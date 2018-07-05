Zó kun je er met een panty voor zorgen dat je kilo's lichter lijkt
Op Instagram struikel je over de voor- en nafoto’s van vrouwen die trots hun gewichtsverlies delen. Allemaal leuk en aardig, maar met een beetje slimme kledingkeuzes maken, kom je er ook.
Je kunt er soms best een beetje narrig van worden, al die glorieuze en inspirerend bedoelde afvalverhalen op Instagram. Want hoewel iedere vrouw wel een paar pondjes kwijt wil, willen we ook gewoon een zomer doordrenkt van witte wijn en Italiaans ijs. De 23-jarige Milly Smith heeft de tip der tips, al is het dan wel zaak dat het niet té warm is.
Taille
Ze ontdekte namelijk dat je met een goede panty er zo optisch een paar kilo van af snoept. Op de eerste foto draagt ze een shapewear-panty tot hoog in de taille. Op de tweede foto draagt ze de panty een stuk lager, en het verschil is aanzienlijk. Maar wat nog opmerkelijker is, is de tekst die ze erbij schreef.
Trucje
“Ik ben op beide foto’s blij met m’n eigen lijf. Geen van beide is meer of minder goed. We zijn zo blind geworden voor hoe een normaal lichaam eruit ziet en wat schoonheid is, dat mensen me met een trucje van vijf seconden al minder aantrekkelijk vinden. Hoe idioot is dat?”
Relativeren
In het verleden worstelde ze zelf met een laag zelfbeeld. Door dit soort foto’s te delen, leert ze voor zichzelf te relativeren. Ze probeert haar volgers bewust te maken van wat een verschil een bepaald kledingstuk en een goed gekozen hoek kunnen maken. “Onthoud: iedereen is mooi. Herinner daar vandaag nog iemand aan die dat moet horen.”
Same girl, same day, same time. 💛 Not a before and after. Not a weight loss transformation. Not a diet company promotion. 💛 I am comfortable with my body in both. Neither is more or less worthy. Neither makes me more or less of a human being. Neither invites degrading comments and neither invites sleezy words. 💛 We are so blinded to what a real unposed body looks like and blinded to what beauty is that people would find me less attractive within a 5 second pose switch! How insanely ridiculous is that!? 💛 I love taking these, it helps my mind so much with body dysmorphia and helps me rationalise my negative thoughts. 💛 Don’t compare, just live for you. There is no one on this planet who’s like you and that’s pretty damn amazing don’t ya think. The world doesn’t need another copy, it needs you. 💛 We are worthy, valid and powerful beyond measure 💙🌟 (If you don’t pull your tights up as high as possible are you really human?)
THIS PHOTO HAS BEEN EDITED ON PURPOSE! 1 minute to do on a free app, my waist is smaller, muscles more defined, arms and thighs smaller and butt bigger. Again highlighting how easy is is to manipulate and change the body at your finger tips in seconds. I’ve had so many of you message me today especially saying how you can’t stop comparing yourself to ‘fitness’ pages. I hate them; I’m not saying all of them are the same but we all know the ones im talking about- the ones making aesthetics out to be your life’s goal using the same body type over and over. ‘NO EXCUSES YOU LAZY TWAT’… you know the drill. First off, the women on those pages represent a TINY minority of women, beautiful just like the rest of us and their beauty does not take away from yours- there’s such a lack of variation with body types portrayed in fitness . Many of them have starved, restricted and over exercised to get the physique they have in the photo and if photoshopped hasn’t been used often strategic lighting/posing has. Secondly. STOP (hammer time) unfollow the pages if they are a negative source for you. Don’t look at them and instantly feel the pressure drop. Any page that tells you to look a certain way or hat exercise is purely weight lifting for aesthetics can’t be healthy for your mind. I used them as a form of self destruction to punish myself; I can only assume a lot of those pages thrive from insecure men and women. However fake or real the image take a step back and realise you don’t need to look or act like anybody else. You don’t need muscle tone, restriction or unrealistically hard abs to feel worth. Don’t waste your life chasing an image. Don’t wake up one day at 70 and think “I never did look like those women and I wish I’d of made memories and smiles with the time I spent comparing” We are worthy, we are valid and we are powerful beyond measure 💪🏻❤ Ps it’s so super hard and triggering for me to post these. It takes a lot of courage and you guys give me that courage ❤️
