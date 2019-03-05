Britse royals vieren feest en alle ogen zijn gericht op de babybuik van Meghan
50 jaar geleden kreeg prins Charles de titel Prince of Wales. Dat vraagt om een feestje en daarom heeft koningin Elizabeth dinsdag een receptie voor haar oudste zoon georganiseerd.
De hele Britse koninklijke familie was dinsdag aanwezig op Buckingham Palace om deze bijzondere dag voor Prins Charles te vieren. Meghan is hoogzwanger, maar toch verscheen ze hooggehakt en wel aan de zijde van prins Harry op het paleis. Voor deze feestelijke gelegenheid koos ze voor een witte jas met daaronder een zilveren jurk met bloemenprint. Maar alle aandacht ging natuurlijk naar haar inmiddels goed aanwezige babybuik:
Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by The Queen to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Investiture of The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/3cZWo36xbE
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 5 maart 2019
Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by The Queen to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Investiture of The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/3cZWo36xbE
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 5 maart 2019
View this post on Instagram
Two Duchesses Two very different styles What do you think? . . . #meghanmarkle#duchess#royalfamily#love#babe#followforfollow#royal#insta#instagram#instagood#instahub#meghan#insta#instagood#instapic#photooftheday#follow#tbt#likeforlike#duchessofcambridge#duchessofsussex#princeharry#princessdiana#model#babe#i#britishroyalfamily#royalwedding#royalfamily#tbt#ladydi#kensingtonpalace#instaphoto#instapic#instastyle#flowers#
View this post on Instagram
Today TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend to a reception marking the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ investiture as Prince of Wales. With them are The Queen, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne, also known as ‘Princess Royal’. Their royal highnesses will anttend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. This year’s theme ‘A Connected Commonwealth’ speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation. ••• #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #thechildrensprincess #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #truelove #williamandkate #dukeandduchessofcambridge #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #kensingtonroyal #lovemeghanandkate #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #princeharry #dukeofsussex #harryandmeghan #dukeandduchessofsussex #babysussex #theroyalfamily #thequeen #princephilip #princeofwales #duchessofcornwall #princessdiana #peoplesprincess #thequeenofhearts
Zo loop je er tijdens je zwangerschap net zo mooi bij als Meghan:
De beste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je nu aan voor de nieuwsbrief!
lees ook
Bron: Elle.com. Beeld: Getty