Bij genoeg mensen lukt het in hun hele leven niet eens om alle vijftig Amerikaanse Staten te bezoeken, maar de vijf maanden oude Harper kan dat nu al bijna van haar bucketlist afstrepen. Alleen Vermont staat nog op het lijstje.

Daarmee wordt de kleine meid waarschijnlijk zeer binnenkort de jongste persoon ooit die alle vijftig staten heeft bezocht.

Droom

De Australische Cindy Lim en Tristan Yeats komen uit Australië, maar wonen al drie jaar in Canada. Door de jaren heen brachten ze regelmatig een bezoekje aan de Verenigde Staten, maar de droom om alle vijftig Amerikaanse staten te bezoeken kwam pas later. Toen Cindy zwanger raakte en een paar maanden later met zwangerschapsverlof kon, is het stel de grote reis gaan plannen.

Roadtrip

Vlak na de geboorte van Harper begon het stel aan hun vier maanden durende roadtrip door Amerika. Ze gingen er niet vanuit dat ze alle vijftig staten van hun lijstje af zouden kunnen strepen, maar een grote trip zou het wel worden. Totdat ze over een speciale ledenclub hoorde. “Toen we hoorden van de fameuze ‘All Fifty States Club’, kregen we het idee dat Harper misschien wel het jongste groepslid ooit zou kunnen worden”, legt Tristan uit. Ze besloten de gok te wagen.

Laatste stop

Volgende week hoopt het gezin de laatste staat (nummer 50) op het lijstje aan te tikken: Vermont. Van iedere staat waar ze komen, maken ze een foto van hun kleine meid bij het welbekende bord met de naam van de staat erop. “We hopen dat wanneer Harper later alle foto’s ziet en de verhalen hoort, ze het zelfvertrouwen krijgt dat ze alles kan doen wat ze wil”, vertelt Cindy trots. “Ze wordt elke ochtend lachend wakker. Ik denk dat het een goede invloed heeft op wie ze later wordt.”

Bron: CBS News. Beeld: Instagram & iStock