Donzen 4 seizoenen dekbed nu met 250,- korting >

Zoek binnen:

Mensen Britse royals vieren feest en alle ogen zijn gericht op de babybuik van Meghan

Britse royals vieren feest en alle ogen zijn gericht op de babybuik van Meghan

50 jaar geleden kreeg prins Charles de titel Prince of Wales. Dat vraagt om een feestje en daarom heeft koningin Elizabeth dinsdag een receptie voor haar oudste zoon georganiseerd.

De hele Britse koninklijke familie was dinsdag aanwezig op Buckingham Palace om deze bijzondere dag voor Prins Charles te vieren. Meghan is hoogzwanger, maar toch verscheen ze hooggehakt en wel aan de zijde van prins Harry op het paleis. Voor deze feestelijke gelegenheid koos ze voor een witte jas met daaronder een zilveren jurk met bloemenprint. Maar alle aandacht ging natuurlijk naar haar inmiddels goed aanwezige babybuik:

 

Advertentie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend to a reception marking the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ investiture as Prince of Wales. With them are The Queen, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne, also known as ‘Princess Royal’. Their royal highnesses will anttend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. This year’s theme ‘A Connected Commonwealth’ speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation. ••• #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #thechildrensprincess #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #truelove #williamandkate #dukeandduchessofcambridge #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #kensingtonroyal #lovemeghanandkate #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #princeharry #dukeofsussex #harryandmeghan #dukeandduchessofsussex #babysussex #theroyalfamily #thequeen #princephilip #princeofwales  #duchessofcornwall #princessdiana #peoplesprincess #thequeenofhearts

A post shared by Fanpage of TRH W&K and H&M 👑 (@love_both_duchesses) on

Zo loop je er tijdens je zwangerschap net zo mooi bij als Meghan:

De beste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je nu aan voor de nieuwsbrief!

lees ook

Bron: Elle.com. Beeld: Getty

Winterharde pilaar-fruitbomen set van 4 of 8

Winterharde pilaar-fruitbomen set van 4 of 8

€ 69,95 € 33,95
Set van twee Chinese bonsai boompjes in keramieken sierpot

Set van twee Chinese bonsai boompjes in keramieken sierpot

€ 49,95 € 27,95
Libelle Zomerweek entreekaart voor abonnees

Libelle Zomerweek entreekaart voor abonnees

€ 19,95 € 12,95
Libelle abonnement + cadeau naar keuze

Libelle abonnement + cadeau naar keuze

€15,50 p.m.
Luxe Ten Cate 4 seizoenen dekbed 140×220

Luxe Ten Cate 4 seizoenen dekbed 140×220

€379,95 €129,95
Winterharde pilaar-fruitbomen set van 4 of 8

Winterharde pilaar-fruitbomen set van 4 of 8

€ 69,95 € 33,95
Set van twee Chinese bonsai boompjes in keramieken sierpot

Set van twee Chinese bonsai boompjes in keramieken sierpot

€ 49,95 € 27,95
Libelle Zomerweek entreekaart voor abonnees

Libelle Zomerweek entreekaart voor abonnees

€ 19,95 € 12,95
Bekijk meer >>

voor jou geselecteerd

Laat meer voor jou geselecteerd zien
Volgende artikel wordt geladen:
Volgende bericht titel

Lekker Doorlezen

  1. Britse royals vieren feest en alle ogen zijn gericht op de babybuik van Meghan
    Britse royals vieren feest en alle ogen zijn ge...
  2. Het internet gaat los om dit tasje van een bekende mode-ontwerper
    Het internet gaat los om dit tasje van een beke...
  3. Dít bedrag zou iedereen minimaal op zijn spaarrekening hebben moeten staan
    Dít bedrag zou iedereen minimaal op zijn spaarr...
  4. Last van een slechte adem? Neem ’t je ouders kwalijk
    Last van een slechte adem? Neem ’t je oud...
  5. Willeke van Ammelrooy staat heftige operatie te wachten
    Willeke van Ammelrooy staat heftige operatie te...
volg onze kanalen