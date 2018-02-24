Plussize blogger maakt zich kwaad om het matensysteem van bekende kledingketen
De 22-jarige Callie Thorpe wil met haar blog vrouwen met een maatje meer aanmoedigen mode net zo te omarmen als vrouwen met een kleinere maat. Maar dat wordt hen volgens haar niet bepaald makkelijk gemaakt.
De bekende kledingketen Topshop kondigde onlangs aan dat ze met tussenmaten komen van alle standaardmaten. Klinkt als een goed plan, ware het niet dat de maten van Topshop maar tot 44 gaan. Callie, zelf een maat 50, begrijpt niet waarom de keten in plaats van tussenmaten zich niet focust op grotere maten zodat iederéén kan meedoen met mode.
Frustrerend
“Er zijn maar weinig winkels die kleding groter dan maat 46 maken en dat is frustrerend. Als vrouw wil ik er net zo stijlvol uitzien als mijn vriendinnen met een kleinere maat”, schrijft ze. “Om die reden heb ik shoppen nooit leuk gevonden. Het geeft je een slecht gevoel over jezelf. Blijkbaar doen maten er niet toe als je een maatje meer hebt.”
Merkimago
Dat is gek, omdat in Groot-Brittanië de gemiddelde kledingmaat 44 is. Op die manier lopen kledingwinkels een hele grote doelgroep is. “Ik denk dat ze een bepaald merkimago hoog proberen te houden. Het lijkt er eerlijk gezegd op dat ze zich schamen om geassocieerd te worden met iets wat blijkbaar nog steeds niet maatschappelijk geaccepteerd is”, verklaart Callie.
“Ik zeg niet dat het een slecht idee is om tussenmaten te maken, maar waarom niet alle vrouwen bedienen als je pasvorm toch zo belangrijk vindt?”
Today myself and a group of amazing gals stood outside of the #LFW main presentation area and casually stopped some traffic on Oxford Street (in our pants)to express our disappointment at the lack of size representation in the fashion industry. Sometimes you have to make bold statements to get people to listen and whilst this was very bold and also vv cold I hope that people take this as a serious issue. Fashion is a form of self expression and everyone deserves to feel included and represented no matter what their body shape. It’s time the industry caught up and made fashion more inclusive #rulesrewritten #wearecurves @simplybeuk @nbrownpress
A couple of weeks ago I did an interview with a welsh newspaper telling them my story of how a small town girl from Newport ended up in London working within the media industry in different capacity’s (blogging, modelling, writing) Today the piece came out and it was titled ‘plus size model revealed she was named Calorie by bullies but now is a model who had worked for ASOS & Vogue ’ (true story btw and so original ;)) Those who went to school with me and know me, know that I was never bullied (in the traditional bullying sense). In fact I loved school, I loved my teachers my friends and my form class. I made a point to always try and be liked by everyone to be the funny one, the loud one, the friendly one. But I would be lying if I said that it didn’t hurt when people would call me names like Calorie and other names or laugh at me because I was Fat, even if they thought it was just lighthearted fun. Those people know who they are, they know what they did, and what they said and you know what? I’m not even mad, I wish them all well. Having a low self esteem, feeling ugly and hurt made me who I am, it lead me to exactly where I needed to be. So actually, maybe I should thank them for helping me be the person I was always meant to be. I’m now happily married doing a job I love, travelling the world and living the life I never could have dreamed of. Which I think is what you could call a pretty good ‘glow up’ ✨😉 not to shabby for a girl from Newport.
Bron: Independent. Beeld: Instagram.