Plussize blogger maakt zich kwaad om het matensysteem van bekende kledingketen

De 22-jarige Callie Thorpe wil met haar blog vrouwen met een maatje meer aanmoedigen mode net zo te omarmen als vrouwen met een kleinere maat. Maar dat wordt hen volgens haar niet bepaald makkelijk gemaakt.

De bekende kledingketen Topshop kondigde onlangs aan dat ze met tussenmaten komen van alle standaardmaten. Klinkt als een goed plan, ware het niet dat de maten van Topshop maar tot 44 gaan. Callie, zelf een maat 50, begrijpt niet waarom de keten in plaats van tussenmaten zich niet focust op grotere maten zodat iederéén kan meedoen met mode.

Frustrerend

“Er zijn maar weinig winkels die kleding groter dan maat 46 maken en dat is frustrerend. Als vrouw wil ik er net zo stijlvol uitzien als mijn vriendinnen met een kleinere maat”, schrijft ze. “Om die reden heb ik shoppen nooit leuk gevonden. Het geeft je een slecht gevoel over jezelf. Blijkbaar doen maten er niet toe als je een maatje meer hebt.”

Merkimago

Dat is gek, omdat in Groot-Brittanië de gemiddelde kledingmaat 44 is. Op die manier lopen kledingwinkels een hele grote doelgroep is. “Ik denk dat ze een bepaald merkimago hoog proberen te houden. Het lijkt er eerlijk gezegd op dat ze zich schamen om geassocieerd te worden met iets wat blijkbaar nog steeds niet maatschappelijk geaccepteerd is”, verklaart Callie.

“Ik zeg niet dat het een slecht idee is om tussenmaten te maken, maar waarom niet alle vrouwen bedienen als je pasvorm toch zo belangrijk vindt?”

Bron: Independent. Beeld: Instagram.