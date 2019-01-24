Plussize model deelt voor- en na-foto met een heel openhartig verhaal

View this post on Instagram

👙 @fashionnovacurve 👙 As women, so much emphasis is placed on how we look. We are taught how to make men want to be with us and how how to make women envy us. We are told what others prefer and what they want from our appearance and how we can achieve it. I get told every day in the comments that I’m not the body type that men want, I also see them say ‘men like curves, only dogs like bones’ about thinner women. You can’t win. Your emotional, mental and physical health are all so important. Don’t let everything suffer just so you can fit societies mould of flawless beauty. At the end of the day you could be the juiciest peach on the tree and there will always be somebody that hates peaches (and decides to be a vocal asshole about it online🙄🤪) I want a man that loves me for me, not what I look like or because I’m a model, I want someone that loves me for my mind and who I am when my body changes, my skin wrinkles and my hair turns grey. I want to be at peace with myself when my body changes, my skin wrinkles and my hair turns grey.