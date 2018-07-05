Zó kun je er met een panty voor zorgen dat je kilo's lichter lijkt

Op Instagram struikel je over de voor- en nafoto’s van vrouwen die trots hun gewichtsverlies delen. Allemaal leuk en aardig, maar met een beetje slimme kledingkeuzes maken, kom je er ook.

Je kunt er soms best een beetje narrig van worden, al die glorieuze en inspirerend bedoelde afvalverhalen op Instagram. Want hoewel iedere vrouw wel een paar pondjes kwijt wil, willen we ook gewoon een zomer doordrenkt van witte wijn en Italiaans ijs. De 23-jarige Milly Smith heeft de tip der tips, al is het dan wel zaak dat het niet té warm is.

Taille

Ze ontdekte namelijk dat je met een goede panty er zo optisch een paar kilo van af snoept. Op de eerste foto draagt ze een shapewear-panty tot hoog in de taille. Op de tweede foto draagt ze de panty een stuk lager, en het verschil is aanzienlijk. Maar wat nog opmerkelijker is, is de tekst die ze erbij schreef.

Trucje

“Ik ben op beide foto’s blij met m’n eigen lijf. Geen van beide is meer of minder goed. We zijn zo blind geworden voor hoe een normaal lichaam eruit ziet en wat schoonheid is, dat mensen me met een trucje van vijf seconden al minder aantrekkelijk vinden. Hoe idioot is dat?”

Relativeren

In het verleden worstelde ze zelf met een laag zelfbeeld. Door dit soort foto’s te delen, leert ze voor zichzelf te relativeren. Ze probeert haar volgers bewust te maken van wat een verschil een bepaald kledingstuk en een goed gekozen hoek kunnen maken. “Onthoud: iedereen is mooi. Herinner daar vandaag nog iemand aan die dat moet horen.”

