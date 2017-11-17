Geloof het of niet: deze vrouw weegt op beide foto's precíes hetzelfde

Voor de kerst nog wat kilo’s verliezen? Staar je dan niet blind op de weegschaal, drukt deze fitte dame genaamd Leanne je op het hart.

Die boodschap zet ze kracht bij met een voor- en nafoto van haar lichaam. Op beide foto’s weegt ze 50 kilo. En op de eerste foto at ze nog zo’n 900 calorieën per dag, terwijl ze op de 2e foto zeker aan de 1.800 calorieën zit. Ja, écht.

Anne krijgt een maagverkleining en vlogt hierover voor Libelle. Bekijk bovenstaande video!



Een bericht dat is gedeeld door @wholesome_lee op 5 Nov 2017 om 10:40 PST

Zelfde gewicht, wezenlijk verschil

“Ik krijg zo vaak de vraag hoeveel ik ben afgevallen sinds ik ben begonnen met fitnessen”, begint Leanne. “Eerlijk? Ik weeg nog precies zoveel als toen ik ermee begon. (…) Dit is het levende bewijs dat het getal op je weegschaal geen correcte meetgraad is van jouw voortgang. Ook al weeg ik op beide foto’s hetzelfde, het is overduidelijk dat ik er niet hetzelfde uitzie.”

Misleidende weegschalen

Leanne heeft een probleem met weegschalen, legt ze uit. “Ze houden namelijk geen rekening met hoeveel je spieren wegen en hoeveel van je gewicht daadwerkelijk vet is. Ook het moment van de dag waarop je jezelf weegt en of je net hebt gegeten of niet spelen mee. In het begin was ik doodsbang om wat kilo’s aan te komen. Maar wat sta ik daar nu anders in.”

Zelfvertrouwen

Maar eh, hoe meet Leanne haar vooruitgang dan? Door foto’s van haar lichaam te maken en naar haar gevoel te luisteren, zo vertelt ze. “Ik voel me fit en barst van de energie en het zelfvertrouwen. Dat zijn mijn belangrijkste speerpunten in het proces. Dus dames, laat het irritante getal op je weegschaal je eigenwaarde niet aantasten.”

Iedere dag de best gelezen berichten van Libelle in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de nieuwsbrief!

BEKIJK OOK:



Bron: Instagram. Beeld: Instagram