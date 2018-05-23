Musical The Lion King met € 20,- voordeel >
Vrouw (34) deelt binnen 24 uur na elke bevalling een foto van haar lichaam

Alec (60) en Hilaria (34) Baldwin zijn de trotse ouders geworden van hun vierde kind. Maar in plaats van een kiekje van de baby, toont de moeder haar lichaam na de bevalling op Instagram.

Slaperig en gehuld in alleen maar ondergoed, poseert Hilaria (de vrouw van de wereldberoemde acteur, inderdaad) voor de camera. Haar doel met dit beeld? Het lichaam na de zwangerschap normaliseren. Precies zo’n zelfde foto deelde Hilaria ook na de geboorte van Rafael (2015) en Leonardo (2016).

Geduldig zijn
“De komende dagen, weken en maanden zal ik jullie laten zien hoe ik mijn lichaam weer versterk”, schrijft ze bij haar derde post-zwangerschapskiekje. “Jullie leefden allemaal met mij mee tijdens mijn zwangerschap. Nu is het tijd om weer terug te veranderen in mezelf. We verschillen allemaal van figuur, maat en gezondheid. (…) We moeten geduldig en liefdevol zijn als het op ons lichaam aankomt.”

Respect voor lichaam
Waar de meeste kersverse moeders er vast niet aan moeten denken om vlak na de bevalling een foto van zichzelf te delen, doet Hilaria dat dus vol overtuiging. “Ze zijn niet glamoureus, er zit geen filter overheen, en ik heb een slaperig gezicht. Maar ze zijn onderdeel van mijn echte reis. Ik heb zoveel respect en bewondering voor het menselijk lichaam. Ik hoop dat mijn intentie duidelijk is en we elkaar inspireren gezonder en gelukkiger te leven.”

I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies (except with Carmen…I was too much of a nervous first time mama 😂). I wanted to hold off the other day out of respect for the school shooting. I took this photo, Friday, the morning after this new baby was born. My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self. You all came with me through my pregnancy…now it’s time to turn back into me. We all come in different shapes, sizes, and health experiences…but given the right love and care, we can feel really good within our skin. We just have to be patient and kind with our bodies. I’ll post my last two postpartum photos (Rafa and Leo) in my stories, so you can remember how we did this before. They are not glamorous, there is no filter, and I have a super sleepy face…but they are part of my real journey. I have so much respect and admiration for the human body…I hope that intention shines through and we can inspire each other to be healthier and happier. #wegotthis2018

Een bericht gedeeld door Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) op

I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies (except with Carmen…I was too much of a nervous first time mama 😂). I wanted to hold off the other day out of respect for the school shooting. I took this photo, Friday, the morning after this new baby was born. My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self. You all came with me through my pregnancy…now it's time to turn back into me. We all come in different shapes, sizes, and health experiences…but given the right love and care, we can feel really good within our skin. We just have to be patient and kind with our bodies. I'll post my last two postpartum photos (Rafa and Leo) in my stories, so you can remember how we did this before. They are not glamorous, there is no filter, and I have a super sleepy face…but they are part of my real journey. I have so much respect and admiration for the human body…I hope that intention shines through and we can inspire each other to be healthier and happier. #wegotthis2018

Een bericht gedeeld door Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) op

Een bericht gedeeld door Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) op

Bron & beeld: Instagram

