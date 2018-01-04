Libelle Legt Uit: wat is een regenboogbaby?
Je ziet de term steeds vaker voorbijflitsen: een regenboogbaby of rainbow baby. Klinkt superschattig, maar wat zijn het eigenlijk, regenboogbaby’s?
Een regenboogbaby is een kindje dat geboren is na een zware en moeilijke periode of gebeurtenis voor de ouders, zoals bijvoorbeeld een miskraam of het vroegtijdig overlijden van een kindje.
Hoop en geluk
Een regenboog staat voor geluk en we zien zo’n weersverschijnsel altijd wanneer de zon tussen de donkere wolken en regenbuien tevoorschijn komt. De regenboog symboliseert hoop voor de toekomst. Na regen komt zonneschijn, zeg maar.
En wat is er nu een groter teken van geluk en hoop dan in verwachting zijn van een baby, een échte regenboogbaby in zo’n geval? Veel moeders in spe kiezen er daarom voor om foto’s van hun zwangere buik of pasgeboren regenboogbaby op Instagram te delen met de hashtag #rainbowbaby.
Shoots en kaartjes
Het is daarnaast dan vast ook geen verrassing meer dat de regenboog vaak verwerkt wordt in de geboorteshoot of het geboortekaartje van zo’n regenboogbaby. En dat levert vaak mooie resultaten op.
What’s in a name?… Benjamin Apollo the final piece to our happily ever after! 🌈💙✨ . When it came to naming our little rainbow, we knew we wanted something special. We scoured all corners of the internet for name ideas but nothing stuck out to us. Then on a random afternoon we thought of why we were called PB&J for “Peter B and Jenn”. Then it hit us, we just needed a “B” to complete our “PB&J” and that’s how little Benjamin came to be! 🥜✨ . And what’s up with Apollo? PB is a super geek and loves space and the NASA space program. We wanted a unique middle name for our little one and that’s when we looked to the skies above… Apollo for NASA’s Apollo space program, the one that landed the first humans on the moon! 🌕🚀💙 Apollo is also known as the Greek God of Music and light, which are two things also important to us, so it was settled, his second name would Apollo for the light, music and wonders above! . . . . . . . . . . . #baby #newborn #cutiepie #helloworld #rainbowbaby #babyname #family #love #hope #hearts #cute #rainbow #babyphoto #photoshoot #babystyle #pregnancyjourney #happilyeverafter #mickeyears #disneybaby #lightbox #targetstyle #pbjadventurebook #babypbandj #thankful #benjaminapollo
“When a rainbow appears, it does not mean the storm didn’t happen or that we are not still dealing with its aftermath. It means that something beautiful and full of light has appeared in the midst of darkness and clouds.” Be sure to read this beautiful, brave womans story here: http://www.lady-luck-pinups.com/blog/rainbow-baby 🍀Hair and makeup by Deanna Spencer-Walker Owner of The Revival Salon . . #ladyluckpinups #ladyluckphotographyandstudio #therevivalsalon #rainbowbaby #strongwomen #paint #rainbow #redhead #makeup #makeupartist #portaits #photography #canonclub #canon5d #photoshoot #janeiredalemakeup #janeiredale #ridgeway #forterie #stcatharines #niagarafalls #niagaraphotographer #maternity #maternityphotography #mommytobe
Welcome to the world Aurora. Your name means “Dawn” and you are just the most gorgeous light after a dark storm. @theramfammomma thank you for letting us share your beautiful daughter and her story. Please send us a DM to claim your shop credit for this feature. . Product Shown: Rainbow Organic Cotton Swaddle Blanket, Top Knot Beanie & HELLO Name Sticker. . . . . #rainbowbabies #miscarriageawareness #ihadamiscarriage #rainbowbaby #1in4 #iam1in4 #thebump
#rainbowafterthestorm #rainbow #rainbowbaby #sburrittphotography #photography #photographer #photoshoot #newborn #newbornphotography #newbornphotographer #sleepybabe #simple #vintageinspired #CanadianTalent #perthontario #nowbooking #perthontariophotographer #arainbowbaby #canadianphotography #canadianphotographer Find me on Facebook! Www.sburrittphotography.com Dress by @amycorneaucouture
Bron: Zappy. Beeld: iStock.