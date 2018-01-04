Libelle Legt Uit: wat is een regenboogbaby?

Je ziet de term steeds vaker voorbijflitsen: een regenboogbaby of rainbow baby. Klinkt superschattig, maar wat zijn het eigenlijk, regenboogbaby’s?

Een regenboogbaby is een kindje dat geboren is na een zware en moeilijke periode of gebeurtenis voor de ouders, zoals bijvoorbeeld een miskraam of het vroegtijdig overlijden van een kindje.

Hoop en geluk

Een regenboog staat voor geluk en we zien zo’n weersverschijnsel altijd wanneer de zon tussen de donkere wolken en regenbuien tevoorschijn komt. De regenboog symboliseert hoop voor de toekomst. Na regen komt zonneschijn, zeg maar.

En wat is er nu een groter teken van geluk en hoop dan in verwachting zijn van een baby, een échte regenboogbaby in zo’n geval? Veel moeders in spe kiezen er daarom voor om foto’s van hun zwangere buik of pasgeboren regenboogbaby op Instagram te delen met de hashtag #rainbowbaby.

Shoots en kaartjes

Het is daarnaast dan vast ook geen verrassing meer dat de regenboog vaak verwerkt wordt in de geboorteshoot of het geboortekaartje van zo’n regenboogbaby. En dat levert vaak mooie resultaten op.

