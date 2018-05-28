Musical The Lion King met € 20,- voordeel >
Mensen Vrouw verliest 30 kilo door één simpele oefening in de sportschool

Vrouw verliest 30 kilo door één simpele oefening in de sportschool

Mari Llewellyn (23) woog op haar zwaarst ruim 110 kilo en werd depressief van haar eigen lichaam. Op een dag zette ze de knop om en ging naar de sportschool. Dankzij deze simpele sportoefening slaagde deze jongedame erin om in één jaar maar liefst dertig kilo kwijt te raken. 

De 23-jarige Mari worstelde al jaren met overgewicht, maar slaagde er uiteindelijk in om haar lichaam in minder dan een jaar volledig te transformeren. Dit heeft ze kunnen bereiken door naast een koolhydraatarm vetrijk dieet te volgen in de sportschool één simpele oefening te doen: gewichtheffen.

Gewichtheffen
Gewichtheffen is volgens Mari zoveel meer dan een paar kilo afvallen. Ze vertelt hoe fitness vorm gaf aan wie ze vandaag de dag is en dat ze haar leven helemaal op z’n kop heeft gezet door gewichtheffen. “Ik ging van het niet eens in staat zijn om een wandeling van een anderhalve kilometer te maken, naar een website met gidsen die vrouwen helpen hun leven te veranderen.” Mari creëerde namelijk een eigen fitnessprogramma, om zo andere vrouwen die met hetzelfde probleem zitten te helpen. Haar motto is: “Als ik het kan, kan jij het ook.”

Conditie
Zes dagen per week doet Mari nu aan gewichtheffen. Daarnaast zorgt ze ervoor dat ze de meeste dagen er ook cardio bij pakt, door maximaal twintig minuten of dertig seconden te sprinten op de traplift. Hiermee verhoogt ze haar hartslag, waardoor haar conditie beter wordt.

Win-winsituatie
Mari’s spiermassa is het afgelopen jaar enorm toegenomen. Ze is sterker dan ooit tevoren en haar dieet is veranderd, omdat ze nu eigenlijk veel meer moet eten. “Met meer spiermassa heb ik meer calorieën nodig om mijn gewicht te behouden.” Gewichtheffen is een win-winsituatie, zegt Mari. “Terwijl je meer spiermassa aanbrengt, verbrand je calorieën.” Mari is hartstikke trots op wat ze het afgelopen jaar heeft bereikt en hoopt door middel van haar fitnessprogramma andere vrouwen te kunnen helpen.

24 🌻🌞🌈 Thank you for all the birthday wishes kweens!

Een bericht gedeeld door M A R I • F I T N E S S (@marillewellyn) op

SWIPE ➡️ NOW & THEN – This week was a reminder of why I love fitness. A week of getting back on track, slaying my workouts with some sweaty heavy sessions. I made an effort to leave any stress or anxiety I was feeling AT THE DOOR. I feel strong, capable and confident. This is my favorite version of me. – This version of me is drastically different to who I used to be. I’m not going to lie, I cringed a little looking at that before photo. Not because of how I looked, but because I was remembering who I used to be. Someone without goals, drive or passion. Even the smallest challenges overwhelmed me so much I would just give up (as shown in this hike picture…) I expected good things to just ‘happen’ to me, and pitied myself if they didn’t. – Fitness has changed my whole world. It has allowed me to discover who I really am, and what lights the fire inside me. I am proud of the person I have become, and I have worked hard to get here. I care deeply for the small circle of people I keep close to me, but I also care deeply for myself. I know that working hard & having grit is necessary for achieving anything good in life. Fitness is so much more than losing a few pounds. – I went from not even being able to complete a 1 mile hike, to having a website of guides that help women change their lives (not to mention some cute bands on the way 💁🏼♀️) I went from disliking who I was, to showing thousands of women how they can love themselves and improve their lives too. If I can do it, you can too. Focus levels 💯

Een bericht gedeeld door M A R I • F I T N E S S (@marillewellyn) op

Don’t ever feel guilty for doing what’s best for you 🌼💛

Een bericht gedeeld door M A R I • F I T N E S S (@marillewellyn) op

🏋🏼♀️ Weights or Cardio? 🏃🏼♀️ – Happy Saturday beauties! I get so many of you asking whether I recommend weights or cardio for fat loss. I think this post might answer that question! I am 190 lbs in each photo, the left is last year and the right is me 2 weeks ago. The difference between these photos: – 1. My muscle mass 💪🏼 I am 1 year into weight lifting and have worked hard to increase my muscle mass! 2. Strength 🏋🏼♀️ I am much stronger now than I have ever been before! 3. Food 🌮 Guess what! I eat way MORE now than I did in the left photo! With more muscle mass it takes more calories to maintain my weight, which makes it easier when it comes time to lose fat. (I know this sounds confusing I will be making a YouTube video about this topic soon.) – MAIN POINT: Weightlifting is a win-win weight loss tool. While putting on more muscle you are BURNING CALORIES! (Yes weightlifting burns calories!) AND with more muscle, you will need to eat more to maintain your weight, AKA it is easier to lose fat (yay!) – If you take anything from this post- I want it to be that I encourage you to try lifting some weights! You don’t have to do hours of cardio for your dream body 💪🏼💕 if you don’t know where to start, grab my gym guide – link in my bio 💎

Een bericht gedeeld door M A R I • F I T N E S S (@marillewellyn) op

Bekijk ook deze video: 40-plus? Dít is waarom sporten dan extra belangrijk is:

Iedere dag de best gelezen berichten van Libelle in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de nieuwsbrief!

lees ook

Bron: Daily Mail. Beeld: Instagram. 

Bekijk meer

Korting op de gehele zomercollectie van Promiss*

15% korting

Apenheul entreeticket

22,50 12,50

Disney’s The Lion King

20,- voordeel

Inventum Airfryer GF552HL XXL

154,99 79,99

Travelin’ wandelschoenen

179,95 79,95

3-daags arrangement in Scheveningen

vanaf 112,50

Voorjaarsactie: dagje wellness

34,50 12,95*

2-daags Culinair arrangement in Noordwijk

99,- 79,-

tjox Prodent box

60,- 29,95

3 dagen naar Verona

vanaf 345,-

8-daagse vliegreis naar Calabrië

vanaf 599,-

8-daags arrangement naar de Italiaanse Rivièra

vanaf 299,-

4-daagse vliegreis naar Napels

vanaf 299,-

6- of 8-daags arrangement naar Zuid-Tirol

vanaf 675,-

Apenheul entreeticket

22,50 12,50

3-daagse vliegreis naar Valencia

vanaf 159,-

3-daagse vliegreis naar Barcelona

vanaf 179,-

3-daagse vliegreis naar Malaga

vanaf 189,-

3-daagse vliegreis naar Mallorca

vanaf 249,-

12-daagse autorondreis door Zweden

vanaf 268,-

3 dagen naar de Veluwe

vanaf 89,-

3-daagse stedentrip naar Bordeaux

vanaf 199,-

3-daags arrangement in Scheveningen

vanaf 112,50

Voorjaarsactie: dagje wellness

34,50 12,95*

8-daagse rondreis door wijnstreek de Duitse Pfalz

vanaf 449,-

Korting op de gehele zomercollectie van Promiss*

15% korting

Travelin’ wandelschoenen

179,95 79,95

tjox TREATMENTS® boxen

100,- 34,95

tjox NIVEA CELLular box

53,- 17,50

tjox TREATMENTS® Uyuni box

100,- 34,95

tjox NIVEA box

32,50 19,95

tjox Syoss box

36,- 19,95

Travelin’ enkellaarzen

179,95 74,95

54x Libelle + Bastiaan van Schaik tas

14,95 p/m

tjox I Love Raspberry box

22,95 14,95

tjox Prodent box

60,- 29,95

Burkely tas & portemonnee

vanaf 89,95

Vintage designer items op Rebelle.com

€ 30,- korting

tjox TREATMENTS® Mahayana box

100,- 34,95

tjox NIVEA MEN box

35,95 24,95

Libelle-brillencollectie bij Eyelove

Disney’s The Lion King

20,- voordeel

Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt

Gratis rangupgrade

Elisabeth in Concert

10,- voordeel

Gabbers

Gratis rangupgrade

The Addams Family

vanaf 34,50

Evita

vanaf 32,-*

On Your Feet!

25,- voordeel

Inventum Airfryer GF552HL XXL

154,99 79,99

tjox TREATMENTS® boxen

100,- 34,95

tjox NIVEA CELLular box

53,- 17,50

tjox TREATMENTS® Uyuni box

100,- 34,95

tjox NIVEA box

32,50 19,95

tjox Syoss box

36,- 19,95

tjox Persil box

49,95 25,95

tjox Dettol box

50,25 29,95

tjox I Love Raspberry box

22,95 14,95

tjox SUN box

52,80 27,50

tjox Prodent box

60,- 29,95

tjox HG box

41,95 24,95

tjox HG Keuken & Sanitair box

42,95 25,50

tjox TREATMENTS® Mahayana box

100,- 34,95

tjox Robijn box

42,92 27,50

tjox Schoonmaakbox

47,- 29,95

Libelle kookboek Salades

8,95

Libelle Special Tuin & Zo

4,50

Bookazine 5 – De jongen op het houten kistje

3,25

Libelle Puzzelen 2

2,75

Libelle Kleurboek

14,95

54x Libelle + Bastiaan van Schaik tas

14,95 p/m

Libelle kookboekpakketten

17,90 10,-

Libelle Kookboeken Asperges + Allemaal eitjes

17,90 10,-

Libelle Lijnt Lekker pakket

17,90 10,-

Libelle Kookboeken Allemaal eitjes + Kip voor elke dag

17,90 10,-

Libelle Bookazine

vanaf 3,25

Libelle kookboekjes

Libelle Lijnt Lekker 2

8,95

Libelle Lijnt Lekker 1

8,95

Libelle – losse tijdschriften

vanaf 3,99

6x Libelle Puzzelen

16,50 15,-

voor jou geselecteerd

Laat meer voor jou geselecteerd zien
Volgende artikel wordt geladen:
Volgende bericht titel

Lekker Doorlezen

  1. Vrouw verliest 30 kilo door één simpele oefening in de sportschool
    Vrouw verliest 30 kilo door één simpele oefenin...
  2. Kom naar de Libelle Zomerweek en win een optreden van zangeres Maan op je eigen feestje
    Kom naar de Libelle Zomerweek en win een optred...
  3. Koningin Máxima is in India en draagt geweldige en bijpassende outfit
    Koningin Máxima is in India en draagt geweldige...
  4. Het leukste cadeau voor je moeder maak je natuurlijk zelf
    Het leukste cadeau voor je moeder maak je natuu...
  5. Déze zonnebrandspray is volgens de Consumentenbond de beste koop
    Déze zonnebrandspray is volgens de Consumentenb...
volg onze kanalen