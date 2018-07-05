Dagje wellness vanaf € 12,95 >

Zoek binnen:

Lekker in je vel Zó kun je er met een panty voor zorgen dat je kilo’s lichter lijkt

Zó kun je er met een panty voor zorgen dat je kilo's lichter lijkt

Op Instagram struikel je over de voor- en nafoto’s van vrouwen die trots hun gewichtsverlies delen. Allemaal leuk en aardig, maar met een beetje slimme kledingkeuzes maken, kom je er ook. 

Je kunt er soms best een beetje narrig van worden, al die glorieuze en inspirerend bedoelde afvalverhalen op Instagram. Want hoewel iedere vrouw wel een paar pondjes kwijt wil, willen we ook gewoon een zomer doordrenkt van witte wijn en Italiaans ijs. De 23-jarige Milly Smith heeft de tip der tips, al is het dan wel zaak dat het niet té warm is.

Taille
Ze ontdekte namelijk dat je met een goede panty er zo optisch een paar kilo van af snoept. Op de eerste foto draagt ze een shapewear-panty tot hoog in de taille. Op de tweede foto draagt ze de panty een stuk lager, en het verschil is aanzienlijk. Maar wat nog opmerkelijker is, is de tekst die ze erbij schreef.

Trucje
“Ik ben op beide foto’s blij met m’n eigen lijf. Geen van beide is meer of minder goed. We zijn zo blind geworden voor hoe een normaal lichaam eruit ziet en wat schoonheid is, dat mensen me met een trucje van vijf seconden al minder aantrekkelijk vinden. Hoe idioot is dat?”

Relativeren
In het verleden worstelde ze zelf met een laag zelfbeeld. Door dit soort foto’s te delen, leert ze voor zichzelf te relativeren. Ze probeert haar volgers bewust te maken van wat een verschil een bepaald kledingstuk en een goed gekozen hoek kunnen maken. “Onthoud: iedereen is mooi. Herinner daar vandaag nog iemand aan die dat moet horen.”

Same girl, same day, same time. 💛 Not a before and after. Not a weight loss transformation. Not a diet company promotion. 💛 I am comfortable with my body in both. Neither is more or less worthy. Neither makes me more or less of a human being. Neither invites degrading comments and neither invites sleezy words. 💛 We are so blinded to what a real unposed body looks like and blinded to what beauty is that people would find me less attractive within a 5 second pose switch! How insanely ridiculous is that!? 💛 I love taking these, it helps my mind so much with body dysmorphia and helps me rationalise my negative thoughts. 💛 Don’t compare, just live for you. There is no one on this planet who’s like you and that’s pretty damn amazing don’t ya think. The world doesn’t need another copy, it needs you. 💛 We are worthy, valid and powerful beyond measure 💙🌟 (If you don’t pull your tights up as high as possible are you really human?)

Een bericht gedeeld door Milly🌻 (@selfloveclubb) op

THIS PHOTO HAS BEEN EDITED ON PURPOSE! 1 minute to do on a free app, my waist is smaller, muscles more defined, arms and thighs smaller and butt bigger. Again highlighting how easy is is to manipulate and change the body at your finger tips in seconds. I’ve had so many of you message me today especially saying how you can’t stop comparing yourself to ‘fitness’ pages. I hate them; I’m not saying all of them are the same but we all know the ones im talking about- the ones making aesthetics out to be your life’s goal using the same body type over and over. ‘NO EXCUSES YOU LAZY TWAT’… you know the drill. First off, the women on those pages represent a TINY minority of women, beautiful just like the rest of us and their beauty does not take away from yours- there’s such a lack of variation with body types portrayed in fitness . Many of them have starved, restricted and over exercised to get the physique they have in the photo and if photoshopped hasn’t been used often strategic lighting/posing has. Secondly. STOP (hammer time) unfollow the pages if they are a negative source for you. Don’t look at them and instantly feel the pressure drop. Any page that tells you to look a certain way or hat exercise is purely weight lifting for aesthetics can’t be healthy for your mind. I used them as a form of self destruction to punish myself; I can only assume a lot of those pages thrive from insecure men and women. However fake or real the image take a step back and realise you don’t need to look or act like anybody else. You don’t need muscle tone, restriction or unrealistically hard abs to feel worth. Don’t waste your life chasing an image. Don’t wake up one day at 70 and think “I never did look like those women and I wish I’d of made memories and smiles with the time I spent comparing” We are worthy, we are valid and we are powerful beyond measure 💪🏻❤ Ps it’s so super hard and triggering for me to post these. It takes a lot of courage and you guys give me that courage ❤️

Een bericht gedeeld door Milly🌻 (@selfloveclubb) op

lees ook

De leukste artikelen van Libelle ontvangen in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor onze nieuwsbrief.

Bron: Good Housekeeping. Beeld: Instagram

KitchenAid Classic Mixer

529,- 379,-

8-daagse ultra all-inclusive vakantie naar Marmaris

vanaf 449,-

Libelle Zomervakantieboek

€ 9,95

De Grote Drie

Gratis rangupgrade

Travelin’ damesschoenen

159,95 69,95

8-daags arrangement naar de Italiaanse Rivièra

vanaf 299,-

Qazqa Stormlamp

64,95 49,95

Inventum Airfryer GF552HL XXL

154,99 79,99

4-daagse Libelle tuinreis

vanaf 455,-

Holland Zingt Hazes 2019 tickets

vanaf 65,40

3-daagse Zomerknaller bij Fletcher

vanaf 95,-

9-daagse vakantie naar Miami

vanaf 699,-

11-daagse autorondreis door Duitsland

vanaf 522,-

8-daagse ultra all-inclusive vakantie naar Marmaris

vanaf 449,-

3 dagen genieten in Beekbergen – Veluwe

vanaf 89,-

8-daags arrangement naar de Italiaanse Rivièra

vanaf 299,-

9 mooiste wellnessresorts

vanaf 12,95

2-daags Culinair arrangement in Noordwijk

99,- 79,-

Stedentrips naar swingende Spaanse steden

vanaf 159,-

SpaceXperience 2018 – Into the future LIVE

vanaf 35,40

8-daags arrangement Samos

vanaf 599,-

3 dagen naar Verona

vanaf 345,-

André Hazes Live in Ahoy 2018

vanaf 31,40

3-daags arrangement in Scheveningen

vanaf 112,50

Travelin’ damesschoenen

159,95 69,95

9 mooiste wellnessresorts

vanaf 12,95

tjox NIVEA box

32,50 12,50

Travelin’ wandelschoenen

179,95 79,95

Burkely tas

189,95 99,95

Travelin’ enkellaarzen

179,95 74,95

Burkely tas & portemonnee

vanaf 89,95

tjox NIVEA CELLular box

53,- 17,50

Nieuwe Promiss collectie

54x Libelle + Bastiaan van Schaik tas

14,95 p/m

tjox Prodent box

60,- 29,95

Vintage designer items op Rebelle.com

€ 30,- korting

Libelle-brillencollectie bij Eyelove

Holland Zingt Hazes 2019 tickets

vanaf 65,40

De Grote Drie

Gratis rangupgrade

Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt

Gratis rangupgrade

On Your Feet!

50% voordeel

Evita

vanaf 32,-*

Disney’s The Lion King

Gratis rangupgrade

The Addams Family

vanaf 34,50

tjox NIVEA box

32,50 12,50

Beerwulf pack

tjox Vaderdagbox

44,95 136,-

tjox NIVEA CELLular box

53,- 17,50

tjox Prodent box

60,- 29,95

tjox Dettol box

50,25 29,95

tjox HG box

41,95 24,95

tjox HG Keuken & Sanitair box

42,95 25,50

tjox Schoonmaakbox

47,- 29,95

Flow Tekenpakket

28,85 20,-

Flow Leespakket

21,45 15,-

Libelle Special Gezond

4,50

Libelle Zomervakantieboek

€ 9,95

54x Libelle + Bastiaan van Schaik tas

14,95 p/m

Libelle kookboek Salades

8,95

Bookazine 6 – Tulpen Liefde

3,25

Libelle Puzzelen 2

2,75

Libelle Kleurboek

14,95

Libelle kookboekpakketten

17,90 10,-

Libelle Kookboeken Asperges + Allemaal eitjes

17,90 10,-

Libelle Lijnt Lekker pakket

17,90 10,-

Libelle Kookboeken Allemaal eitjes + Kip voor elke dag

17,90 10,-

Libelle Bookazine

vanaf 3,25

Libelle kookboekjes

Libelle Lijnt Lekker 2

8,95

Libelle Lijnt Lekker 1

8,95

Libelle – losse tijdschriften

vanaf 3,99
Bekijk meer >>

voor jou geselecteerd

Laat meer voor jou geselecteerd zien
Volgende artikel wordt geladen:
Volgende bericht titel

Lekker Doorlezen

  1. Zó kun je er met een panty voor zorgen dat je kilo’s lichter lijkt
    Zó kun je er met een panty voor zorgen dat je k...
  2. Drie gouden tips om je dag met een goed humeur te beginnen
    Drie gouden tips om je dag met een goed humeur ...
  3. Vriendin Guus Meeuwis: “Stop met vragen of ik zwanger ben”
    Vriendin Guus Meeuwis: “Stop met vragen o...
  4. Waarom je deze zomer naar Spanje moet
    Waarom je deze zomer naar Spanje moet
  5. Linda de Mol biecht op: “Ik had wel eens een affaire”
    Linda de Mol biecht op: “Ik had wel eens ...
volg onze kanalen