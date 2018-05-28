Vrouw verliest 30 kilo door één simpele oefening in de sportschool

Mari Llewellyn (23) woog op haar zwaarst ruim 110 kilo en werd depressief van haar eigen lichaam. Op een dag zette ze de knop om en ging naar de sportschool. Dankzij deze simpele sportoefening slaagde deze jongedame erin om in één jaar maar liefst dertig kilo kwijt te raken.

De 23-jarige Mari worstelde al jaren met overgewicht, maar slaagde er uiteindelijk in om haar lichaam in minder dan een jaar volledig te transformeren. Dit heeft ze kunnen bereiken door naast een koolhydraatarm vetrijk dieet te volgen in de sportschool één simpele oefening te doen: gewichtheffen.

Gewichtheffen

Gewichtheffen is volgens Mari zoveel meer dan een paar kilo afvallen. Ze vertelt hoe fitness vorm gaf aan wie ze vandaag de dag is en dat ze haar leven helemaal op z’n kop heeft gezet door gewichtheffen. “Ik ging van het niet eens in staat zijn om een wandeling van een anderhalve kilometer te maken, naar een website met gidsen die vrouwen helpen hun leven te veranderen.” Mari creëerde namelijk een eigen fitnessprogramma, om zo andere vrouwen die met hetzelfde probleem zitten te helpen. Haar motto is: “Als ik het kan, kan jij het ook.”

Conditie

Zes dagen per week doet Mari nu aan gewichtheffen. Daarnaast zorgt ze ervoor dat ze de meeste dagen er ook cardio bij pakt, door maximaal twintig minuten of dertig seconden te sprinten op de traplift. Hiermee verhoogt ze haar hartslag, waardoor haar conditie beter wordt.

Win-winsituatie

Mari’s spiermassa is het afgelopen jaar enorm toegenomen. Ze is sterker dan ooit tevoren en haar dieet is veranderd, omdat ze nu eigenlijk veel meer moet eten. “Met meer spiermassa heb ik meer calorieën nodig om mijn gewicht te behouden.” Gewichtheffen is een win-winsituatie, zegt Mari. “Terwijl je meer spiermassa aanbrengt, verbrand je calorieën.” Mari is hartstikke trots op wat ze het afgelopen jaar heeft bereikt en hoopt door middel van haar fitnessprogramma andere vrouwen te kunnen helpen.

Bron: Daily Mail. Beeld: Instagram.