Plussize model deelt voor- en na-foto met een heel openhartig verhaal
Kate Wasley is een beeldschoon model zonder de standaard modellenmaat. Hoewel ze inmiddels meer dan tevreden is met haar lichaam en bijbehorende rondingen was dat vroeger wel anders.
Op de middelbare school kreeg Kate om de haverklap te horen hoe adembenemend ze zou zijn als ze zou afvallen omdat ze al zo’n mooi gezicht had. Ze was destijds ongeveer 8 à 10 kilo te zwaar. Dat commentaar hakt erin als je een tiener bent. En dus probeerde ze zo’n beetje ieder dieet dat er bestond.
27 kilo verloren
“Ik was zo bewust van mijn tekortkomingen dat ik een hekel aan mezelf kreeg en niet meer naar buiten wilde. Ik zei tegen een vriend die maanden op reis ging dat ik veel dunner zou zijn wanneer hij terug was. Punt 1: Ik had op dat moment al 27 kilo verloren. Punt 2: Alsof het hem maar iets kon schelen. Hij was mijn vriend en gaf om me om wie ik ben, niet om hoe ik eruit zie. Daarna ging ik zelf naar Italië en dronk ik geen enkel glas wijn omdat ik zo met mijn calorie-inname bezig was. Toen besloot ik dat het tijd was voor verandering”, schrijft Kate.
👙 @fashionnovacurve 👙 As women, so much emphasis is placed on how we look. We are taught how to make men want to be with us and how how to make women envy us. We are told what others prefer and what they want from our appearance and how we can achieve it. I get told every day in the comments that I’m not the body type that men want, I also see them say ‘men like curves, only dogs like bones’ about thinner women. You can’t win. Your emotional, mental and physical health are all so important. Don’t let everything suffer just so you can fit societies mould of flawless beauty. At the end of the day you could be the juiciest peach on the tree and there will always be somebody that hates peaches (and decides to be a vocal asshole about it online🙄🤪) I want a man that loves me for me, not what I look like or because I’m a model, I want someone that loves me for my mind and who I am when my body changes, my skin wrinkles and my hair turns grey. I want to be at peace with myself when my body changes, my skin wrinkles and my hair turns grey.
Imperfecties
“Ik begon aan een gebalanceerd dieet en bleef sporten, maar werd niet kwaad op mezelf als het een keer niet lukte. Ik ben veel gelukkiger nu ik mijn lichaam heb geaccepteerd. Ik heb het er soms nog steeds moeilijk mee omdat we in een maatschappij leven waarin ‘het perfecte lichaam’ ons door de strot wordt geduwd. Ik heb nog steeds dagen waarop ik me druk maak over mijn imperfecties. En dat is oké, want ik ben ook maar een mens.”
Welcome to my different kind of before and after (and a very long post): before left: after right. And before anyone jumps and tells me I was healthier on the left, here's why I wasn't and here is why I firmly believe that HEALTH COMES IN ALL SHAPES AND SIZES. So in high school I was quite over weight, at least 8-10kgs heavier than I am now on the right. I used to get a lot of comments about how I'd be 'hot' if I lost weight and that I had such a pretty face etc. people weren't necessarily mean to my face but the little comments stung as I was only 17 and the way I looked and what people thought of me was still a big deal. So one day after a teacher told me In front of all my friends that I 'probably wasn't as fit as I could be' and the same teacher on a different occasion telling me I was a 'good wind block' for my cold friend, I decided it was time for a change and I was sick of people subtlety making me feel like shit, about my weight. I was never an overly self conscious teenager, subtle comments stung for a little bit and then I'd brush them off because I knew deep down that I was doing nothing for my health by eating pizza every day, drinking a litre of ice coffee and never exercising. Though this behaviour makes me cringe now because I know the effect that behaviour has on your insides, over all I was happy and I didn't really know where to start when it came to weight loss. So onto my weight loss story: I started dieting HARD. I spoke to a few of the girls in my year who I'd look at and think were absolutely STUNNING. Like never in a million years would I think they had to change anything or lose weight, but it's true that we are our own worst critic, maybe because of all the images of the 'one size fits all when it comes to health/beauty ' bs that we are fed every day via the media/social media, but that's for another post 😉 So I got what I needed from these girls in my year and a quick google and started my very first diet that was the 'detox' it consisted of something ridiculous like 800 calories and a DISGUSTING juice with every meal that the cheap box and my one google search had convinced me was healthy and give me the body I desired… Tbc ⬇️
Wél toevallig een beeldschoon mens, als je het ons vraagt. Tijd om een voorbeeld te nemen aan Kate en alvast de leukste badpakken en bikini’s te shoppen. Want ooit, ooit wordt het weer zomer…
