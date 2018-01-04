On Your Feet! - nu €15 korting per ticket >
Lekker in je vel Libelle Legt Uit: wat is een regenboogbaby?

Libelle Legt Uit: wat is een regenboogbaby?

Je ziet de term steeds vaker voorbijflitsen: een regenboogbaby of rainbow baby. Klinkt superschattig, maar wat zijn het eigenlijk, regenboogbaby’s?

Een regenboogbaby is een kindje dat geboren is na een zware en moeilijke periode of gebeurtenis voor de ouders, zoals bijvoorbeeld een miskraam of het vroegtijdig overlijden van een kindje.

Hoop en geluk
Een regenboog staat voor geluk en we zien zo’n weersverschijnsel altijd wanneer de zon tussen de donkere wolken en regenbuien tevoorschijn komt. De regenboog symboliseert hoop voor de toekomst. Na regen komt zonneschijn, zeg maar.

En wat is er nu een groter teken van geluk en hoop dan in verwachting zijn van een baby, een échte regenboogbaby in zo’n geval? Veel moeders in spe kiezen er daarom voor om foto’s van hun zwangere buik of pasgeboren regenboogbaby op Instagram te delen met de hashtag #rainbowbaby.

Shoots en kaartjes
Het is daarnaast dan vast ook geen verrassing meer dat de regenboog vaak verwerkt wordt in de geboorteshoot of het geboortekaartje van zo’n regenboogbaby. En dat levert vaak mooie resultaten op.

What’s in a name?… Benjamin Apollo the final piece to our happily ever after! 🌈💙✨ . When it came to naming our little rainbow, we knew we wanted something special. We scoured all corners of the internet for name ideas but nothing stuck out to us. Then on a random afternoon we thought of why we were called PB&J for “Peter B and Jenn”. Then it hit us, we just needed a “B” to complete our “PB&J” and that’s how little Benjamin came to be! 🥜✨ . And what’s up with Apollo? PB is a super geek and loves space and the NASA space program. We wanted a unique middle name for our little one and that’s when we looked to the skies above… Apollo for NASA’s Apollo space program, the one that landed the first humans on the moon! 🌕🚀💙 Apollo is also known as the Greek God of Music and light, which are two things also important to us, so it was settled, his second name would Apollo for the light, music and wonders above! . . . . . . . . . . . #baby #newborn #cutiepie #helloworld #rainbowbaby #babyname #family #love #hope #hearts #cute #rainbow #babyphoto #photoshoot #babystyle #pregnancyjourney #happilyeverafter #mickeyears #disneybaby #lightbox #targetstyle #pbjadventurebook #babypbandj #thankful #benjaminapollo

Een bericht gedeeld door Jenn “PB&J” (@pbandjellyjenn) op

“When a rainbow appears, it does not mean the storm didn’t happen or that we are not still dealing with its aftermath. It means that something beautiful and full of light has appeared in the midst of darkness and clouds.” Be sure to read this beautiful, brave womans story here: http://www.lady-luck-pinups.com/blog/rainbow-baby 🍀Hair and makeup by Deanna Spencer-Walker Owner of The Revival Salon . . #ladyluckpinups #ladyluckphotographyandstudio #therevivalsalon #rainbowbaby #strongwomen #paint #rainbow #redhead #makeup #makeupartist #portaits #photography #canonclub #canon5d #photoshoot #janeiredalemakeup #janeiredale #ridgeway #forterie #stcatharines #niagarafalls #niagaraphotographer #maternity #maternityphotography #mommytobe

Een bericht gedeeld door BehindTheLens:LadyLuckPinUps (@ladyluckpinupsandboudoir) op

De beste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je nu aan voor de nieuwsbrief!

lees ook

Bron: Zappy. Beeld: iStock.

Bekijk meer

Libelle Bookazine 13 – Enkeltje Ierland

2,99

16-daagse autorondreis door Oregon

vanaf 2.949,-

Flow Winterpakket

39,90 27,50

Winter Wellness bij de mooiste resorts

50% korting

Travelin’ laarzen

229,95 vanaf 94,95

Amsterdam Light Festival 2018

19,50 15,-

Flow Tekenpakket

28,85 20,-

Vaartocht Rotterdam + museum De Delft

19,25 7,50

Burkely tas & portemonnee

vanaf 89,95

Winter Wellness bij de mooiste resorts

50% korting

TREATMENTS® Uyuni box

100,- 34,95

Travelin’ laarzen

229,95 vanaf 94,95

Nieuwe Promiss collectie

Libelle-brillencollectie bij Eyelove

Stijlvolle omslagdoek van Mart Visser

219,- vanaf 89,-

Mart Visser collectie

Mart Visser selectie van Hilmar

Jesus Christ Superstar

15,- korting

Holland Zing Hazes tickets

vanaf 65,40

My Fair Lady

vanaf 39,50*

Disney’s The Lion King

vanaf 59,85*

Liesbeth List de Musical

vanaf 30,45*

Tina de Musical

vanaf 17,-*

On Your Feet!

15,- korting

Hendrik Groen – Pogingen iets van het leven te maken

vanaf 21,50*

Opvliegers 3

vanaf 22,50*

The Play That Goes Wrong

vanaf 21,50*

Danceperados of Ireland

vanaf 29,50

8 dagen Lazio – Italië

vanaf 299,-

3-daagse citytrip Riga – Letland

vanaf 299,-

8-daagse vliegreis Zadar – Kroatië

vanaf 529,-

3-daagse minicruise Newcastle

vanaf 49,-

8-daags arrangement Samos – Griekenland

8-daagse autorondreis door Zauchensee

vanaf 425,-

16-daagse autorondreis door Oregon

vanaf 2.949,-

Winter Wellness bij de mooiste resorts

50% korting

Amsterdam Light Festival 2018

19,50 15,-

SpaceXperience 2018

35,40

Holland Zing Hazes tickets

vanaf 65,40

8-daagse vliegreis La Palma + 4-daags wandelpakket

vanaf 599,-

Combi-ticket: Omniversum + Museon

23,75 7,50

5-daagse autoreis door Schotland

vanaf 345,-

Elysium dagentree

33,50 15,95

Vaartocht Rotterdam + museum De Delft

19,25 7,50

Libelle Gezond Special

4,50

6x Libelle Puzzelen

16,50 15,-

Libelle Bookazine 13 – Enkeltje Ierland

2,99

Libelle Lijnt Lekker

8,95

Libelle – losse tijdschriften

vanaf 3,99

Libelle agenda’s & scheurkalender 2018

vanaf 12,95

Libelle kookboekjes

Libelle Bookazine

2,99

Libelle Specials

4,50

Natuuragenda van Marjolein Bastin 2018

13,50

Libelle Agenda 2018

12,95

Libelle 365x Geluk Scheurkalender 2018

14,95

Libelle Kookboek Kip voor elke dag

8,95

Libelle Kookboek Allemaal eitjes

8,95

Libelle Kookboek Asperges

8,95

Jan, Jans en de kinderen Vakantieboek

6,99

Libelle kookboekjes

Flow Winterpakket

39,90 27,50

Gebruiksvriendelijke smartphone

199,95 149,95

Schoonmaakbox

47,- 29,95

Dettol box

50,25 34,95

Flow Tekenpakket

28,85 20,-

Libelle stoel van Prominent

Persil box

49,95 25,95

Flow Leespakket

21,45 15,-

HG Keuken & Sanitair box

42,95 25,50

HG box

41,95 24,95

Sun box

43,- 24,95

voor jou geselecteerd

Laat meer voor jou geselecteerd zien
Volgende artikel wordt geladen:
Volgende bericht titel

Lekker Doorlezen

  1. Libelle Legt Uit: wat is een regenboogbaby?
    Libelle Legt Uit: wat is een regenboogbaby?
  2. Op zoek naar een stoer loungekussen? Die maak je simpel zelf met deze tips.
    Op zoek naar een stoer loungekussen? Die maak j...
  3. Winnaar 30 miljoen Staatsloterij geeft z’n geld weg
    Winnaar 30 miljoen Staatsloterij geeft z’n geld...
  4. ‘Ik accepteer de migraine nu meer; dat heb ik geleerd van mijn psycholoog’
    ‘Ik accepteer de migraine nu meer; dat heb ik g...
  5. Dit zijn de fouten die we allemaal maken bij het haren wassen
    Dit zijn de fouten die we allemaal maken bij he...
volg onze kanalen