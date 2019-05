Twijfel je of je door een teek bent gebeten? Deze foto's kunnen helpen

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

🚨Tick bite🚨 I’ve had a terrible week to say the least. I went from 💯 to zero within a day. Not only did a nasty little bug get me sick but so did the medicine to cure it. 🕷💊 Just to create some awareness #lymedisease is real and can happen to anyone. Take precautions and learn about how to respond to a #tickbite. This was my arm over a three day period. #lymediseaseawareness #lymerash #bullseyerash #deertick #braxtoncounty #tickssuck #fitnessproblems