Geloof het of niet: deze vrouw weegt op beide foto's precíes hetzelfde
Voor de kerst nog wat kilo’s verliezen? Staar je dan niet blind op de weegschaal, drukt deze fitte dame genaamd Leanne je op het hart.
Die boodschap zet ze kracht bij met een voor- en nafoto van haar lichaam. Op beide foto’s weegt ze 50 kilo. En op de eerste foto at ze nog zo’n 900 calorieën per dag, terwijl ze op de 2e foto zeker aan de 1.800 calorieën zit. Ja, écht.
Anne krijgt een maagverkleining en vlogt hierover voor Libelle. Bekijk bovenstaande video!
Zelfde gewicht, wezenlijk verschil
“Ik krijg zo vaak de vraag hoeveel ik ben afgevallen sinds ik ben begonnen met fitnessen”, begint Leanne. “Eerlijk? Ik weeg nog precies zoveel als toen ik ermee begon. (…) Dit is het levende bewijs dat het getal op je weegschaal geen correcte meetgraad is van jouw voortgang. Ook al weeg ik op beide foto’s hetzelfde, het is overduidelijk dat ik er niet hetzelfde uitzie.”
Misleidende weegschalen
Leanne heeft een probleem met weegschalen, legt ze uit. “Ze houden namelijk geen rekening met hoeveel je spieren wegen en hoeveel van je gewicht daadwerkelijk vet is. Ook het moment van de dag waarop je jezelf weegt en of je net hebt gegeten of niet spelen mee. In het begin was ik doodsbang om wat kilo’s aan te komen. Maar wat sta ik daar nu anders in.”
Zelfvertrouwen
Maar eh, hoe meet Leanne haar vooruitgang dan? Door foto’s van haar lichaam te maken en naar haar gevoel te luisteren, zo vertelt ze. “Ik voel me fit en barst van de energie en het zelfvertrouwen. Dat zijn mijn belangrijkste speerpunten in het proces. Dus dames, laat het irritante getal op je weegschaal je eigenwaarde niet aantasten.”
When I started this journey, I was eating roughly 900 calories a day. Let’s just start by saying I did not have an eating disorder, nor was I educated about just how much I should be eating. I simply thought that “carbs are fattening” and tried to avoid them as much as I could. I ate salads and very low calorie foods, and did heaps of cardio. It was only after I hit a plateau, that I became frustrated with my lack of progress. I constantly felt like I was deprived, exhausted and despite all my efforts- I was not seeing any results. It was at this point that I started to do some research about my diet, downloaded a macro tracking app and found that I was severely under-eating- especially in carbohydrates. I used to eat around roughly 10-15% carbs, and after much research I worked out that I needed around 50% carbs in my diet! This was a huge shock, and took a lot of mental preparation and convincing to myself that I needed to eat more in order to see progress. I decided to start off by increasing my calories to 1200 calories in the first week, then after a few weeks I upped it to 1600 and finally 1800 calories . The amount of progress was mind blowing. I suddenly had abs( which I have never had in my life) and was eating more than I ever had in my life. My staples of salad, carrots and “cauli-rice”( let’s be real here, it’s not rice :/) were replaced with potatoes, brown rice, fruits, and oats. If you are underfeeding yourself with the aim of being healthy and losing weight, please don’t make the mistake that I did. Don’t sit there and deprive yourself eating salads, when you could be having wraps, wholemeal pasta and oatmeal pancakes 🥞food is fuel. Workout and nourish your body correctly, this is the only thing that helped me see results! 😁✌️ Please note: the amount of calories per day are calculated according to MY goals, weight and height. Please do not just use this amount of calories as your number as every one is different. The point of this post is to show how one must not fear carbs, and to make sure you are eating enough according to your activity level 🌸
lees ook
Iedere dag de best gelezen berichten van Libelle in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de nieuwsbrief!
BEKIJK OOK:
Bron: Instagram. Beeld: Instagram