3 stone during pregnancy and its lost just over 1 and a half stone in 8 weeks. My body is mine and I owe it my everything. I love every bit of wobble, every stretch mark and every inch of loose skin. It’s beautiful isn’t it? #8weekspostpartum #takingbackpostpartum #bodyproudmums @mothercareuk #slimmingworld #lovetheskinyouarein #rainbowmumma
4 DAYS POSTPARTUM 💙 My belly 4 days postpartum, it’s not changed much since day one, feels a bit jelly like, empty but full at the same time but my gosh I’m so grateful for this belly. It made three beautiful boys! I’m feeling much better today, each day gets easier. I do have quite a bad back still, internally everything is sore, and my boobs are ginormous. But swelling is going down and my heart…. it’s so full that nothing else matters ❤️ Orlando is such a dream! Thankyou so much for all of your wonderful messages, comments, likes and support you are all amazing!
