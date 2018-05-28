Vrouw verliest 30 kilo door één simpele oefening in de sportschool
Mari Llewellyn (23) woog op haar zwaarst ruim 110 kilo en werd depressief van haar eigen lichaam. Op een dag zette ze de knop om en ging naar de sportschool. Dankzij deze simpele sportoefening slaagde deze jongedame erin om in één jaar maar liefst dertig kilo kwijt te raken.
De 23-jarige Mari worstelde al jaren met overgewicht, maar slaagde er uiteindelijk in om haar lichaam in minder dan een jaar volledig te transformeren. Dit heeft ze kunnen bereiken door naast een koolhydraatarm vetrijk dieet te volgen in de sportschool één simpele oefening te doen: gewichtheffen.
Gewichtheffen
Gewichtheffen is volgens Mari zoveel meer dan een paar kilo afvallen. Ze vertelt hoe fitness vorm gaf aan wie ze vandaag de dag is en dat ze haar leven helemaal op z’n kop heeft gezet door gewichtheffen. “Ik ging van het niet eens in staat zijn om een wandeling van een anderhalve kilometer te maken, naar een website met gidsen die vrouwen helpen hun leven te veranderen.” Mari creëerde namelijk een eigen fitnessprogramma, om zo andere vrouwen die met hetzelfde probleem zitten te helpen. Haar motto is: “Als ik het kan, kan jij het ook.”
Conditie
Zes dagen per week doet Mari nu aan gewichtheffen. Daarnaast zorgt ze ervoor dat ze de meeste dagen er ook cardio bij pakt, door maximaal twintig minuten of dertig seconden te sprinten op de traplift. Hiermee verhoogt ze haar hartslag, waardoor haar conditie beter wordt.
Win-winsituatie
Mari’s spiermassa is het afgelopen jaar enorm toegenomen. Ze is sterker dan ooit tevoren en haar dieet is veranderd, omdat ze nu eigenlijk veel meer moet eten. “Met meer spiermassa heb ik meer calorieën nodig om mijn gewicht te behouden.” Gewichtheffen is een win-winsituatie, zegt Mari. “Terwijl je meer spiermassa aanbrengt, verbrand je calorieën.” Mari is hartstikke trots op wat ze het afgelopen jaar heeft bereikt en hoopt door middel van haar fitnessprogramma andere vrouwen te kunnen helpen.
SWIPE RIGHT ➡️ Did you know that weight loss is 75% diet 🥑 and 25% exercise 🏋🏼♀️ ?? The key to weight loss is to educate yourself about nutrition. I am super excited because today I am officially releasing my beginner’s nutrition guide! This guide is perfect for anyone wanting to start their weight loss journey but doesn’t know where to begin. This 15 page guide will provide you with all the knowledge you need to create a diet plan that is sustainable for your lifestyle and your goals. ✨check out my website, link in the bio for my guide!! ✨
WOOHOO 🌈🦋 Hope you guys had an AMAZING MDW/Weekend 😊 The sun was shining here in Long Island so we thought why not get in a quick lift outside!!! 🌸 Here is the full body workout we did before jumping in that water (using a 45lb bar) ⬇️ – 1. Squat to Overhead Press x12 2. Back Lunge to Squat x10 3. Stiff Legged Deadlift x15 4. Overhead Press x12 5. Bent Over Row x15 6. Single Leg RDL x10 😂 i find these so hard!!!! 💛 Repeat Circuit 3 times! – Planning on taking a lot of lil trips this summer, but still focusing on getting some workouts in! I was so happy that I did 💪🏼hope you guys enjoyed!!
SWIPE ➡️ NOW & THEN – This week was a reminder of why I love fitness. A week of getting back on track, slaying my workouts with some sweaty heavy sessions. I made an effort to leave any stress or anxiety I was feeling AT THE DOOR. I feel strong, capable and confident. This is my favorite version of me. – This version of me is drastically different to who I used to be. I’m not going to lie, I cringed a little looking at that before photo. Not because of how I looked, but because I was remembering who I used to be. Someone without goals, drive or passion. Even the smallest challenges overwhelmed me so much I would just give up (as shown in this hike picture…) I expected good things to just ‘happen’ to me, and pitied myself if they didn’t. – Fitness has changed my whole world. It has allowed me to discover who I really am, and what lights the fire inside me. I am proud of the person I have become, and I have worked hard to get here. I care deeply for the small circle of people I keep close to me, but I also care deeply for myself. I know that working hard & having grit is necessary for achieving anything good in life. Fitness is so much more than losing a few pounds. – I went from not even being able to complete a 1 mile hike, to having a website of guides that help women change their lives (not to mention some cute bands on the way 💁🏼♀️) I went from disliking who I was, to showing thousands of women how they can love themselves and improve their lives too. If I can do it, you can too. Focus levels 💯
🏋🏼♀️ Weights or Cardio? 🏃🏼♀️ – Happy Saturday beauties! I get so many of you asking whether I recommend weights or cardio for fat loss. I think this post might answer that question! I am 190 lbs in each photo, the left is last year and the right is me 2 weeks ago. The difference between these photos: – 1. My muscle mass 💪🏼 I am 1 year into weight lifting and have worked hard to increase my muscle mass! 2. Strength 🏋🏼♀️ I am much stronger now than I have ever been before! 3. Food 🌮 Guess what! I eat way MORE now than I did in the left photo! With more muscle mass it takes more calories to maintain my weight, which makes it easier when it comes time to lose fat. (I know this sounds confusing I will be making a YouTube video about this topic soon.) – MAIN POINT: Weightlifting is a win-win weight loss tool. While putting on more muscle you are BURNING CALORIES! (Yes weightlifting burns calories!) AND with more muscle, you will need to eat more to maintain your weight, AKA it is easier to lose fat (yay!) – If you take anything from this post- I want it to be that I encourage you to try lifting some weights! You don’t have to do hours of cardio for your dream body 💪🏼💕 if you don’t know where to start, grab my gym guide – link in my bio 💎
Bron: Daily Mail. Beeld: Instagram.