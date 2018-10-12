Baby van 5 maanden heeft nú al bijna alle 50 Amerikaanse Staten gezien
Bij genoeg mensen lukt het in hun hele leven niet eens om alle vijftig Amerikaanse Staten te bezoeken, maar de vijf maanden oude Harper kan dat nu al bijna van haar bucketlist afstrepen. Alleen Vermont staat nog op het lijstje.
Daarmee wordt de kleine meid waarschijnlijk zeer binnenkort de jongste persoon ooit die alle vijftig staten heeft bezocht.
Droom
De Australische Cindy Lim en Tristan Yeats komen uit Australië, maar wonen al drie jaar in Canada. Door de jaren heen brachten ze regelmatig een bezoekje aan de Verenigde Staten, maar de droom om alle vijftig Amerikaanse staten te bezoeken kwam pas later. Toen Cindy zwanger raakte en een paar maanden later met zwangerschapsverlof kon, is het stel de grote reis gaan plannen.
Roadtrip
Vlak na de geboorte van Harper begon het stel aan hun vier maanden durende roadtrip door Amerika. Ze gingen er niet vanuit dat ze alle vijftig staten van hun lijstje af zouden kunnen strepen, maar een grote trip zou het wel worden. Totdat ze over een speciale ledenclub hoorde. “Toen we hoorden van de fameuze ‘All Fifty States Club’, kregen we het idee dat Harper misschien wel het jongste groepslid ooit zou kunnen worden”, legt Tristan uit. Ze besloten de gok te wagen.
Laatste stop
Volgende week hoopt het gezin de laatste staat (nummer 50) op het lijstje aan te tikken: Vermont. Van iedere staat waar ze komen, maken ze een foto van hun kleine meid bij het welbekende bord met de naam van de staat erop. “We hopen dat wanneer Harper later alle foto’s ziet en de verhalen hoort, ze het zelfvertrouwen krijgt dat ze alles kan doen wat ze wil”, vertelt Cindy trots. “Ze wordt elke ochtend lachend wakker. Ik denk dat het een goede invloed heeft op wie ze later wordt.”
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Kansas! ••• I don’t think I’m in Kansas anymore… but I do remember I really liked it there! Someday I’ll wish upon a star and (hopefully) wake up on the yellow brick road back to this great state ❤️ See you again soon! ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 5 months old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Will you join me for this final part of my journey? ≫ 7 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #kansas #noplacelikeks #onlyinkansas @travelks @onlyinkansas
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Iowa! ••• People of Iowa, thank you for welcoming me to your beautiful state! I had a wonderful time visiting lots of places, but my favourite would have to be Des Moines where I got to explore my 11th State Capitol Building 😲 ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 5 months old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join my adventure! ≫ 10 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #iowa #traveliowa #thisisiowa #onlyiniowa @traveliowa @onlyiniowa
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from North Dakota! ••• As the sign promised and, in the words of one of Mummy’s favourite television characters, Bismarck ND was “legen—wait for it… and I hope you’re not lactose intolerant because the second half of that word is—dairy! LEGENDARY!” ••• I had so much fun exploring this state’s capital. I did a tour of the Capitol Building (number 9 for me), visited the Heritage Center and Museum and had the best playtime with Mummy and Daddy on the Capitol Mall lawn. I only wish I could have stayed longer. ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 5 months old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join my adventure! ≫ 13 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #northdakota #NDlegendary #onlyinnorthdakota #igersnorthdakota #bismarcknd #downtownbismarck @northdakotalegendary @igersnorthdakota @onlyinnorthdakota @downtownbismarck @bismarcknd
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Idaho! ••• Fun fact: it is illegal not to smile in Pocatello ID – the law states that “it is prohibited for pedestrians and motorists to display frowns, grimaces, scowls, threatening and glowering looks, gloomy and depressed facial appearances.” So here I am practising my best smile as we crossed into the Gem State. We didn’t visit Pocatello, but it’s better to be safe than sorry, right? ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 21 weeks old and am on an epic trip around the USA. My family is trying to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join my adventure! ≫ 16 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #idaho #visitidaho #idahoexplored #gemstate #pocatello #cityofpocatello @visitidaho @idahoexplored @cityofpocatello // #candidchildhood #magicofchildhood #mytinymoments #ourtreasuredmoments #childhoodunplugged #mybeautifulmess #humansofjoy #photosinbetween #thisjoyfulmoment #momswithcameras #watchthemgrow #teammotherly #kidswhoexplore #thehappynow #justbaby #throughachildseyes
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
👋🏼 Aloha from Hawaii! ••• If you follow my stories, you will know that I had some trouble finding a state sign to take a photo with in Hawaii (there being no road borders and all). Here are a few alternatives I found… L-R: ≫ (1) Road sign in the town of Na’alehu – I like to pretend ‘Na’alehu’ means ‘welcome to’ 😉; ≫ (2) Hawaii crest at the Kona International Airport – lighting isn’t great because both times I was at the airport was night time 😒; and ≫ (3) A DIY version made by Mummy with dried palm tree leaves and captured by Daddy on his drone at the Punalu’u Black Sand Beach. Which is your favourite? None of them are perfect, but I love them all! ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 19 weeks old and am on an epic trip around the USA. My family is trying to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then please click that follow button to join my adventure! ≫ 20 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #gohawaii #lethawaiihappen #islandofhawaii #hawaiitag #visitislandofhawaii #wherealoha #havealohawilltravel #hawaiitravel @gohawaii @theislandofhawaii @visit.hawaii @wherehawaii @hawaiimagazine @hawaiitravel // #magicofchildhood #mytinymoments #ourtreasuredmoments #therealparenthood #humansofjoy #photosinbetween #thisjoyfulmoment #momswithcameras #watchthemgrow thehappynow#teammotherly #kidswhoexplore #justbaby #throughachildseyes
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Florida! ••• Our time in Florida was dedicated to visiting the @kennedyspacecenter. We spent a whole day there because there was so much to see and learn. We also had a nice rest day in Florida so Daddy could get the car serviced. That didn’t take too long so Daddy and I spent the afternoon in the swimming pool. It was my first time in a pool – it was so nice and warm… I can’t wait until we get to do it again! •• Hello, I’m Harper. I’m 13 weeks old and on an epic road trip to see all 50 USA states before I turn 6 months old (which could make me the youngest person to do it)! Check out my story on @insideedition (#linkinbio) ≫ 34 states to go #harper50states ••• 》Romper: Cat & Jack by @target 》Hat: #tuckertate @nordstrom // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #visitflorida #lovefl @visitflorida
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Happy Friday! I thought I’d kick off the weekend with a #FridayIntroduction so here goes – this is me with Daddy and Mummy. Daddy and Mummy are from Canberra, Australia but I’m a Canadian 🍁 ••• Daddy is usually a Civil Engineer and Mummy is usually a lawyer but right now, we are being a full time travelling family. When I was born, Daddy and Mummy took leave from their jobs and decided to take me on an epic holiday to visit all 50 US states. We didn’t know it when we started out, but it turns out this could make me the youngest person to do it – so now we have made it our mission to make sure we complete our journey. We are almost halfway through our holiday and in a few days we will be halfway through all of the states! It’s a really exciting time but mostly we are just having a lot of fun spending time as a family and making memories all across this beautiful country. ••• Now we would love to know who you are! Let us know where you’re from and, if you have a little or littles like me, how old they are 😊 // @harper.yeats @tristanyeats @cindytjlim @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily
Bron: CBS News. Beeld: Instagram & iStock