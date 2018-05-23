Vrouw (34) deelt binnen 24 uur na elke bevalling een foto van haar lichaam

Alec (60) en Hilaria (34) Baldwin zijn de trotse ouders geworden van hun vierde kind. Maar in plaats van een kiekje van de baby, toont de moeder haar lichaam na de bevalling op Instagram.

Slaperig en gehuld in alleen maar ondergoed, poseert Hilaria (de vrouw van de wereldberoemde acteur, inderdaad) voor de camera. Haar doel met dit beeld? Het lichaam na de zwangerschap normaliseren. Precies zo’n zelfde foto deelde Hilaria ook na de geboorte van Rafael (2015) en Leonardo (2016).

Geduldig zijn

“De komende dagen, weken en maanden zal ik jullie laten zien hoe ik mijn lichaam weer versterk”, schrijft ze bij haar derde post-zwangerschapskiekje. “Jullie leefden allemaal met mij mee tijdens mijn zwangerschap. Nu is het tijd om weer terug te veranderen in mezelf. We verschillen allemaal van figuur, maat en gezondheid. (…) We moeten geduldig en liefdevol zijn als het op ons lichaam aankomt.”

Respect voor lichaam

Waar de meeste kersverse moeders er vast niet aan moeten denken om vlak na de bevalling een foto van zichzelf te delen, doet Hilaria dat dus vol overtuiging. “Ze zijn niet glamoureus, er zit geen filter overheen, en ik heb een slaperig gezicht. Maar ze zijn onderdeel van mijn echte reis. Ik heb zoveel respect en bewondering voor het menselijk lichaam. Ik hoop dat mijn intentie duidelijk is en we elkaar inspireren gezonder en gelukkiger te leven.”

Bron & beeld: Instagram